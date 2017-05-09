(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Industrial, S.A.'s
(Industrial) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB',
Short-Term IDR at
'B' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb', following a peer review
of Guatemala's
largest banks. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Similar rating
actions were taken
on the national ratings of Industrial's subsidiaries. A full
list of rating
actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Industrial's VR, IDR and National Ratings balance the bank's
leading market
position in Guatemala with its pressured capital levels.
Industrial's VR also
reflects its sound asset quality and strong profitability.
Despite growing competition, Industrial maintains pricing power
in the corporate
lending segment. The bank's strong franchise enables it to
sustain an ample and
diversified deposit base and to complement this base with local
and
internationally sourced wholesale funding. As of December 2016,
Industrial held
the top rank in market share for loans and deposits within
Guatemala, with
market shares of 27.9% of total assets and 24.3% of total
deposits. Industrial
maintains ample geographic coverage through its extensive retail
branch network
and other commercial channels.
Industrial's Fitch Core Capital ratio remains stable around
9.5%, below
similarly rated international peers. In order to sustain
expected growth without
further capital pressures, the bank is reducing its dividend
payout ratio and
calling fresh capital increases in 2017. Industrial's loss
absorption capacity
also benefits from additional buffers against unexpected losses
in the form of
loan loss reserves coverage above 100%, as well as GTQ1.4
billion in
subordinated debt and hybrid securities.
As Guatemala's largest bank, with exposure to all major economic
actors,
Industrial's ratings are sensitive to changes in the operating
environment.
Systemic events such as regulatory changes or political
uncertainty can affect
the bank's performance and prospects. For 2016, lower economic
growth and
specific regulation on credit cards limited growth and
profitability.
Industrial's conservative investment portfolio and controlled
delinquency ratios
sustain its controlled credit costs, outperforming those of
domestic and
international peers. Non-performing loans greater than 90 days
have averaged
0.6% of gross loans over the past five years. However,
Industrial's corporate
orientation results in elevated loan concentration. Industrial's
top 20
borrowers represented nearly two times its Fitch Core Capital.
Industrial's stable margins and controlled operating and credit
costs sustain a
long track record of strong profits. In 2016, operating
profitability was
pressured by lower loan growth and tighter net interest margins.
Loan impairment
charges also registered a moderate increase, but these are still
lower than
local peers because of sound asset quality. In the agency's
opinion, the bank's
strategy to gradually move to higher-yielding segments may have
a moderate
positive impact in profitability over the medium term.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Despite Industrial's systemic importance, Fitch assigns only a
moderate
probability of support from the Guatemalan government, should it
be required
(reflected in a Support Rating of '3' and a Support Rating Floor
of 'BB-', one
notch below the sovereign rating). Fitch's expectation of
support is affected by
the state's limited financial flexibility and the banking
system's significant
foreign currency obligations.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
INDUSTRIAL'S SUBORDINATED TIER 1 CAPITAL NOTES, SUBORDINATED AND
SENIOR TRUSTS
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
Industrial's subordinated Tier I capital notes (IST-I) are rated
four notches
below the bank's Long-Term IDR given its deep subordination
status and
discretionary coupon omission. Fitch has assigned a recovery
rating of 'RR6' to
reflect its expectation for poor recovery prospects in the event
of default.
Industrial Subordinated Trust's Notes (ISbT) are rated one notch
below
Industrial's Long-Term IDR reflecting the subordinated status,
ranking junior to
all Industrial's present and future senior indebtedness, pari
passu with all
other unsecured subordinated debt and senior to Industrial's
capital and tier I
hybrid securities.
Industrial Senior Trust's Notes' (ISnT) ratings are in line with
Industrial's
Long-Term IDR, reflecting that the senior unsecured obligations
rank equally to
Industrial's unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The national ratings of Industrial's subsidiaries: Contecnica
S.A. (Contecnica),
Financiera Industrial S.A. (Financiera Industrial) and Westrust
Bank
(International) Limited (Westrust Bank), are equalized with
those of Industrial.
Fitch views these entities as key and integral parts of
Industrial's business
given their high degree of integration with the group,
complementary activities
and enhancement of Industrial's business model.
The national ratings in Panama of BI Bank S.A.(BIBank) reflect
the potential
support from its sister company, Industrial through their
holding company
Bicapital Corporation would be forthcoming, given the strong
synergies with
parent, providing products/services in markets identified as
strategically
important and the high integration with the group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
A Fitch core capital ratio below 9% could negatively affect
ratings, as would a
sustained deterioration in the bank's asset quality and
financial performance.
However, Industrial's VR and IDR have limited upside potential
given the
constraining operating environment (sovereign rating of
'BB'/Stable Outlook) and
the tight capital levels.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Industrial's Support and Support Rating Floor ratings would be
affected by a
change in Guatemala's ability or willingness to support the
bank.
INDUSTRIAL'S SUBORDINATED TIER 1 CAPITAL NOTES, SUBORDINATED AND
SENIOR TRUSTS'
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes in the ratings of IST-I, ISnT and ISbT's are contingent
on changes in
Industrial's long-term IDR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
Changes in the ratings of Contecnica, Financiera Industrial,
Westrust Bank, and
BIBank are contingent on changes in Industrial's capacity and
propensity to
provide support.
Fitch has affirmed the following:
Banco Industrial S.A.:
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B';
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term Local Currency IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb';
--Support at '3';
--Subordinated Tier I Capital Notes debt at 'B-'/ 'RR6';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BB-';
--National scale long-term rating at 'AA(gtm)'; Outlook Stable;
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(gtm)'.
Industrial Subordinated Trust:
--Industrial Subordinated Trust Tier II debt at 'BB-'.
Industrial Senior Trust:
--Long-term senior unsecured debt at 'BB'.
Contecnica S.A.:
--National scale long-term rating at 'AA(gtm)'; Outlook Stable;
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(gtm)'.
Financiera Industrial S.A.:
--National scale long-term rating at 'AA(gtm); Outlook Stable;
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(gtm)'.
Westrust Bank (International) Limited:
--National scale long-term rating at 'AA(gtm)'; Outlook Stable;
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(gtm)'.
BI Bank, S.A.
--National scale long-term rating at 'A(pan)', Outlook Stable;
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1(pan)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (Industrial)
Alejandro Tapia
Director
Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612,
Monterrey, N.L. Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Marcela Galicia
Director
+503 2516-6616
Primary Analyst (Westrust Bank, Financiera Industrial,
Contecnica)
Francesco Dell'Arciprete
Analyst
+503 25 16 6600
79 Ave. Sur y Calle Cuscatlan
Edificio Plaza Cristal, Tercer Nivel
San Salvador, El Salvador
Secondary Analyst
Marcela Galicia
Director
+503 2516-6616
Primary Analyst (BI Bank)
Marcela Galicia
Director
+503 2516-6616
Secondary Analyst
Francesco Dell'Arciprete
Analyst
+503 25 16 6600
Committee Chairperson
Theresa Paiz Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Net Deferred
Charges have been
classified by Fitch as intangibles and deducted from Fitch Core
Capital.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10
Mar 2017)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001