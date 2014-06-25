(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed
Banco Interacciones'
(Interacciones) Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb', its long-term
foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB'; and its
short-term foreign and
local currency rating at 'B'. The long- and short-term national
scale ratings of
Interacciones and the non-bank subsidiary of Grupo Financiero
Interacciones
(GFI), Interacciones Casa de Bolsa, S.A de C.V., Grupo
Financiero Interacciones
(ICB), were affirmed at 'A(mex)' and 'F1(mex)', respectively.
Fitch revised the
Rating Outlook of Interacciones' IDRs and national scale ratings
of both
entities to Positive from Stable.
Interacciones' Support Rating was affirmed at '5' and Support
Rating Floor at
'NF'. The bank's local issuances of subordinated securities were
affirmed at
'BBB(mex)'. See the full list of rating actions at the end of
this rating action
commentary.
Interacciones
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Interacciones' VR, IDRs and national scale ratings reflect its
solid and
consolidated franchise in its core market, standing as one of
the main leaders
on government lending in Mexico; its historically very low level
of loan
impairments and ample cushion of loan reserves (around 3% of
total loans); as
well as its good financial performance (increasing operating
ROAA from 1.3% in
2011 up to 2% in 1Q'14) driven mainly by the stability and
recurrence of income
streamed from net fees and commissions, low funding costs and
improved operating
efficiency. The bank's ratings also consider the high borrower
concentrations of
its main creditors (largest 20th loan exposures represented 5.4
times the bank's
Fitch Core Capital as of March 2014), the significant
asset-liabilities
mismatches driven by restructures and the long-term nature of
its loans, and the
concentrations that are also present at the customer deposits
base of the bank.
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch opinion that the bank will
be able to
preserve its recently improved capital metrics based on higher
than historic
profits and conservative cash dividends; while the advances of
the bank in terms
of ALM and loan concentration may continue to materialize in the
next 12 to 18
month. Fitch also recognizes the intention of the bank to keep
exploiting its
competitive advantage for government lending in Mexico, which
calls for more
cross selling and the introduction of new products to its
business line; which
may slightly reduce their concentrated loan portfolio. The
stable and recently
enhanced capitalization metrics, complemented by the recent IPO
of GFI were also
factored in.
Interacciones' Support Rating and Support Rating Floor were
affirmed at '5' and
'NF', respectively, in view of the bank's low systemic
importance, indicating
that, although possible, external support cannot be relied upon.
The local subordinated hybrids of Interacciones are rated at
'BBB(mex)', three
notches below the applicable anchor rating, the bank's long-term
national scale
rating of 'A(mex)'. The issue rating is driven by Fitch's
approach to factor in
its loss severity and non-performance risk. The notching for
non-performance
risk (-2) is typical for hybrids issued by Mexican banks, since
Fitch considers
that the triggers for coupon deferrals or cancellations are
relatively high,
according to applicable local regulations; and the notching for
loss severity
(-1) reflects that these securities are plain-vanilla
subordinated debt
(subordinated preferred, under the local terminology).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Interacciones Positive Outlook could be materialized if the bank
is able to
maintain its recent profitability and capitalization levels,
together with
further declines on concentrations, not only at its loan
portfolio but also at
its customer deposit base; and significant and stable reductions
of its assets
and liabilities mismatches. On the other hand, the outlook will
be reverted if
the its concentrations are further increased and/or by a sudden
deterioration of
its impaired loans or deterioration of its stable financial
performance and
recent gains on capitalization metrics, like a FCC below 10% and
tangible common
equity below 5%.
A potential upgrade of Interacciones' Support Rating and Support
Rating Floor is
limited at present, since external support cannot be relied
upon, although it is
possible.
The bank's subordinated debt ratings will likely mirror any
change in the bank
national scale ratings, as these are expected to maintain the
same relevance to
Interacciones' credit rating.
ICB
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of ICB are driven by Fitch's view that these
entities remain core
for GFI's strategy and business model; especially given its
position as funding
mechanism for the bank. The ratings also consider the legal
obligation of GFI to
support its subsidiaries, according to local regulations. The
credit profile of
GFSI is associated with that of its main subsidiary,
Interacciones.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any potential changes of ICB's ratings will be driven by any
changes in
Interacciones' ratings or in the legal framework that could
alter the propensity
of the group to support them, an unlikely scenario at present. A
modification on
the entity's strategic importance to GFI could also, lead to
changes of its
ratings.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Banco Interacciones, S.A.:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BB', Outlook
revised to Positive
from Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B';
--Viability rating at 'bb';
--Support rating at '5';
--Support rating floor at 'NF';
--National scale long-term rating at 'A(mex)', Outlook revised
to Positive from
Stable;
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1(mex)';
--National scale long-term rating for local senior unsecured
debt issues at
'A(mex)';
--National scale long-term rating for local subordinated debt
issues at
'BBB(mex)'.
Interacciones Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V.:
--National scale long-term rating at 'A(mex)', Outlook revised
to Positive from
Stable;
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1(mex)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (Interacciones and ICB)
Monica Ibarra
Director
+52 818 399 9150
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
64920 Monterrey, Mexico
Secondary Analyst (Interacciones and ICB)
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Senior Director
+52 818 399 9146
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
