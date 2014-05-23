(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Banco
Santander
(Mexico) (SAN Mexico)'s Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+', its
long term foreign-
and local-currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+'; and
its short-term
foreign- and local-currency rating at 'F2'. The long- and
short-term National
scale ratings of SAN Mexico and its subsidiary Santander
Vivienda, as well as
the non-bank subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico
(GFSM), Casa de
Bolsa Santander, S.A de C.V., Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico
(CBSantander),
were affirmed at 'AAA(mex)' and 'F1+(mex)', respectively.
SAN Mexico's Support Rating was affirmed at '2' and Support
Rating Floor at
'BBB-'. The bank's global issuance of subordinated securities
was affirmed at
'BB+'. See the full list of rating actions at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
SAN Mexico
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SAN Mexico's VR, IDRs and National scale ratings do not reflect
any
extraordinary support from its parent, although it is viewed as
a strategically
important entity for Banco Santander (SAN, rated 'BBB+' by Fitch
with a Stable
Outlook). On April 28, 2014, Fitch announced that the agency
sees rating upside
potential for some Spanish banks (including SAN) following its
recent upgrade of
Spain's sovereign rating by one notch (see 'Fitch Upgrades Spain
to 'BBB+';
Outlook Stable' published April 25, 2014 and available at
www.fitchratings.com).
The agency expects to review the credit fundamentals and ratings
of Spanish
banks that may benefit most from the improved sovereign dynamics
in the near
future. As part of its assessment Fitch will also review the
banks' rating
sensitivities, including with respect to the sovereign rating.
SAN Mexico's ratings consider its well-positioned and robust
franchise in the
Mexican banking system, as the third largest bank by total
assets and deposits
as of March 2014; the bank's ability to prevent abrupt increase
of operating
costs, maintaining a solid efficiency and an adequate operating
profitability,
as well as its stable funding and liquidity profile, through an
increasing
customer deposit base.
In addition, the bank's recently deteriorated asset quality
metrics (the result
of higher non-performing loans (NPLs) and increased loan
provisions, mainly as a
result of its exposure to local home developers); and its sound
loss absorption
capacity, through a robust Fitch core capital ratio, are also
considered in SAN
Mexico's ratings. The Stable Outlook is in line with the above
factors.
SAN Mexico's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor were
affirmed at '2' and
'BBB-', respectively, driven by the bank's systemic importance
and its role as
the one of the largest banks in the Mexican banking system.
Fitch's Support
Rating Floors indicate a level below which the agency will not
lower the bank's
Long-term IDRs as long as the assessment of the support factors
does not change.
The bank's issuance of global subordinated hybrids is rated
three notches below
the applicable anchor rating, San Mexico's VR. The ratings are
driven by Fitch's
approach to factoring certain degrees of subordination. The
notching for
non-performance risk (-2) is typical for hybrids issued by
Mexican banks, since
Fitch considers that the triggers for coupon deferrals or
cancellations are
relatively high, according to applicable local regulations; and
the notching for
loss severity (-1) reflects that these securities are
plain-vanilla subordinated
debt (subordinated preferred, under the local terminology).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SAN Mexico's VR and IDRs could benefit from further improvements
in the bank's
competitive position and revenue diversification, as well as a
recovery in its
asset quality metrics and an enhanced funding profile through a
steady increase
in its core customer deposit base. The bank's ratings could be
downgraded by
further deterioration of its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio to
levels closer to
or above 4% and a deterioration of its adequate and stable
profitability, for
example, an Operating ROA consistently below 1.7%.
The bank's IDRs could be positively affected by an upgrade of
its VR.
Alternatively, these ratings could also benefit from a
multi-notch upgrade of
its parent company, given that the entity is considered
strategically important
for SAN.
A potential upgrade or downgrade of San Mexico's Support Rating
and Support
Rating Floor would be driven by a change in Mexico's sovereign
rating and/or a
change in the expected propensity of support from the Mexican
government; both
factors unlikely at present.
The bank's subordinated debt ratings will likely mirror any
change in the bank's
VR, as these are expected to maintain the same relevance to SAN
Mexico's credit
rating.
CBSantander and Santander Vivienda
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of CBSantander and Santander Vivienda are driven by
Fitch's view
that these entities remain core for GFSM's strategy, its
business model and
future prospects. The ratings also consider the legal obligation
of GFSM to
support its subsidiaries, although Fitch recalls that Santander
Vivienda is
expecting to be incorporated into the agreement of
responsibilities in the third
trimester of 2014. The credit profile of GFSM is associated with
that of its
main subsidiary, SAN Mexico.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any potential changes of CBSantander and Santander Vivienda's
ratings will be
driven by any changes in SAN Mexico's ratings or in the legal
framework that
could alter the propensity of the group to support them, an
unlikely scenario at
present. A modification on each entity's strategic importance to
the group could
also, lead to changes of its ratings.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A.:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BBB+';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2';
--Viability rating at 'bbb+';
--Support rating at '2';
--Support rating floor at 'BBB-';
--National-scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)';
--Long-term Basel III compliant subordinated notes at 'BB+';
--Long-term senior unsecured global notes at 'BBB+';
--National-scale long-term rating for local senior unsecured
debt issues at
'AAA(mex)'.
Casa de Bolsa Santander, S.A. de C.V.:
--National-scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)'.
Santander Vivienda, S.A. de C.V.:
--National-scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--National-scale short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(mex)';
--National-scale long-term rating for local senior unsecured
debt issues at
'AAA(mex)'.
The Outlook for the long-term ratings is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (SAN Mexico and CBSantander)
Monica Ibarra
Director
+52 818 399 9150
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
64920 Monterrey, Mexico
Primary Analyst (Santander Vivienda)
Gilda de la Garza
Analyst
+52 818 399 9160
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
