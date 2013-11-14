(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Nacional de
Panama's (Banconal) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full list of Banconal's ratings follows at the end of
this press
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Banconal's IDRs and National Ratings are driven by the support
of the Panamanian
government (rated 'BBB', Stable Outlook by Fitch). In Fitch's
view, the
Panamanian government has the willingness and capacity to
provide timely and
sufficient support to Banconal, providing a subsidiary guarantee
of all its
liabilities, according the bank's inception law. Banconal plays
an important
role as government's financial agent in charge of the
check-clearing and
compensation process, payroll and tax collection services,
pensions, vendor and
services, and government debt payments.
Banconal's Viability Rating (VR) is driven by its ample
liquidity, sound capital
ratios, stable deposit base and good asset quality, while also
factoring in the
concentrations on the balance sheet.
Banconal boasts an ample liquidity cushion, the largest of the
country, due to
its role as treasurer for the government. The liquidity cushion
is comprised of
$2.8 billion in cash and bank deposits and $1.6 billion in
low-risk securities.
This reserve provides coverage of 61% of total deposits. This
large cushion of
liquidity compensates the natural tenure mismatches prevalent in
the balance
sheet due to its short-term concentrated funding.
Banconal's capital is still sound, providing a good cushion to
absorb losses
from the main exposures of the bank's balance sheet. However,
since 2011 the
Fitch Core Capital (FCC) has declined due to low retained
earnings ratio, well
below the assets growth rate, and in the current year the ratios
were
constrained due to relevant decreases in the securities
portfolio's unrealized
gains.
Banconal's funding structure corresponds to the special
relationship with the
Panamanian government and inception law. Deposits are the bank's
exclusive
funding source, largely comprised of public sector deposits
(79.2% of total
deposits). Governmental depositors guarantee low-volatility
funding, given that
they are not profit-seeking entities and, by internal practices,
allocate funds
mostly in Panama's public banks.
Banconal's credit quality is good evidenced in the decline in
delinquency ratios
in the past four years; as of June 2013, the past due loans
ratio was 1%
(December 2009: 2.1%). Also, loan recoveries have surpassed
charge-offs in
year-end 2012 (YE12) and second quarter 2013 (2Q'13). The bank's
deposits and
securities portfolio also show good credit quality, especially
deposits with
ample diversification.
Concentrations are structurally high at Banconal, due to the
large government
exposure on both sides of the balance sheet and the corporate
lending portfolio
suffers from high debtor concentration. However, government
concentrations carry
some benefits, as those loans bear relatively low risk and
deposits are stable
and low cost.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Banconal's IDRs should move in line with those of Panama. The
downside potential
for the bank's IDRs is considered limited given Panama's sound
economic
prospects.
Banconal's VR would benefit from improved loan loss reserves and
risk management
policies, higher revenue diversification from recurrent sources
and
materialization of benefits from the recently enhanced IT
platform. On the other
hand, weaker profitability, which would erode the
capital/reserve cushion and
declining asset quality, would place downward pressure on the
VR.
Fitch affirms Banconal's ratings as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BBB'
--National long-term rating at 'AA+(Pan)'; Outlook Stable;
--National short-term rating at 'F1+(Pan)'.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
