(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
General S.A.'s
(BG) long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
Viability Rating
(VR) at 'BBB+' and 'bbb+' respectively. A complete list of BG's
ratings is
included at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VIABILITY RATING AND IDR
BG's VR, which underpins its IDR, reflects the bank's solid
franchise, sound and
consistent performance, robust capital levels, conservative
policies, good asset
quality and reserves, ample deposit base and well diversified
portfolio. Fitch's
view of BG's creditworthiness is tempered by the heightened
competition it faces
and the lack of a lender of last resort.
BG has long been Panama's largest locally owned bank; it has one
of the largest
branch networks, presence in most key markets, a significant
market share and a
reputation for conservative and consistent policies.
BG enjoys a strong capital base (Fitch core capital of 17% at
June 2013) that is
little encumbered by goodwill or fixed assets and constitutes an
ample cushion
against unexpected losses on top of significant loan loss
reserves. This sound
balance sheet structure underpins BG's ratings and compares well
to its regional
and global peers.
Wide loan portfolio diversification, conservative credit and
investment policies
and effective collection processes help curb past-due loans
(PDLs stood at 0.6%)
and maintain robust asset quality amid a benign economy. Loan
loss reserves
cover PDLs comfortably. Asset quality should decline moderately
as BG expands
into retail.
A wide, low-cost, well-diversified deposit base has steadily
grown, accompanying
the bank's expansion and largely funding the loan portfolio.
Furthermore, BG is
perceived as a safe haven. This gives BG a clear competitive
advantage that the
bank is able to leverage to expand its business and curb risk.
Steady growth, resilient margins based on low cost deposits,
relatively low
operating expenses due to high efficiency and moderate credit
cost thanks to its
sound asset quality, contribute to BG's steady performance. BG's
profitability
is consistent (ROAA above 2%) and its performance metrics
compare well with
those of the region's top banks.
As part of BG's strategic plan, the bank is more active in
Central America. Its
operation in Costa Rica is gradually taking shape and its total
exposure to
Latin America reached 14% of loans at June 2013. BG is
constantly looking for
opportunities to buy portfolios and/or acquire a bank that fits
its long-term
strategy.
Since its merger with Continental in 2007, BG was one of the two
dominant banks
in the market. The arrival of Colombian banks has shaken the
competitive
landscape. Colombians are less risk averse than Europeans and
have a proven
track record of integrating banks in the region. In addition,
they are not total
strangers to the market as they already run smaller operations
in Panama.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
A longstanding dollarized economy, Panama lacks a lender of last
resort. Banco
Nacional de Panama, the largest state controlled bank, could
only provide
temporary liquidity loans. In Fitch's opinion, external support
for BG, while
possible, cannot be relied upon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR AND IDRs
BG is currently rated one notch above Panama's sovereign rating;
hence, Fitch
considers that the upside potential for BG's VR and IDRs is
limited over the
foreseeable future.
In turn, these ratings could be negatively affected if asset
quality
deteriorates materially (impaired loans above 2.5% and/or
reserve coverage below
100%), performance weakens resulting in an operating ROA below
1.5%, and/or
capitalization worsens to a FCC ratio below 12%.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Given Fitch's view of Panama's limited ability and willingness
to support BG,
Fitch considers that there is no upside potential in these
ratings over the
foreseeable future.
Fitch affirms BG's ratings as follows:
--Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency at IDR 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb+';
--Support rating at '5';
--Support rating floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Carmen Matamoros
Associate Director
+503-2516-6600
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
senior Director
+52-81-8399-9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
