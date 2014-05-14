(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Multiple Leon (BML)
and its related entity's Valores Leon ratings. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A
complete list of ratings actions is provided at the end of this
press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS BML- IDRs, VRs, SUPPORT AND NATIONAL RATING
Banco Multiple Leon (BML) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) reflect
the support
provided by its shareholder Centro Financiero BHD Leon (CFBHDL).
On Jan. 31,
2014, Grupo Financiero Leon (GFL) contributed its financial
companies to Centro
Financiero BHD (CFBHD), thus BML became one of its core
subsidiaries. Hence, the
IDRs and National Ratings for BML have been equalized with those
of Banco BHD.
The operating environment, assets quality and profitability
highly influence the
bank's Viability Rating (VR) of 'b-'.
CFBHDL will carry out the merger by absorption of BML and BHD,
where the latter
will be the surviving entity and brand 'Leon' will be integrated
to the name of
the merged bank 'Banco BHD Leon'. This merger is subject to
regulatory and other
approvals and is expected to be completed during the first half
of 2014. Upon
completion, BML's ratings will be withdrawn.
BML's net interest margin is high and resilient. However,
provisioning expenses
and high overhead costs pressured profitability in 2013. ROAA
declined to 0.97%
at year-end 2013 (YE13), weaker than the Dominican average and
regional peers
median (emerging market commercial banks with VRs of 'b-', 'b'
and 'b+').
BML's asset quality has consistently improved over the last four
years, as a
result of enhanced credit risk controls, but still lag the
Dominican market
average and regional peers. Credit growth is significantly lower
than that of
its peers, whereas net charge-offs have shown a decreasing
trend.
Adequate capitalization is based on moderate cash dividend
payouts and prudent
growth. At YE13, the Fitch core capital to risk-weighted assets
ratio increased
to 15.3%, similar to regional peers median.
The subordinated debt rating reflects the expected support of
BML's new
shareholder. However, the rating remains one notch below the
bank's national IDR
given its subordination to all senior creditors.
KEY RATING DRIVERS VALORES LEON - NATIONAL RATINGS
Valores Leon's ratings reflect the operational and financial
support provided by
BML. In Fitch's view, the entity is important to GFL, as it is a
key and
integral part of its business, and provides some financial
products to core
clients.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - BML
BML's IDRs, VR, Support Rating and National Ratings will be
withdrawn once the
merger with Banco BHD occurs. This is expected to be completed
during the first
half of 2014. A change in the capacity or propensity of CFBHDL
to provide
support could result in a revision to BML's IDRs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VALORES LEON
Valores Leon's National Ratings will be withdrawn once the
actual merger with
BHD Valores occurs. This is expected to be completed during the
first half of
2014. A change in the capacity or propensity of BML to provide
support could
result in a revision to Valores Leon's ratings.
PROFILE
BML ranked fifth out of 15 commercial banks in the Dominican
Republic, with a 5%
market share by total assets at December 2013. Since Feb. 1,
2014, GFL is 99.36%
owned by CFBHDL.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banco Multiple Leon SA:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDR at 'B'; Outlook
Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'b-';
--Support at '4';
--Long-term National rating at 'AA-(dom)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term National rating at 'F1+(dom)';
--Long-term National subordinated debt at 'A+(dom)'.
Valores Leon S.A:
--Long-term National rating at 'AA-(dom)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term National rating at 'F1+(dom)';
--Long-term National senior unsecured debt at 'AA-(dom)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Theresa Paiz-Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Larisa Arteaga
Director
+1-809-563-2481
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Senior Director
+52 818 8399 9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com and
www.fitchdominicana.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', Jan. 31,
2014;
--'Securities Firms Criteria', Jan. 31, 2014';
--'2014 Outlook: Central America and the Dominican Republic
(Dec. 16, 2013)'.
