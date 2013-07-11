(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed its ratings
for Banco GNB
Sudameris S.A. (GNB) including the banks' viability rating (VR)
at 'bb+' and
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+'. A full list of rating
actions follows at
the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
GNB's local and foreign currency IDRs are driven by its VR of
'bb+', which
reflects its robust asset quality, sound reserves, sufficient
capital, ample
liquidity, operating efficiency, and moderate yet consistent
performance.
The ratings also consider GNB's experienced management and clear
strategy.
Fitch's view of GNB's creditworthiness is tempered by its low
margins;
concentrated, costlier than average deposits; and the challenges
related to its
ambitious expansion plans.
GNB's support rating and support rating floor reflect the bank's
somewhat modest
systemic importance and Fitch's perception that the Colombian
government would
probably support GNB if needed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
GNB's ratings could be negatively affected if the capital plan
is not executed
as projected and/or if GNB's (or one of its newly acquired
subsidiaries')
performance declines more than expected. In addition, should the
financial
profile of the acquired entities, in terms of funding, capital
and
profitability, deteriorate beyond the base case projections,
GNB's ratings would
be pressured downwards.
On the other hand, given the implementation challenges of the
acquisition and
GNB's financial standing, with its adequate capital but
below-average
profitability, as well as the highly competitive environment in
Colombia and the
new markets GNB enters, a potential upgrade of GNB's ratings is
dependent on its
sustained performance and continued structural strengthening in
terms of capital
coupled with an uneventful merger/ acquisition.
GNB's support and support floor ratings are unlikely to change
(absent a severe
deterioration of Colombia's sovereign rating) as Fitch considers
that the global
trend in regulation points to clearer resolution rules and less
or no government
support for non-systemically important banks.
CREDIT PROFILE
In May 2012, GNB agreed to acquire HSBC's operations in
Colombia, Paraguay, Peru
and Uruguay. In Fitch's opinion, the transaction is
strategically positive for
GNB, as it will acquire fairly clean banks with adequate deposit
funding that
operate in generally stable economies.
The acquisition - to be closed gradually until 1Q'14 - fits
GNB's growth
strategy, and the banks' size and market share allow GNB to
gradually introduce
the products that it successfully distributes in Colombia.
Growth potential is
important, especially in Peru and Uruguay while GNB's core
market remains sound.
GNB is led by a team of bankers with significant experience in
the industry and
a successful track record in turning around troubled banks and
in mergers and
acquisitions. GNB is well positioned in niche markets (such as
middle market,
payroll lending, ATMs, and cash management) based on strong
relationship
management, rapid decision-making, and adequate use of
technology.
GNB's asset quality reflects its conservative risk policies,
adequate
structuring, and deep knowledge of its target market. GNB's
past-due loan (PDL)
ratios are the lowest in the Colombian banking system, lower
than the average in
each market segment, and adequately covered by reserves. GNB's
asset quality
ratios compare well to those of its regional peers and could
deteriorate
moderately as the bank expands into retail but should remain
sound.
GNB has a large liquidity position, coupled with a sizable
investment portfolio.
As a market maker for government securities, GNB is very active
in the local
interbank market and has the resources, know-how, and access to
adequately
manage its liquidity.
GNB has shown consistent performance since its turnover, but its
profitability
is moderate versus that of peers, who are making the most of
Colombia's booming
economy. This reflects the relatively low risk of its loan
portfolio and the
important size of its investment portfolio.
The bank bolstered its capital in preparation for the
acquisition of HSBC's
Subsidiaries in South America. Even with the expected asset
growth and capital
dilution due to the creation of goodwill, GNB's capital ratios
should remain in
line with that of its peers and, along with its loan loss
reserves, constitute a
sizable cushion against unexpected losses.
Given its relatively low-risk loan and investment portfolio and
higher than
average funding costs, GNB has relatively low margins. Operating
revenues are
bolstered by non-interest revenues, but the baseline earnings
limit the bank's
potential profitability.
Sizable non-interest revenues, wise use of technology, and a
cost-conscious
management are positives for efficiency ratios, but the
relatively slow growth
of revenues results in a decline in efficiency ratios, which are
now closer to
the average of those of its regional peers.
By acquiring HSBC's subsidiaries, GNB will enter promising
markets that may help
it diversify its assets and achieve higher growth. The strategy
is not without
risks and will, in the short run, affect the bank's capital
ratios and
profitability.
Deposit Cost and Concentration: Deposits comfortably fund the
loan portfolio but
have a relatively high cost mix. In addition, deposits are
moderately
concentrated given the bank's important institutional (i.e.
government entities)
business.
Fitch has affirmed GNB's ratings as follows:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency at IDR 'B';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'B';
--Viability rating at 'bb+';
--Support Rating at '4';
--Support Floor at 'B+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB+';
--Subordinated notes at 'BB';
--National scale long-term rating at 'AA+(col)';
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(col)'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012).
