(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco General S.A.'s (BG) long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Viability Rating (VR) at 'BBB+' and 'bbb+' respectively. A complete list of BG's ratings is included at the end of this press release. KEY RATING DRIVERS VIABILITY RATING AND IDR BG's VR, which underpins its IDR, reflects the bank's solid franchise, sound and consistent performance, robust capital levels, conservative policies, good asset quality and reserves, ample deposit base and well diversified portfolio. Fitch's view of BG's creditworthiness is tempered by the heightened competition it faces and the lack of a lender of last resort. BG has long been Panama's largest locally owned bank; it has one of the largest branch networks, presence in most key markets, a significant market share and a reputation for conservative and consistent policies. BG enjoys a strong capital base (Fitch core capital of 17% at June 2013) that is little encumbered by goodwill or fixed assets and constitutes an ample cushion against unexpected losses on top of significant loan loss reserves. This sound balance sheet structure underpins BG's ratings and compares well to its regional and global peers. Wide loan portfolio diversification, conservative credit and investment policies and effective collection processes help curb past-due loans (PDLs stood at 0.6%) and maintain robust asset quality amid a benign economy. Loan loss reserves cover PDLs comfortably. Asset quality should decline moderately as BG expands into retail. A wide, low-cost, well-diversified deposit base has steadily grown, accompanying the bank's expansion and largely funding the loan portfolio. Furthermore, BG is perceived as a safe haven. This gives BG a clear competitive advantage that the bank is able to leverage to expand its business and curb risk. Steady growth, resilient margins based on low cost deposits, relatively low operating expenses due to high efficiency and moderate credit cost thanks to its sound asset quality, contribute to BG's steady performance. BG's profitability is consistent (ROAA above 2%) and its performance metrics compare well with those of the region's top banks. As part of BG's strategic plan, the bank is more active in Central America. Its operation in Costa Rica is gradually taking shape and its total exposure to Latin America reached 14% of loans at June 2013. BG is constantly looking for opportunities to buy portfolios and/or acquire a bank that fits its long-term strategy. Since its merger with Continental in 2007, BG was one of the two dominant banks in the market. The arrival of Colombian banks has shaken the competitive landscape. Colombians are less risk averse than Europeans and have a proven track record of integrating banks in the region. In addition, they are not total strangers to the market as they already run smaller operations in Panama. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR A longstanding dollarized economy, Panama lacks a lender of last resort. Banco Nacional de Panama, the largest state controlled bank, could only provide temporary liquidity loans. In Fitch's opinion, external support for BG, while possible, cannot be relied upon. RATING SENSITIVITIES VR AND IDRs BG is currently rated one notch above Panama's sovereign rating; hence, Fitch considers that the upside potential for BG's VR and IDRs is limited over the foreseeable future. In turn, these ratings could be negatively affected if asset quality deteriorates materially (impaired loans above 2.5% and/or reserve coverage below 100%), performance weakens resulting in an operating ROA below 1.5%, and/or capitalization worsens to a FCC ratio below 12%. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Given Fitch's view of Panama's limited ability and willingness to support BG, Fitch considers that there is no upside potential in these ratings over the foreseeable future. Fitch affirms BG's ratings as follows: --Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign currency at IDR 'F2'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb+'; --Support rating at '5'; --Support rating floor at 'NF'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.