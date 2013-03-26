(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the
ratings of
Banco Votorantim S.A. (BV) and BV Leasing Arrendamento Mercantil
as follows:
Banco Votorantim
--Foreign and local currency Long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB-';
Outlook Stable;
--Foreign and local currency Short-term IDRs at 'F3';
--Viability Rating at 'bb-';
--Support Rating at '2';
--National long-term rating at 'AA+ (bra)'; Outlook Stable;
--National short-term rating at 'F1+ (bra)';
--BRL Senior Unsecured Notes due May 2016, Foreign Currency
Rating at 'BBB-'.
BV Leasing Arrendamento Mercantil S.A.
--1st and 2nd Debentures Issuances, National Long-Term Rating at
'AA(bra)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Banco Votorantim
The IDRs and national ratings of Banco Votorantim S.A. (BV) are
based on the
support that Fitch believes the bank receives from Banco do
Brasil S.A. (BdB;
'BBB'/'AAA '/Stable Outlook). Fitch considers BV to be
strategically
important to BdB, since BV performs important complementary
activities where BdB
operates outside its network of agencies.
BV's viability rating is constrained by its recent weak
performance, high
leverage and challenges to its asset quality metrics. Also BV's
VR considers its
adequate position within its niche market - the auto loans
segment - and the
benefits provided by the ordinary support of its shareholders in
terms of
liquidity and funding availability.
BV received a BRL2 billion capital injection in June 2012,
equally split between
the two shareholders, BdB and Votorantim Financas (VF;
controlled by Votorantim
Participacoes S.A., 'BBB'/'AAA '/Stable Outlook),
maintaining their
participation in the bank. Despite the support provided by the
Votorantim Group
(VG), the ratings are solely based on the support of BdB, which
has demonstrated
its willingness and capacity to support the bank. BdB has
granted BV an
interbank credit line of BRL7 billion that has never been
utilized.
Fitch core capital was 8.7% in December 2012, with high
leverage. BV's
capitalization is still negatively affected by tax credits, net
losses of BRL2
billion in 2012, and by BRL4.7 billion of Tier II issuances.
With losses
expected to continue in 2013, BV's capitalization should be
further pressured.
This is mitigated by the decreasing of the credit portfolio in
2012, but loan
origination has increased since end-2012.
Management expects to achieve quarterly break-even by the end of
2013. Although
it is difficult to assess that expectation, Fitch recognizes
that the bank is
carrying out the necessary adjustments in consumer loans. BV's
results have been
affected by substantial provisions in vehicle financing
following the aggressive
expansion during the 2010-2011 period. Moreover, credit revenues
have declined
in 2012 due to the reduction in credit origination since the
fourth quarter of
2011.
Impairment loans increased to 10.6% of the total portfolio in
December 2012,
from 8.9% in December 2011 and 2.8% in December 2010.
Nevertheless, quarterly
data indicate improvements since June 2012, even when
considering the credit
portfolio reduction in 2012. BV has been able to reverse this
trend by
tightening controls and collection procedures, but the amount of
credit deemed
to be of low quality is still significant. Despite the 2012
increase in
delinquency levels of its corporate clients, especially SMEs,
levels are still
acceptable.
BV has materially improved its funding profile, which was one of
the main
constraints. Even though its cost of funding is higher than
large Brazilian
banks due to its wholesale profile, substantial term mismatches
between assets
and liabilities have been materially reduced with the issuance
of financial
bills - 'letras financeiras'. BdB remains important to BV's
funding, given its
acquisition of secured loans totaling BRL9.1 billion from BV as
of December
2012.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - BV Leasing Arrendamento Mercantil S.A.
Issuances
The rating of the issuances of BV Leasing Arrendamento
Mercantil, which are
notched down from the supported IDR of BV ('AA+(bra)') reflect
the loss severity
of the instrument due to its subordination to senior creditors
in case of
liquidation of the entity. Fitch considers that support to those
issuances will
be available from its parent BV. Hence the current notching
incorporates only
the loss severity in case of liquidation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Banco Votorantim
IDRs and National Ratings: Despite the unlikelihood in the short
term, any
change in BdB's ratings, or in its willingness or capacity to
provide support,
could result in changes in BV's ratings.
Viability Rating: The VR could benefit from the reversal of its
weak
performance, expressed by an ROA above 1%, and from the
sustainable improvement
in its performance and credit quality metrics. The VR could be
downgraded if
there is further deterioration in credit portfolio, reduction in
capitalization,
and weak performance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - BV Leasing Arrendamento Mercantil S.A.
Issuances
The National long-term rating of the 1st and 2nd debenture
issuances of BV
Leasing Arrendamento Mercantil could be reviewed in the case of
changes in Banco
Votorantim's rating. Moreover, although unlikely in the short
term, any changes
in BdB's ratings or in its willingness or capacity to provide
support could
result in changes in BV's ratings.
Banco Votorantim is the sixth largest private bank focused on
vehicle financing.
Headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil, BV had consolidated assets
of BRL121 billion
(USD60.5 billion) and equity of BRL8.2 billion (USD4.1 billion)
as of Dec. 31,
2012. BV Leasing Arrendamento Mercantil S.A. is a fully
controlled subsidiary of
BV.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Paulo Fugulin
Associate Director
Fitch Ratings Sao Paulo
Alameda Santos, 700, 7th floor
Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil
+55-11-4504-2206
Secondary Analyst
Pedro Gomes
Director
+55-11-4504-2604
Committee Chairperson
Ed Thompson
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0364
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.