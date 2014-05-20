(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SAN SALVADOR, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Banco
Internacional de Costa Rica's (BICSA) Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BB+'. The
Bank's Viability Rating (VR) and National Ratings in Panama were
also affirmed.
See the full list of rating actions at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs, National and senior debt ratings reflect the
support it would
receive from its main shareholder, Banco de Costa Rica (BCR,
rated 'BB+' with a
Stable Outlook by Fitch), should it be required. The ratings of
the bonds issued
correspond to BISCA's International rating of 'BB+'. No rating
action is taken
on bank's debt issued in El Salvador.
BICSA is considered by Fitch to be a core operation for BCR.
Originally created
as a vehicle to extend the operations of the state-owned banks
outside Costa
Rica, BICSA has successfully grown its regional portfolio,
maintaining sound
asset quality and adequate profitability. Its contribution to
the consolidated
business complements its parent's strong market position in
Costa Rica. Fitch
believes that extraordinary support from the parent would be
forthcoming to
manage reputational risk.
The bank's IDR and long-term National rating have a Stable
Outlook, in line with
those of its main shareholder, BCR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs, National and senior debt ratings are sensitive
to a change in
Fitch's assumptions as to BCR's capacity or willingness to
support BICSA.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
BICSA's VR reflects its stable and sound asset quality, which
benefits from
geographic and economic sector diversification. The bank has a
consistent track
record of low delinquencies and high reserve coverage. However,
concentrations
by economic group are high (the 20 largest borrowers represented
30% of the
total loan portfolio in 2012 and 2013) due to the bank's strong
corporate focus.
BICSA's profitability is moderate and below the system's
average. The bank
compensates for the relatively low net interest margins, through
high
operational efficiency and low costs of funding.
BICSA's funding is stable, but highly concentrated (the 20
largest depositors
represent 55% of total deposits). BICSA has adequate
asset-liability management
and a good liquidity position, which exceeds the system's
average. The
short-term nature of its lending operations, the recurrent
generation of cash
and the high renewal of deposits, to a certain degree, for the
risks associated
with its high depositor concentration.
The bank's capitalization is adequate (Fitch Core Capital was
11.9% of
risk-weighted assets as of December 2013), but below the
system's average. The
pressures on the bank's capital ratios are mitigated by the
moderate growth of
the entity's asset base and its traditional no-dividend policy.
While not
contemplated in Fitch's base-case scenario, an equity injection
from its
shareholders would be available, if needed.
BICSA has registered high management turnover over the past two
years. While
this has had a temporary negative impact on the entity's
corporate governance,
its senior management has a good banking background.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The bank's VRs are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions
regarding
profitability, asset quality deterioration, or a decline in the
bank's capital
position. On the other hand, a significant improvement in the
diversification of
its loans and funding sources could also improve the bank's VR
in the long run.
Fitch affirmed BICSA's ratings as follows:
International ratings
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb';
--Support Rating at '3'.
National ratings
--Long-term National rating at 'AA-(pan)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term National rating at 'F1+(pan)';
--Long-term senior unsecured bonds at 'AA-(pan)';
--Commercial Paper at 'F1+(pan)'.
Contact:
Mark Narron
Director
+1-212-612-7898
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street,
New York, NY 10004
Edgar Cartagena
Director
+503 2516 6613
Fitch Central America
Edificio Plaza Cristal, Tercer Nivel
79 Ave. Sur y Calle Cuscatlan
San Salvador, El Salvador
Marcela Galicia
Director
+503 2516 6612
Committee Chairperson
Eduardo Santibanez
Senior Director
+56 (2) 2499 3307
Fitch Chile Clasificadora de Riesgo Ltda.
Alcantara 200, Of. 202, Las Condes
Santiago, Chile
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013);
--'Banco de Costa Rica' (Dec. 20, 2013);
--'Banco Nacional de Costa Rica' (Jul. 18, 2013);
--'Panama' (Mar. 7, 2014).
