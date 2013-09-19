(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Bancolombia Panama's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb' and its Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions is provided at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS: ISSUER DEFAULT RATING Fitch affirmed Bancolombia Panama's (BP) IDRs in line with those of Bancolombia since it is highly integrated with its parent and it is considered a core part of its business strategy in Colombia and Central America. Support from Bancolombia should be forthcoming if needed and Bancolombia's ability to support BP is reflected in its ratings; Bancolombia's IDR is 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. VIABILITY RATING Bancolombia Panama's viability reflects the bank's success in restoring its capital base to levels that compare better with its peers in similar ratings thanks to sustained growth, profitability and capital retention. BP maintained an adequate performance, efficiency and improved diversification on both sides of the balance sheet. Tight cost control and economies of scale foster lean operations in Panama and El Salvador. However, BP's efficiency ratios have somewhat declined as margins tightened; nevertheless, they continue to compare well to its local and regional peers. BA is a well-positioned bank that runs an efficient and profitable universal banking business in El Salvador. By acquiring BA, BP gained in geographical diversification. In addition, it increased its business lines, revenue sources, product offering and funding base. BP was able to maintain a sound performance during the past years benefiting from a positive operating environment in its core market and a dominant franchise in El Salvador, even though at December 2012 show a decrease explained by the Guatemalan loans sell to its parent. Figures are likely to improve as macroeconomic conditions stabilize in the Central American region and loans portfolio increase; in addition, BP managed to restore the amount of loans by June 2013. The spike in PDLs observed in 2009-2010 was reversed in 2011 as PDLs reached a minimum ratio of 2.1% at YE11 as El Salvador's economy stabilized and the bank's sound risk management policies helped contain asset deterioration. At December 2012 the ratio shows deterioration to 3%, explained in part by the 22% decrease in gross loans after the Guatemalan loans sale. At June 2013 and explained in part by loans increase, the trend of this ratio is reversed to 2.4%, which is likely to stabilize into 2013-2014. BP's funding is better diversified after BA's acquisition and shows great stability. The bank maintains sound levels of liquidity between its cash, deposits in banks and investment portfolio. BP maintains adequate loan loss reserves that cover PDLs at 115% at June, 2013. Along with BP's sustained profitability, reserves constitute an additional cushion against unexpected losses. BP's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was depressed after the acquisition of BA. Sustained profitability (i.e. capital generation) and sound growth in its core market have contributed restore capital and dilute the weight of goodwill. Capital has grown at a rate of 100-150bp per year since 2008, reaching a peak at December 2012 and stabilized at around 8%, a level that is in line with that of its regional peers. RATING SENSITIVITIES ISSUER DEFAULT RATINGS BP's IDRs could be upgraded if Bancolombia's IDR is upgraded; the IDRs would move in line with Bancolombia's rating. VIABILITY RATINGS The viability rating could be pressured if BP's asset quality deteriorates, resulting in higher loan loss provision needs and eroding the loan loss reserve and capital cushion. On the other hand, the viability rating could improve if BP is able to maintain its performance while improving its capital and reserve cushion and better diversify its balance sheet. Fitch has taken the following rating actions on Bancolombia Panama: --Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'; --Viability rating affirmed at 'bb'; --Support rating affirmed at '2'; --Long Term Deposits affirmed at 'BBB'; --Short Term deposits affirmed at 'F2'. 