(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/RIO DE JANEIRO, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Banco Industrial do Brasil S.A. (BIB) at 'BB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. See the full list of rating actions at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS BIB's ratings reflect its consistent focus on small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), historically sound risk culture and asset quality, and adequate liquidity. These factors are offset by its small size, modest profitability, and the inherent asset and liability concentrations due to its wholesale business model. Over the last several years, the bank's good asset quality has been maintained even taking into account the strong loan growth of 81.5% from December 2009 to December 2012. Even so, leverage is still low (equity to assets of 16.7% in 2012) and compares favourably with other wholesale-funded banks focused on the SME market. The stability of its non-performing loans (90 days past due loans) of 0.8% in 2012, 1.5% in 2011 and 0.7% in 2010) reflects the result of its conservative appetite for credit risk. In the 1Q'13, the partial provisioning of one single exposure to a large energy group was requested by the regulator, resulting in a small operating loss and an increase in non-performing loans from 0.8% in 2012 to 2.6% in 1Q'3. The bank does not appear to have any other sensitive or potentially problematic exposure that could impact its performance in the next quarters. The bank's profitability is weaker than similar wholesale-funded banks that focus on the SME market but shows some consistency and has presented a consistently adequate return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.75% in 2012 and 1.26% in 2011. Results have been negatively affected by the competition and the lower interest rate environment. Fitch expects BIB's profitability to remain adequate, though slightly lower than its local peers' average. Over the last several years the bank has focused on the SME segment, after it sharply reduced its payroll deductible loan business (roughly 17% of its loan portfolio). The bank's management has also shifted its focus to larger SME clients, and better collateral coverage to reduce the intrinsic risk of the portfolio, but this has resulted in a higher asset concentration and higher exposure by client. In March 2013, only one loan exposure represented more than 10% of the bank's Equity and only the 10 largest represented more than 5% of the bank's equity. Though concentrated, BIB's funding base has been stable even during more volatile periods. The bank has diversified its funding base as it has been able to access trade-finance lines with multilateral agencies. Since 2H'11, BIB also benefited from the change in compulsory requirement rules for large banks and expanded its local funding base, raising roughly BRL360 million in interbank deposits and letras financeiras with longer terms and lower costs, improving its funding profile despite the higher concentration from the exposure to large banks. The bank has maintained an adequate liquidity position, with liquid assets comprising 19.7% of total assets in March 2013 (20.5 in March 2012) and a fairly comfortable Fitch Core Capital ratio (18.6 as of March 2013). RATING SENSITIVITIES BIB's IDR upside potential is limited in the near term due to its small size and its comparatively low profitability. If BIB is able to close the gap with its peers in terms of performance and size, ratings could be positively affected; however, this is not envisioned over the near term. Deterioration in the bank's asset quality indicators and a subsequent drop in the bank's performance (Operating ROAA weaker than 1.0%) and a reduction in the bank's capitalization position (Fitch Core Capital weaker than 13.0%) could lead to a downgrade in BIB's ratings. BIB's ratings were affirmed as follows: --Long-term IDR at 'BB-'; Stable Outlook; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Local currency Long-term IDR at 'BB-'; Stable Outlook; --Local currency Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Viability rating at 'bb-'; --Support rating at '5'; --Support rating Floor 'NF'; --National Long-term rating at 'A- (bra)'; Stable Outlook; --National Short-term rating at 'F2(bra)'. 