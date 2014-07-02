(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Safra's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs are driven by
the bank's
Viability Rating (VR), which reflects its solid franchise and
consistent
performance through challenging economic cycles. The bank's
conservative risk
policies have proven Safra's ability to manage risks and
preserve strong asset
quality ratios while improving its liquidity and asset liability
management. The
ratings also reflect the preservation of its strong efficiency
ratios and
controlled margins resulting in a profitability level that
adequately generates
internal capital.
Safra's Support Rating of '4' and Support Rating Floor of 'B+'
factor in its
size within the Brazilian banking system, which is relatively
concentrated in
nature; Safra is the fifth largest private sector bank in the
system.
Safra's long-term senior unsecured debt ratings are driven by
Safra's IDR (given
its unsecured nature) and rank equally to all other senior
unsecured debt. Given
that the majority of the notes are issued in Brazilian Real
(BRL) while the
settlement will be in U.S. Dollar (USD) a subscript 'emr' was
added to the
ratings of these issuances to reflect the embedded market risk
of the exchange
rate fluctuation between the BRL and the USD.
Safra's strong efficiency and relatively low cost funding have
aided the bank to
consistently post satisfactory profitability ratios, below the
average of
Brazilian large banks, but less volatile with an average ROAA of
1.37% over the
last three years. The recent downward trend in interest rates
combined with a
shift to a lower risk lending mix and higher, but controlled,
credit costs have
recently eroded this ratio. As of March 31, 2014 the ROAA was
1.1%. However,
Fitch expects that Safra's ROAA will remain above 1% in the
medium term. This
ratio is likely to be below the average of the larger Brazilian
banks and other
Latin American bank peers rated at the same rating level. In a
lower net
interest rate environment, prudent loan growth and further
income
diversification will be needed to enhance profitability ratios
and compensate
for lower margins.
Safra posts above average asset quality ratios by focusing on a
market that it
knows well in conjunction with a well-articulated business plan
that takes
advantage of economic boom periods and allows for recovery when
the environment
deteriorates. Safra's good credit quality is evidenced by its
March 31, 2014, 90
day past due loans to total loans ratio of 1.3%, one of the
lowest in the
banking system despite the continued volatility in the operating
environment.
Safra's Loan Loss Reserve coverage of loans past due over 90
days was a healthy
218%. In addition, the levels of charge-offs continue the trend
of being low,
partly due to the strength of its collections unit and its
enhanced underwriting
policies.
The bank continues to focus on ensuring a stable liquidity
position through
conservative asset liability management policies to mitigate
gaps through
hedging and funding diversification. Strategies include the
sourcing of longer
term funding which include the use of longer term instruments
such as Letras
Financeiras which saw a significant growth during the past two
years ending with
BRL13 billion at March 2014. Fitch expects that Safra will be
able to maintain
the improvements achieved in asset and liability maturity
management in the
medium term, which will help to mitigate the challenges of its
mostly wholesale
funding business model.
Safra continues to maintain satisfactory capital ratios. Fitch
Core Capital
ratio (FCC) has been stable at around 10%. Fitch expects that it
will remain
around that level in the future. At March 31, 2014 the Fitch
core ratio was
10.1%. The bank nearly met the Central Bank regulatory minimum
total capital
requirement solely by means of its Tier I regulatory capital
ratio of 10.3%.
Fitch does not expect Safra to have any difficulty adjusting the
upcoming
implementation of Basel III according to the Brazilian Central
Bank's timetable.
Safra currently has a total Regulatory ratio of 12.8%, which
could be higher at
13.9% if it recognized nearly BRL1.1 billion of tax credits.
Differing from
local peers, the bank maintains a highly conservative policy of
non-recognition
of these tax credits.
Safra Leasing's National ratings are equalized to those of its
parent bank.
According to Fitch criteria, this subsidiary is 'Core' to Safra
by the means of
its significant participation as a funding source of the
consolidated
activities. The leasing subsidiary is operationally aligned with
the bank and
shares in the reputational risk. Also, the ratings of its
subordinated debt
incorporate the support to be provided by Safra and are notched
down once in
view of the lower expected recovery of the securities due its
contractual
subordination in case of a liquidation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Further upgrades to Safra's ratings may be limited considering
that the
company's current business model, despite increased
diversification, still
primarily relies on a wholesale funding structure and the
maintenance of
sufficient, albeit tight, capital ratios. If those structural
characteristics
are significantly altered, a rating review may occur. An
unlikely deterioration
of Safra's FCC capital ratio to below 9% or an operating return
on assets ratio
of below 1% for a sustained period of time, may also trigger a
rating review.
Also a change in the sovereign rating of Brazil may also trigger
a rating
review.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
