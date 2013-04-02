(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the
ratings of
Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A. (BNB) as follows:
--Foreign and local currency long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB';
Outlook Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs at 'F2';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Rating Floor of 'BBB';
--National long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
--National short-term rating at 'F1+ (bra)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The ratings of BNB are derived from the support of its main
shareholder, the
National Treasury, an arm of the Federative Republic of Brazil.
This support is
reflected by capital and funding as the role BNB plays in the
development of
Brazil's Northeast region.
BNB's earnings benefit from its role as sole manager of the
Constitutional Fund
of the Northeast (FNE). BNB has been relatively insulated from
the margin
compression affecting other large Brazilian banks, since it
already offered
subsidized interest rates. Nevertheless, provisioning costs
accounted for 73.2%
of operating profit in 2012. The bank expects to post similar
net income in 2013
compared to 2012.
BNB's asset quality has been historically weak due to the bank's
role of bearing
risk related to development loans, which presents higher
delinquency and
expected loss. The bank's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio of 8.2%
is considered
somewhat thin as equity has been diminished by an aggressive
dividend pay-out
and loan growth.
The National Treasury has committed to inject BRL4 billion
(USD2.03 billion) in
Tier 1 capital by end-2014 to finance future growth. The form of
the capital
injection is not presently known. Since BNB is near its
regulatory limit of Tier
II capital, Fitch believes that cash injections would be
preferable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Any changes in BNB ownership or in the propensity of its
shareholder to provide
support could result in changes in the bank's ratings.
Created by federal law in 1952, BNB is controlled by the Federal
Government with
the mission to develop Brazil's northeast region. BNB is the
main agent of Fundo
Constitucional do Nordeste, a development fund with assets of
BRL42.8 billion
(USD21.7 billion) at fiscal year-end 2012.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Paulo Fugulin
Associate Director
+55-11-4504-2206
Fitch Ratings Sao Paulo
Alameda Santos, 700, 7th floor
Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil
Secondary Analyst
Eduardo Ribas
Associate Director
+55-11-4504-2213
Committee Chairperson
Ed Thompson
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0364
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.