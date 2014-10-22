(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Pichincha C.A. y
Subsidiarias' (Pichincha) Long- Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'B'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions
follows at the end
of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR
Pichincha's viability rating (VR), or standalone
creditworthiness, drives its
Long-term IDR. The bank's operating environment and funding
highly influence
it's VR. The bank's VR reflects its strong franchise, market
share, ample
liquidity, and adequate capitalization. It also considers
financial performance
and asset quality pressures.
Ecuador's political and regulatory uncertainties continue to
weigh on the bank's
ratings. In Fitch's opinion, Ecuador's significant regulatory
uncertainty and
challenging operating environment limit the bank's profitability
and internal
capital generation capacity.
Pichincha's funding structure has benefited from its successful
franchise and
wide distribution network, which have allowed the bank to enjoy
a
well-diversified, stable, and relatively low-cost funding base,
a trend Fitch
expects to see continue over the medium-term. Due to
dollarization and a lack of
a lender of last resort, liquidity is conservative and in line
with that of
domestic peers but higher than international peers (emerging
market commercial
banks with 'b' category VR). Pichincha's liquid assets are of
high quality
relative to those of international peers, consisting primarily
of cash, bank
deposits and a large proportion of liquid and investment grade
securities.
Pichincha's profitability is weak compared with both domestic
and similarly
rated international peers. Pichincha's return on assets (ROAA)
reported a
negative trend since 2012, reaching its lowest level at year-end
2013, due to
regulations imposed in recent years. However, Fitch believes
that Pichincha
should be able to reverse the unfavorable trend in profitability
in the near
term, as the regulator has allowed banks to charge once again
commissions and
fees on certain services, and efficiency is improving.
Asset quality deterioration continued during 2013, mostly
reflecting the
maturation of Pichincha's rapidly growing microcredit and
consumer portfolio in
a challenging economic environment. Pichincha's Non-performing
loans (NPL) to
total loans ratio increased to 4.1% during the 1H14, in line
with the Ecuadorian
system's cyclical behavior at mid-year. However, loan loss
reserve coverage of
NPL loans exceeds that of peers. In Fitch's view, this trend is
likely to
stabilize given the enhanced credit risk tools.
Although Pichincha's capitalization is lower than that of large
domestic and
international peers, Fitch believes it is adequate considering
strong reserve
coverage of impaired loans and the bank's risk profile. Fitch
core capital to
risk weighted assets ratio increased to 9.6% at June 30, 2014
from 9.09% at
year-end 2013. Fitch expects capital ratios to improve in the
near term in line
with the upward trend in profitability.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS
Pichincha's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'NF',
indicates that Fitch believes external support cannot be relied
upon due to
Ecuador's limited funding flexibility as well as the lack of a
lender of last
resort.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR
Despite Fitch's Negative Outlook on the sector, the Outlook of
Pichincha's IDR
remains stable as downside risks at this rating level are
manageable.
Nevertheless, Pichincha's rating has limited upgrade potential
in the short
term, given its challenging operating environment and the impact
on its
performance. The Long-term IDR is at the same level of Ecuador's
sovereign.
Pichincha's ratings could be pressured if government
intervention continues to
undermine the bank's performance, causing operating losses or a
sustained
weakening of the bank's Fitch core capital to weighted risks
ratio below 9%, in
conjunction with a material decline in excess loan loss
reserves.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Ecuador's propensity or ability to provide timely support to
these banks is not
likely to change given the sovereign's low speculative grade
IDR. As such, the
SR and SRF have no upgrade potential.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banco Pichincha C.A. y Subsidiarias
--Foreign currency long-term IDR at 'B'; Stable Outlook;
--Foreign currency short term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'b';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF';
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Theresa Paiz-Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Larisa Arteaga
Director
+1-809-563-2481
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Senior Director
+52 818 8399 9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria'(Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Sector Outlooks: An Update (Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica,
Ecuador, Uruguay
and Venezuela)' (Sept. 3, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Sector Outlooks: An Update (Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica,
Ecuador, Uruguay and
Venezuela)
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
