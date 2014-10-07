(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Popular y de
Desarrollo Comunal's (BPDC) ratings including its Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BB+' and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb+'. A complete list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR, SF, and SRF
BPDC's IDR and VR reflect its robust loss absorption capacity,
stable deposit
base, good profitability ratios and adequate asset quality. The
bank's ratings
also reflect the moderate tenure mismatches in its asset and
liability
structure.
The bank's Support Rating (SR) of '3' and Support Floor (SF) of
'BB' indicates
that in Fitch's view there is a moderate probability of support
from the Costa
Rican Government despite having no explicit guarantee, given the
nature of the
bank and its systemic importance. The bank's systemic importance
comes from its
relevant market share in terms of assets (13%) and deposits
(12.7%) along with
its duties of public interest.
Capitalization is the core strength of BPDC, with a Fitch Core
Capital of 25%
outperforming most national and international peers. The strong
capital is
underpinned by the capital accumulation mechanisms and good
profitability. The
capital levels provide an ample loss absorption capacity and
room to maintain
the balance sheet's dynamic growth; these levels are not
expected to decline in
the foreseeable future.
The bank's steady funding favors its financial profile. It
includes a guaranteed
influx of funds from the state. The funding stability arises
from the
government's monthly deposit of nearly 41% of the public sector
payroll.
Additionally, the bank collects the mandatory contributions to
the complementary
pension fund equivalent to 1.25% of the total payroll of public
and private
sector workers.
Profitability ratios have remained good although they have
declined since 2013
due to pressure on margins. As of the first half of 2014 (1H'14)
the return on
assets ratio was at 1.4% (December 2013: 1.5%; December 2012:
2.1), still above
the industry average (1.1%), and further declines are unlikely.
The main
weakness of the financial performance comes from the low
operating efficiency.
The bank's asset quality remains adequate with delinquency
ratios in line with
its historic average. Non-performing loans to total loans ratio
is 2.6%, which
is considered sound given the loan portfolio's retail
orientation --which has a
natural higher propensity to deteriorate when compared with more
diversified
portfolios (e.g. retail and wholesale). Low levels of write offs
and
restructuring are also proof of the bank's adequate credit
quality.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Potential upgrades of the bank's VR --and consequently of the
IDRs-- are limited
over the medium term as the bank is currently rated at the same
level of the
sovereign, which has a Stable Outlook. In the long term,
however, upside
potential could arise from a substantial improvement in funding
and business
diversification, coupled with a higher sovereign rating.
A significant deterioration of the bank's profitability and
asset quality, which
erode the capital and reserves cushion, would place downward
pressure on the
bank's VR and IDRs.
BPDC's current SR and SRF indicate that in the event of
individual risk profile
deterioration, the IDR would not fall below 'BB', given the
agency's opinion
that government support will be forthcoming. Changes on
sovereign
creditworthiness and/or propensity of support would affect the
SR and SRF.
Fitch has affirmed BPDC's ratings as follows:
International ratings:
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BB+', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Support Rating at '3';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BB'.
National ratings:
--Long-term national rating at 'AA+(cri)', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'F1+(cri)';
--Long-term senior unsecured bonds at 'AA+(cri)';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+(cri)'.
--Long-term senior unsecured bonds in Panama at 'AA-(pan)';
--Commercial paper in Panama at 'F1+(pan)'.
--Long-term senior unsecured bonds in El Salvador at 'AA+(slv)';
--Commercial paper in El Salvador at 'F1+(slv)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mark Narron
Director
+1-212-612-7898
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Mario Hernandez
Associate Director
+503 2516 6600
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Senior Director
+52 81 8399-9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Costa Rica' (Jan. 31, 2014);
--'2014 Outlook: Central America and the Dominican Republic'
(Dec. 16, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Costa Rica
here
2014 Outlook: Central America and the Dominican Republic
Insurance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.