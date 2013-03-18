(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Exterior, C.A. Banco
Universal's (Exterior) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'B+'. The Rating
Outlook is Negative. A full list of Exterior's ratings follows
at the end of
this press release.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE - IDRs, VR and National Ratings
Fitch has affirmed Exterior's Viability Rating (VR), IDRs and
national ratings
as the bank remains well positioned to deliver strong financial
results (even
when adjusting for inflation) despite the high degree of
government intervention
in the banking business. In Fitch's opinion, the bank's focus on
risk
management, combined with its vast knowledge of the Venezuelan
market will
continue to underpin the resilience of the Exterior's solid
credit profile, even
with the expected weakening of the operating environment this
year.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR and National Ratings
Exterior's financial profile, as reflected in its VR, drives the
bank's
long-term IDR. Exterior's ratings balance robust asset quality,
good
profitability, and an adequate capital base against its lower
market share and
limited revenue diversification. Exterior's ratings are
constrained by the
sovereign due to the negative effects of government control over
the financial
sector and the broader economy (reflected in Venezuela's 'B+';
Negative
Outlook).
Exterior's expertise in its niche market of middle-market
commercial loans and
consumer loans remains crucial in preserving asset quality
ratios despite
frequent periods of economic volatility. As of Dec. 31, 2012,
Exterior's 0.5%
ratio of impaired loans to gross loans continued to compare
favorably to
domestic (i.e. private sector universal banks) and international
(emerging
market commercial banks with VRs of 'b-/b/b+') peers. Loan loss
reserve coverage
is sufficient for the bank's risk profile.
The stable trend in profitability continued in 2012 as Exterior
remained among
the most profitable domestic banks. ROAA averaged 4.3% over the
four years
ending in 2012. Ample spreads and strong loan growth continue to
underpin
profitability, while low credit costs compensate still limited
income
diversification, trends Fitch expects to continue. However,
Fitch notes that
Venezuelan banks are not required to adjust for inflation.
Including an
adjustment for inflation, Exterior's ROAA would be in line with
similarly rated
international peers.
At 32% as of year-end 2012 (YE12), Exterior's ratio of liquid
assets to deposits
and short-term funding ratio is now more in line with domestic
peers. While
Exterior's liquidity profile is sufficient for its market, Fitch
cautions that
the majority of the bank's liquid holdings are in Venezuelan
public sector
instruments. Furthermore, Exterior has a large negative
mismatch between its
short-term assets and liabilities. However, this position is
manageable under
Venezuela's current scheme of foreign exchange controls.
Exterior's capital base remains relatively stable and is mostly
unencumbered.
However, in light of potential economic instability in 2013,
sustained rapid
loan expansion over the past two years and a complex regulatory
regime, internal
capital generation and hence, capitalization ratios could
deteriorate this year.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs and National Ratings
Government intervention that pressures Exterior's financial
performance could
negatively affect its ratings. There is no upside potential to
the bank's
international ratings in the near term as the IDRs currently
have a Negative
Outlook, in line with those of the sovereign. Future rating
actions will mirror
those of the sovereign.
Additionally, a sustained deterioration in profitability or
asset quality that
pressures capitalization ratios to levels that are no longer
consistent with its
current rating could also be negative for Exterior's ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support and Support Rating Floors
Fitch believes that the shareholders' willingness to provide
support should it
be required is possible, though it cannot be relied upon due to
the governments
interference with the banking system, which is what results in
Exterior's
Support Rating of '5'. Exterior's Support Floor of 'No Floor'
(NF) reflects
Venezuela's speculative-grade rating, and the government's mixed
history in
providing bank support. The IDRs and national ratings do not
incorporate any
external support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support and Support Rating Floors
There is limited upside to the bank's Support Rating and Support
Floor over the
medium term given the sovereign's current ratings and Outlooks
and the
government's propensity to intervene in the banking business and
overall private
sector activities. Additionally, Exterior's size and the lack of
systemic
importance also makes it unlikely that it would receive any
support.
Fitch has affirmed Exterior's ratings as follows:
--Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'B+';
Negative Outlook;
--Short-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'B';
--Viability at 'b+';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF';
--Long-term national scale rating at 'AA(ven)'; Stable Outlook;
--Short-term national scale rating at 'F1+(ven)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Theresa Paiz Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-07534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Pedro El Khaouli
Senior Director
+58-212-286-3844
Committee Chairperson
Rita Goncalves
Senior Director
+1-55-21-4503-2621
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Outlook 2013: Andean Banks' (Dec. 14, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
2013 Outlook: Andean Banks
here
