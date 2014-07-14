(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, July 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Interamericano de
Finanzas, S.A.'s (BanBif) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BBB-'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of the rating actions
follows at the end
of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR AND IDRs
BanBif's local and foreign currency IDRs are driven by its VR of
'bbb-', which
reflects its solid asset quality, consistent performance, as
well as an
improving funding and liquidity profile. The ratings also factor
in its moderate
capitalization and franchise.
BanBif's asset quality remains good despite showing a slight
increase in
non-performing loans (NPLs) and exhibits one of the lowest
delinquency levels in
the Peruvian banking system. NPLs accounted for 1.12% of gross
loans as of March
2014 (2010 - 2013 average: 0.84%). Prudent credit policies, a
business model
focused on low-risk products (leasing finance and trade finance)
and a positive
operating environment underpin the bank's low NPLs. BanBif's
main challenge is
to continue growing in an orderly manner in a high competitive
environment and
concentrated banking system. Favourably, Peru's positive
economic prospects and
relatively low banking penetration supports BanBif's growth
potential.
Reasonable and stable interest margins and sustainable
generation of
non-interest revenues supported BanBif's consistent performance
(operating ROAs
above 2.0% in the last 3 years). Nevertheless, relatively high
funding costs and
operating expenses related to the bank's expansion continue to
weigh on
profitability. BanBif's operating profitability remained stable
in the first
months of 2014. Positively, due to good asset quality, the
bank's loan loss
provisions remain under control.
BanBif has a relatively diversified funding structure, although
it is reliant on
deposits (74% of the total funding at March 2014), in where the
proportion of
individuals has significantly increased since 2011 given the
expansion strategy
followed by the bank. As of March 2014, deposits from individual
represented 36%
of total deposits, in contrast with 30% two years ago. BanBif
continues to show
maturity mismatches within its balance sheet due to a relatively
long-term
credit portfolio; however this has been managed by increasing
its long-term
funding through credit lines and local bond issuances.
Fitch views BanBif's capitalization as moderate in light of its
accelerated
growth. BanBif's capital position has remained stable over the
past years,
driven by the consistent earnings retention. BanBif's Fitch Core
capital (FCC)
to risk-weighted assets (RWA) ratio has remained around 8%,
although relatively
low to its international peers. BanBif's capital ratios may
continue to be
supported by its good profitability and prudent dividend pay-out
ratio.
BanBif is a medium-sized universal bank that has grown to be
Peru's fifth
largest bank, with a markets share of approximately 3.4% of
total loans and 3.0%
of total deposits. BanBif's strategy focuses in diversifying its
business
portfolio in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and retail
products, mainly to
B and C segments without neglecting its core target market,
corporates.
SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
BanBif's Support Rating of '4' and Support Rating Floor of 'BB-'
indicate its
systemic importance for the Peruvian banking system. Being the
fifth largest
Peruvian bank, Fitch believes that there would be a limited
propensity for
support from the government, should it be required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR AND IDRs
A sustained performance that strengthens BanBif's FCC to RWA
metrics
consistently above 10% could benefit the bank's VR and IDRs. A
more diversified
low-cost funding mix and sustained improvements in efficiency
levels could also
benefit the bank's ratings.
On the other hand, a constant increase of BanBif's risk appetite
that erodes its
profitability and drives FCC to RWA consistently below 8% could
pressure ratings
downward.
SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
Upside potential for the SR and SRF is limited and can only
occur over time with
a material growth of the bank's systemic importance. These
ratings could be
downgraded if the bank loses material market share in terms of
loans and
customer deposits.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
--Foreign Currency Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Foreign Currency Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Local Currency Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Local Currency Short-Term at 'F3';
--Viability rating at 'bbb-';
--Support Rating at '4';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BB-'.
