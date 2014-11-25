(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
affirmed, today, the
following Long-Term and Short-term National Ratings for Banco
Rendimento S.A.
(Rendimento):
--Long-Term National Rating 'BBB+(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term National Rating 'F2(bra)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Rendimento's National Ratings reflects its
good recurring
operating results; which is in line with the its profile, even
in periods of
economic slowdown. The ratings also reflect the bank's
experience and expertise
as service provided in the foreign exchange market and its
operation in loans to
small and medium-sized companies (SMEs).
The ratings also reflect the bank's modest size, with asset
concentrations (the
20 largest customers accounted for 46% of the credits), as well
as liability
concentrations (the 20 largest investors represented around 25%
of the
deposits), typical of niche institutions, which should persist.
The ratings
further incorporate concerns in relation to operational and
forex market image
risk due to the bank's strong operation in this segment.
Loans classified between 'D-H' showed improvement during the
first half of 2014
and reached 7.9%, against 10.8% in 2013, but still remain at a
high level. In
view of increased delinquency in the small and medium-sized
companies (SMEs),
the bank reduced its loan exposure by around 15% during the
first half of 2014
and 11% in 2013 and a significant improvement was recorded in
coverage levels
(84% as of June 2014 against 44.6% in 2013).
Due to problems faced in credit in recent years, the foreign
exchange service
provision continued to be the bank's main source of revenue. To
minimize the
risks of rates and currencies mismatches, the bank hedged its
forex operations
at BM&FBovespa. As the government increased the IOF (Tax on
Financial
Operations) on transactions with pre-paid credit cards to 6.38%,
revenues have
migrated to the sale of paper money. Profitability indicators
decreased in the
first half of 2014, with the lower volume of pre-paid cards and,
mainly, due to
its reduced credit exposure, but remain at adequate levels when
compared to
peers.
Funding, despite concentrated, is stable with terms compatible
with assets.
Liquidity remained at an adequate level and covered around 30%
of third-party
deposits in June 2014. The quality of Rendimento's capital base
is good and
fully comprises Tier 1 capital instruments, with Fitch core
capital ratio at
adequate 12.1% in June 2014, without incorporating the two
important group
companies: Cotacao DTVM (Cotacao) and Agillitas Solucoes de
Pagamentos Ltda.
(Agilitas).
Rendimento was founded in 1992 and, together with its
affiliates, is 70%
controlled by the Ades family and 30% by its main executives,
with focus on
intermediation activities in the currency market. Rendimento's
controlling group
also operates with complementary businesses which are not
consolidated in the
bank, as Cotacao, focused on providing foreign exchange services
to individuals,
and Agilitas, manager of pre-paid cards. Both have been relevant
and increasing
revenue sources for the group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Action: Rating upgrades are limited over the
medium-term, unless
structural changes are made to the diversification of revenue,
assets and
liabilities, on a consistent basis. The significant
strengthening of the bank's
revenue sources and balance sheet structure would be positive
for the ratings. A
sustainable capital ratio improvement, combined with maintenance
of good
profitability and adequate liquidity ratios, besides the
continuation of low
forex exposure in the capital structure, could benefit
Rendimento's ratings.
Negative Rating Action: The ratings could be negatively affected
in case of
deterioration in loan portfolio quality capable of reducing
Fitch core capital
ratio/risk weighed assets to less than 10%. Competition in forex
segment has
been increasing and could be a challenge for Rendimento's main
revenue source,
thus impacting its ratings, if the bank loses competitiveness.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Jean Lopes
Director
+55 - 21 - 4503-2617
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - Room 401 B
Centro - Rio de Janeiro - RJ - CEP: 20010-010
Secondary Analyst
Pedro Gomes
Director
+55-11-4504-2604
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1 -212-908-0739
Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21
4503 2623,
Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty,
New York, Tel: +1
(212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Methodology' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'National Scale Rating Methodology' (Oct. 30, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.