(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco Exterior, C.A. Banco Universal's (Exterior) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. A full list of Exterior's ratings follows at the end of this press release. RATING ACTION RATIONALE - IDRs, VR and National Ratings Fitch has affirmed Exterior's Viability Rating (VR), IDRs and national ratings as the bank remains well positioned to deliver strong financial results (even when adjusting for inflation) despite the high degree of government intervention in the banking business. In Fitch's opinion, the bank's focus on risk management, combined with its vast knowledge of the Venezuelan market will continue to underpin the resilience of the Exterior's solid credit profile, even with the expected weakening of the operating environment this year. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR and National Ratings Exterior's financial profile, as reflected in its VR, drives the bank's long-term IDR. Exterior's ratings balance robust asset quality, good profitability, and an adequate capital base against its lower market share and limited revenue diversification. Exterior's ratings are constrained by the sovereign due to the negative effects of government control over the financial sector and the broader economy (reflected in Venezuela's 'B+'; Negative Outlook). Exterior's expertise in its niche market of middle-market commercial loans and consumer loans remains crucial in preserving asset quality ratios despite frequent periods of economic volatility. As of Dec. 31, 2012, Exterior's 0.5% ratio of impaired loans to gross loans continued to compare favorably to domestic (i.e. private sector universal banks) and international (emerging market commercial banks with VRs of 'b-/b/b+') peers. Loan loss reserve coverage is sufficient for the bank's risk profile. The stable trend in profitability continued in 2012 as Exterior remained among the most profitable domestic banks. ROAA averaged 4.3% over the four years ending in 2012. Ample spreads and strong loan growth continue to underpin profitability, while low credit costs compensate still limited income diversification, trends Fitch expects to continue. However, Fitch notes that Venezuelan banks are not required to adjust for inflation. Including an adjustment for inflation, Exterior's ROAA would be in line with similarly rated international peers. At 32% as of year-end 2012 (YE12), Exterior's ratio of liquid assets to deposits and short-term funding ratio is now more in line with domestic peers. While Exterior's liquidity profile is sufficient for its market, Fitch cautions that the majority of the bank's liquid holdings are in Venezuelan public sector instruments. Furthermore, Exterior has a large negative mismatch between its short-term assets and liabilities. However, this position is manageable under Venezuela's current scheme of foreign exchange controls. Exterior's capital base remains relatively stable and is mostly unencumbered. However, in light of potential economic instability in 2013, sustained rapid loan expansion over the past two years and a complex regulatory regime, internal capital generation and hence, capitalization ratios could deteriorate this year. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs and National Ratings Government intervention that pressures Exterior's financial performance could negatively affect its ratings. There is no upside potential to the bank's international ratings in the near term as the IDRs currently have a Negative Outlook, in line with those of the sovereign. Future rating actions will mirror those of the sovereign. Additionally, a sustained deterioration in profitability or asset quality that pressures capitalization ratios to levels that are no longer consistent with its current rating could also be negative for Exterior's ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support and Support Rating Floors Fitch believes that the shareholders' willingness to provide support should it be required is possible, though it cannot be relied upon due to the governments interference with the banking system, which is what results in Exterior's Support Rating of '5'. Exterior's Support Floor of 'No Floor' (NF) reflects Venezuela's speculative-grade rating, and the government's mixed history in providing bank support. The IDRs and national ratings do not incorporate any external support. RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support and Support Rating Floors There is limited upside to the bank's Support Rating and Support Floor over the medium term given the sovereign's current ratings and Outlooks and the government's propensity to intervene in the banking business and overall private sector activities. Additionally, Exterior's size and the lack of systemic importance also makes it unlikely that it would receive any support. Fitch has affirmed Exterior's ratings as follows: --Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B+'; Negative Outlook; --Short-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'B'; --Viability at 'b+'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor at 'NF'; --Long-term national scale rating at 'AA(ven)'; Stable Outlook; --Short-term national scale rating at 'F1+(ven)'. Contact: Primary Analyst Theresa Paiz Fredel Senior Director +1-212-908-07534 Fitch Ratings, Inc. Contact: Primary Analyst Theresa Paiz Fredel Senior Director +1-212-908-07534 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Pedro El Khaouli Senior Director +58-212-286-3844 Committee Chairperson Rita Goncalves Senior Director +1-55-21-4503-2621 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Outlook 2013: Andean Banks' (Dec. 14, 2012). 