BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Banco Macro
S.A.'s (BM) Viability Rating (VR) and Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (LT IDRs)
at 'b-' and 'B-', respectively. The Rating Outlook on the
Long-term IDRs is
Negative. See the full list of ratings actions at the end of
this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BM's IDRs and National Scale ratings are driven by its 'b-' VR,
which reflects
its strong national franchise and growth potential, its solid
overall
performance, with strong profitability, healthy asset quality
and sound
liquidity, and its capital position. The ratings also take into
account the
volatile environment in Argentina.
BM's foreign currency (FC) IDR is at the country ceiling level,
which is above
Argentina's FC Sovereign rating ('CC', with a Negative Outlook),
reflecting BM's
strong local franchise and track record of sound overall
performance. Despite
Argentina's FC Sovereign rating being 'CC'; Negative Outlook,
both its LC and FC
Sovereign securities issued under Argentina Law, are rated 'B-'
with a Negative
Outlook, the same level as BM's FC IDR.
BM's subordinated debt is rated 'CCC/RR6'/A+(arg)', which is one
notch below the
bank's VR. Although the standard notching for this type of
security under
Fitch's criteria 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities'
dated Dec. 5, 2012, is two notches, reflecting the notes'
increased loss
severity and heightened risk of nonperformance relative to the
senior
obligations, BM's subordinated debt is one notch below its VR
given the
compression that arises from its low level ('b-').
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Rating Outlook on BM's LT IDRs and LT National rating is
Negative, in line
with the Outlook on Argentina's Sovereign ratings, which
constrain those of BM.
Downside risk to Macro's ratings mainly stem from a downgrade of
the Sovereign
rating, or a significant decline in the bank's capitalization or
asset quality.
Upside to Macro's ratings currently appears limited but could
stem from an
upgrade of the Sovereign ratings.
CREDIT PROFILE
Along with the strong economic growth since 2003 in Argentina,
BM's performance
has been sound, based on its strong revenue generation, good
asset quality and
ample liquidity. A good level of income diversification has
helped offset the
increase in administrative expenses due to high inflation and
the volatility of
the gains from its securities portfolio seen in the past two
years. Credit
should continue to expand in 2013, albeit at a slower pace than
that seen in
2012. In this context, Fitch expects BM's overall performance to
remain sound.
BM's loan book has grown strongly in the past few years and its
asset quality
ratios are healthy. BM's non-performing loans (NPLs) accounted
for a low 1.82%
of total loans at Dec. 31, 2012, with sound loan loss reserve
coverage of
191.28%. Since 2012, banks in Argentina must comply with certain
rules regarding
compulsory lending that, in Fitch's view, may limit their room
to maneuver
regarding credit risk management and may result in some pressure
on the industry
asset quality ratios, even though the results of such measures
are too early to
judge.
BM's liquidity is strong, with liquid assets that equate to 34%
of total
deposits. However, Fitch is cautious about the large negative
maturity mismatch
of all banks in Argentina given the short-term nature of their
liabilities and
the longer tenor on their assets. However, this position appears
manageable
given the bank's strong franchise and the complex set of capital
controls in
place.
Its capital base is ample (Fitch Core Capital Ratio of 17.02% at
Dec. 31, 2012).
Fitch expects the latter trend to continue to improve in the
next few years as
the restriction imposed by the Central bank of Argentina on
dividend payments
will compensate for the expected continued growth of the bank.
BM is controlled by a group of Argentine individuals led by
Jorge Horacio Brito
and Delfin Jorge Ezequiel Carballo, with a 43% stake. The former
is also the
bank's chairman and CEO. A 31% stake is in the hands of the
public pension fund
administrators after the privatization of the pension system,
and the balance is
widely held by local and foreign investors. At Oct. 31, 2012, BM
was the
third-largest private sector bank in Argentina by deposits and
assets.
Fitch has affirmed BM's ratings as follows:
--FC and LC LT IDRs at 'B-';
--FC and LC short-term IDRs at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'b-';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
--LT National rating at 'AA(arg)';
--Short-term National rating at 'A1+(arg)';
--USD150 million Senior bonds Class 2 at 'B-/RR4/AA(arg)';
--USD150 million subordinated debt at 'CCC/RR6/A+(arg)'.
The Rating Outlook on BM's FC and LC LT IDRs, LT National rating
and the LT
National rating on its senior and subordinated bonds issuances
is Negative.
