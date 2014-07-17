(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Nacional de Costa
Rica's (BNCR) ratings including its Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BB+' and its
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb+'. A complete list of rating
actions follows at the
end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs, National and senior debt ratings reflect the
explicit sovereign
guarantees for all state-owned banks stated in Costa Rica's
Banking Law. BNCR's
IDR and National Ratings are aligned with Costa Rica's Sovereign
Ratings
(Long-term Foreign and Local Currency IDR 'BB+'/Stable Outlook).
The Stable
Outlook is also aligned with the sovereign Rating Outlook.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Changes in Costa Rica's sovereign rating may trigger changes in
the bank's IDRs,
National and senior debt ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The bank's VR is influenced by the bank's moderate risk appetite
and adequate,
although decreasing capitalization metrics. The rating also
considers its strong
local franchise, ample funding as well as its modest performance
and weaker
asset quality metrics relative to similarly rated international
peers (emerging
market commercial banks with a viability rating between 'bb-'
and 'bb+').
BNCR's capital position is adequate. The bank's Fitch Core
Capital ratios
compare well with similarly rated peers and its regulatory
capital ratio is
above the regulatory limit, despite the pressure imposed by
increased asset
growth over the first quarter of 2014. However, the bank runs
with a relatively
tight buffer in terms of its regulatory capital (100/250 bps
above the minimum),
which demands a cautious growth plan, considering the relatively
low internal
capital generation capacity of the bank.
Favorably, BNCR has taken advantage of its capacity to issue
subordinated debt
and in May 2014 signed a subordinated debt agreement with the
Inter-American
Development Bank in order to strengthen its regulatory capital
ratios. The
US$100 million issuance does not receive equity credit from
Fitch; however, it
allows the bank to execute its growth strategy without
additional pressure on
regulatory capital. As of June 2014, BNCR reports a regulatory
capital ratio of
12.62%.
BNCR is the largest bank in the nation and holds a dominant
market position in
several business lines. The bank's ample and diversified
deposits are a result
of the explicit sovereign support, the strength of the bank's
franchise, and its
ample geographic coverage. Also BNCR funding is benefited by
several regulations
that name the bank as one of the recipients of some compulsory
deposits from
private owned banks.
The bank's loan portfolio is well diversified and shows moderate
concentrations
by individual creditor and by economic sector. BNCR investment
portfolio has low
credit risk exposure and is well administrated in order to
comply with
regulatory investment guidelines and to minimize capital charges
and maintain
liquidity requirements in local and foreign currency.
BNCR also benefits from a measured and well matched exposure to
FX risk. Such
exposure is controlled through the bank's limits to its open
position in U.S.
Dollars and its ability to obtain funding in both Colones and
U.S. Dollars in
the local and international market. BNCR foreign currency loans
and deposit
exposure is below the average of the system but still
significant at 40% and
34%, respectively.
BNCR's asset quality has improved, while still below its peers'
average.
Non-performing loans have decreased to 2% of total loans and
reserve coverage
has also increased. In Fitch's opinion, the improved asset
quality could
positively affect year end results, as it reduces credit costs.
BNCR's operating ROAA remains below the median of similarly
rated banks and also
below the median of public owned banks in Latin America. Credit
costs, which
were still high in 2013, have been reducing its burden during
2014 while some
advances in terms of operating costs have partially compensated
the reduction on
spreads. In Fitch's opinion, better income diversification,
sustainable lower
credit costs and tighter expenses control may benefit the bank's
performance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Upgrades in the bank's VR are unlikely in the foreseeable
future, given its
strong relation to the government in both sides of the balance
sheet. A
downgrade in BNCR's VR could be triggered by a material
deterioration of the
bank's asset quality metrics (past due loans to total loans
ratio above 4%)
and/or a reduction in profitability to a point the may hinder
the capacity to
adequately generate capital internally.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BNCR's support rating (SR) of '3' reflects Fitch's opinion that
there is a
moderate probability of support from the state. In Fitch's
opinion, the bank has
a clear policy roll and the explicit support of the state.
Support probability
is limited by the sovereign rating. Given the explicit guarantee
from the
government towards the bank and its systemic importance; the
bank SRF is
equalized to the sovereign rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BNCR's support SR and SRF are sensitive to changes in the
sovereign rating
Fitch has affirmed BNCR's ratings as follows:
International ratings
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BB+', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'B';
--Long-term senior unsecured bonds at 'BB+';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Support Rating at '3';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BB+'.
National ratings:
--Long-term national rating at 'AA+(cri)', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'F1+(cri)';
--Long-term senior unsecured bonds at 'AA+(cri)';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+(cri)'.
