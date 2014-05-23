(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (SANBRA)
SANBRA's IDRs and National Ratings are driven by its current
Viability Rating
(VR) of 'bbb', which is one notch below its parent's Banco
Santander S.A. Spain
(SAN) VR rating ('bbb+'). SANBRA's VR reflects the bank's robust
capitalization,
its strong local franchise, and self-funded nature mostly within
its home market
which is highly diversified. SANBRA does not rely on the parent
for funding its
day-to-day business. Its management team and board of directors
enjoy a high
degree of operating independence. SANBRA's VR also reflects the
challenges the
bank faces with its profitability and asset quality in the
current weak economic
scenario. Although asset quality has improved, the bank's
profitability still
does not compare as well to that of its peers. The bank's
diversified funding,
supported by its large branch network and client base, enables
the bank to
remain liquid and independent in terms of funding from its
parent.
SANBRA is a core subsidiary for SAN, having contributed 20%-26%
of consolidated
net income over the past few years. Fitch views the Brazilian
market as a core
market for Spanish parent, SAN. The parent benefits from the
geographic
diversification of its Latin American subsidiaries, which gives
SAN the capacity
to generate earnings internationally and make up for the recent
muted results in
Spain. The fact that SAN's international subsidiaries are
self-funded helps
SAN's liquidity and minimizes contagion risk, giving the group's
subsidiaries
the capacity to issue from different jurisdictions. Growth
prospects for
emerging markets have been revised down and they are not
entirely immune to
global economic trends, but it is expected that profits from
these markets will
continue to contribute significantly to the group's earnings.
In early 2014 SANBRA issued a special dividend of BRL6 billion
to existing
shareholders. The vast majority of those shareholders subscribed
to SANBRA's
Tier I and Tier II issuances. Despite the former dividend
payment, SANBRA's
capital metrics still compares better than those of its peer
group. During 2013
the bank also showed significant improvement in asset quality
ratios so that its
asset quality indicators are now more in line with its domestic
private-sector
peers.
On April 29, 2014, SAN announced an offer to acquire the
remaining portion
(slightly less than 25%) of the shares that it does not already
own of its
Brazilian banking subsidiary. The stated objectives for the
proposed exchange
of SANBRA's shares, along with a premium, for shares of SAN
include the
unlocking of long-term value in the Brazilian business,
increasing their weight
in the Brazilian market, and making a financially attractive
offer to its SANBRA
shareholder base. Fitch views this announcement as having a
neutral impact on
the ratings as in the short term, Fitch believes that this
exchange and the
expected synergies will not have an immediate impact on the
bank's strategies
for doing business in Brazil. Also, this program will require
the approval of
multiple regulators, which is expected by September. Once
approval is received,
the share exchange is expected to be completed during the fourth
quarter of this
year. The minority shareholders that do accept the offer will
own shares in the
Spanish parent bank and receive future dividends from them.
At this point, SANBRA's VR, IDRs and National-scale ratings do
not reflect any
extraordinary support from its parent, although it is viewed as
a Core entity
for SAN (rated 'BBB+' by Fitch with a Stable Outlook); as
mentioned, the current
ratings are driven by SANBRA's VR. On April 28, 2014, Fitch
announced that the
agency sees rating upside potential for some Spanish banks
(including SAN)
following its recent upgrade of Spain's sovereign rating by one
notch (see
'Fitch Upgrades Spain to 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable' published April
25, 2014
available on www.fitchratings.com). The agency expects to review
the credit
fundamentals and ratings of Spanish banks that may benefit most
from the
improved sovereign dynamics in the near future. As part of its
assessment Fitch
will also review the banks' rating sensitivities, including with
respect to the
Sovereign rating.
Fitch has affirmed the Support Rating (SR) at '2'. As the fifth
largest bank by
total assets in Brazil with a deposit market share of
approximately 8%, it is
highly likely that the Brazilian government (FC and LC IDR
'BBB'/'BBB' by Fitch;
Outlook Stable) will provide support, should it be required.
Fitch has also
affirmed the Support Rating Floor (SRF) of SANBRA, given its
systemic importance
in Brazil and also considering the vested interest of the
Brazilian sovereign to
preserve the health of the financial system. Fitch's SRF
indicates a level below
which the agency will not lower the bank's Long-term IDRs.
However, at present,
the VR of SANBRA remains above its SRF as evidence of its good
financial
profile.
Santander Leasing S.A. Arrendamento Mercantil (SAN Leasing)
Fitch has affirmed the National Ratings of SAN Leasing. The
ratings are driven
by potential support from SANBRA. Fitch views SAN Leasing as an
integral part of
SANBRA's franchise as it shares management, policies and
strategy of SANBRA, and
as a result, those National scale ratings are equalized to those
of SANBRA.
The National ratings of SAN Leasing's subordinated issuances are
one notch below
the National ratings of SAN Brazil, as they incorporate Fitch's
loss severity
assumption in case of liquidation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
If SANBRA is able to consistently improve the quality of its
results to a level
where its return on average assets (ROAA) is above 1.5%, and
sustain the recent
improvement in its asset quality indicators so that they remain
similar to those
of its peers, the VR could be upgraded. If asset quality becomes
relatively
inferior to its peers and ROAA is consistently below 0.5%,
negatively affecting
its comfortable capital ratios, the VR could experience a
negative action.
SANBRA's VR and IDRs, as well as the National scale ratings of
SAN Leasing,
could also be affected by a change in the rating its parent,
SAN. Fitch
acknowledges that the reputations of the parent and its
subsidiaries in Latin
America are somewhat interdependent and correlated. Hence, the
ratings of the
parent and its subsidiaries cannot be completely dissociated. In
such cases,
further upgrades or downgrades at the parent level or changes in
market
perception concerning SAN's Brazilian subsidiaries, may trigger
further rating
reviews of those ratings.
Considering the current Support Rating Floor, and aided by the
expectation of
possible government support if it will be required, SANBRA's
IDR's will not be
reduced below 'BBB-'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banco Santander (Brasil):
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2';
--Viability rating at 'bbb';
--Support rating at '2';
--Support rating floor at 'BBB-';
--National Long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
--National short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)';
Senior notes due 2015:
--Long-term Foreign Currency at 'BBB';
Senior notes due 2016:
--Long-term Foreign Currency rating at 'BBB';
Senior notes due 2017:
--Long-term Foreign Currency rating at 'BBB'.
Santander Leasing S.A. Arrendamento Mercantil:
--National long-term rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
--National short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'.
4th and 5th Debentures Issue:
--National long-term rating at 'AA+(bra) .
Santander Leasing S.A. Arrendamento Mercantil (Ex-ABN AMRO
Arrendamento
Mercantil S.A.) - 4th, 5th and 6th Debentures Issue
--National long-term rating at 'AA+(bra)'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
