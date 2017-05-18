(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Internacional del Peru
S.A.A.'s (Interbank) viability rating (VR) and Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'bbb+' and 'BBB+', respectively.
The Outlook remains Stable, reflecting the Stable Outlook on the
sovereign and
Fitch's expectation for the maintenance of the bank's risk and
financial profile
over the rating horizon.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs are driven by its VR and standalone strength.
Interbank's
operating environment and company profile highly influence its
VR. The Peruvian
financial system benefits from a stable economy with a strong
track record of
sustained growth, but potential GDP growth has declined in
recent years.
Peruvian banks' increased reliance on the central bank to close
dollarization
gaps on their balance sheets and provide local currency
liquidity has weakened
the operating environment to a point that it is no longer the
strength that it
was in the past relative to the sovereign. Interbank is the
fourth largest
universal commercial bank in Peru. The bank's ratings also
consider its solid
financial profile.
A sharp decline in growth in 2016, which was in line with the
banking system as
a whole, negatively affected Interbank's profitability and loan
quality metrics
while positively impacting its capitalization. Its loan
portfolio grew by only
4.6% in 2016 compared to an average of 15.3% during the previous
five years, a
rate moderately higher than the banking system average. Lower
demand for credit,
as well as tighter underwriting, particularly in foreign
currency, and a
pullback in mortgage and SME lending contributed to growth
slowdown. In
addition, during 2016 the bank made continued progress in
reducing loan
dollarization to 27.3% of net loans (29.2% at year-end 2015).
Past due loans greater than 90 days (PDLs) increased to 2.48% at
December 2016
from 2.18% the year prior. Its loan quality indicators are
consistently in line
or better than the system average, notwithstanding Interbank's
greater retail
orientation. The increase in PDLs derived primarily from the
bank's consumer
loan portfolio, particularly credit cards. Loan quality is
mitigated by the
bank's ample reserve coverage of 179.8% of PDLs.
Interbank reported a slight decline in profitability metrics in
2016 due to
lower transaction volume, an increase in provisioning and an
uptick in funding
costs. However, measured against risk weighted assets, its
operating profit was
largely, stable at 3.2% in 2016 (3.3% annual average from
2012-2015), due to a
declining trend in the proportion of risk weighted assets. Fitch
expects to see
continued downside pressure in profitability in light of the
increasing trend in
impairment charges. This should be partly offset by continued
improvements in
operating efficiency.
Reduced asset growth and strong internal capital generation
benefited the bank's
capitalization in 2016. Fitch core capital increased to 11.1% of
risk weighted
assets at year-end 2016 (9.7% the prior year) and regulatory
capital increased
to 15.9% from 15.5% during the same period. The bank's
capitalization is
adequate given excess loan loss reserves as well as USD 198
million in Tier I
compliant junior subordinated debt and USD 523 million in Tier
II compliant
subordinated debt equivalent.
Interbank has made significant gains in attracting a stable,
retail deposit
base, ranking fourth in customer deposits with a market share of
12.7%. Like the
financial system as a whole, Interbank's loan de-dollarization
has outpaced its
deposit de-dollarization. However, the bank maintains liquidity
buffers well
above the local requirements in both local currency and U.S.
dollars. At
year-end 2016, the proportion of liquidity to short term
obligations was 57% in
foreign currency and 29% in local currency, above the system
averages and well
above the 20% and 8% regulatory minimums.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Interbank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
Interbank's sizeable
market share in deposits, its presence in all business segments,
as well as the
Republic of Peru's capacity to provide support should it be
required.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Interbank's subordinated bonds are plain vanilla. In Fitch's
opinion, their
probability of non-performance is equivalent to that of
Interbank's senior bonds
but, they would entail a higher loss in case of default due to
their
subordinated nature. Hence, they are rated only one notch below
the bank's VR.
Interbank's junior subordinated bonds, rated four notches below
the bank's VR,
have non-cumulative deferral of the coupons and a deeper
subordination. This
notching reflects the incremental non-performance risk relative
to that captured
by the VR and the loss severity (two notches) given its deeper
subordination.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VRs, IDRS, AND SENIOR DEBT
Given its current rating, there is little upside potential for
Interbank's VR
and IDRs. Interbank's ratings could be downgraded if a severe
decline in asset
quality (PDLs above 4%) or weak profitability erode its capital
(FCC below 11%)
and reserve cushion.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Interbank's SR and SRF could be affected if Fitch changes its
view of Peru's
ability or willingness to support the bank.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated and junior subordinated debt ratings would move
in line with
Interbank's VR.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banco Internacional del Peru S.A.A. (Interbank)
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+', Stable Outlook;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BBB+', Stable Outlook;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'F2';
--Viability rating at 'bbb+';
--Support rating at '2';
--Support floor at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB';
--Junior subordinated debt at 'BB'.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
