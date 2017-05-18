(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Interamericano de
Finanzas S.A.'s (BanBif) Long-term Foreign and Local Currency
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this
release.
The Outlook remains Stable given Fitch's expectations for a
sustained financial
and risk profile in line with the bank's current ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR and IDRS
BanBif's Long-Term Local and Foreign Currency IDRs are driven by
its Viability
Rating (VR) of 'bbb-'. The bank's VR is highly influenced by its
comparatively
moderate franchise. Banbif's ratings also consider its tight
capitalization,
sound asset quality, moderate profitability, stable funding and
solid liquidity.
BanBif is a medium-sized universal bank whose size grew steadily
over the past
eight years though it remains much smaller than the four major
banks that
dominate Peru. BanBif's local market share was approximately
3.6% of total loans
and 3.8% of total deposits at December 2016. The bank has been
consolidating and
strengthening its competitive advantage in the second-tier
market, achieving
consistent, albeit modest, performance metrics while maintaining
sound asset
quality.
BanBif's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio is comparably lower than
both local and
international peers, as growth exceeded internal capital
generation due to the
rapid increase of credit costs in recent years. Given BanBif's
stable
performance and focus on less risky business sectors, Fitch
views the bank's
capitalization as adequate. During 2016 a deceleration in asset
growth
contributed to an improvement in the bank's FCC-to-risk weighted
assets (RWA)
ratio to 8.3% at YE16 from 7.8% at YE15. Although the bank's FCC
ratio is
relative low compared with international peers (universal
commercial banks in
the 'bbb' operating environment), Fitch expects lower asset
growth to reduce
pressure on capital.
Sustained loan growth, resilient margins despite an uncertain
operating
environment, and the improvement in efficiency underpinned
BanBif's financial
performance. Nevertheless, relatively high credit cost related
to loan quality
deterioration continues to weigh on profitability metrics.
The bank has a relatively diversified funding structure and is
reliant on
deposits (77% of the total funding at December 2016; 78% at
YE15), which are
only moderately concentrated. Liquidity risk is carefully
monitored, and the
bank's liquidity position is ample, as BanBif held about PEN3.6
billion of cash
and equivalents that represented 44% of the total short-term
funding as of Dec.
31, 2016. Deposits in USDs represent 50% of total funding given
high financial
dollarization within the country.
BanBif's asset quality remains good despite the Peruvian
economy's lower growth
trajectory in recent years which led to a rapid increase in
non-performing loans
(NPLs). However, BanBif continues to exhibit one of the lowest
delinquency
levels in the Peruvian banking system.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BanBif's Support Rating of '4' and Support Rating Floor of 'BB-'
indicate its
systemic importance for the Peruvian banking system. As the
fifth largest
Peruvian bank, Fitch believes that there would be a limited
propensity for
support from the government, should it be required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS and VR
Upside potential for the international ratings is heavily
contingent on a
material improvement in capitalization levels, which is
currently one of the
weakest elements under Fitch's rating approach. An upgrade on
the VR and IDRs
could occur if the bank is able to reach and sustain an FCC
ratio of at least
13%, while avoiding material deterioration of its other
financial and
qualitative credit fundamentals.
A sustained increase of BanBif's risk appetite and / or
deterioration in its
loan portfolio that erodes its profitability and drives overall
capital cushions
(measured as FCC plus excess of reserves) below 8% could
pressure ratings
downward. NPLs consistently above 2.5% and operating
profits-to-risk weighted
assets ratios consistently below 1.2% also would be negative for
creditworthiness.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Upside potential for the Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating
Floor (SRF) is
limited and can only occur over time with a material growth of
the bank's
systemic importance. These ratings could be downgraded if the
bank loses
material market share in terms of loans and customer deposits.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
--Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR at 'F3';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Support Rating at '4';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mark Narron
Director
+1-212-612-7898
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Sergio Pena
Associate Director
+571 484 6770
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia Garcia, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9137
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
