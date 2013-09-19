(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Bancolombia S.A.'s
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb' and its Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Bancolombia's
National
Ratings. A complete list of rating actions is provided at the
end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
VIABILITY AND ISSUER DEFAULT RATINGS
Bancolombia's local and foreign currency IDRs are driven by its
VR of 'bbb'
which reflects its strong franchise, solid balance sheet,
consistent, sound
performance, robust asset quality and reserves, ample deposit
base and access to
funding. The VR also reflects the expected decline in capital
and profitability
ratios due to the bank's inorganic expansion and their gradual
recovery.
Bancolombia is a top contender in its core markets (22% market
share by assets
in Colombia, 30% in El Salvador at June 2013) and an
increasingly active
competitor in Central and South America. As a universal bank
serving all
segments, the bank enjoys a strong competitive position and a
diversified and
quite stable revenue base.
In El Salvador, Banco Agricola has consolidated its leading
position and has
been able to improve its performance in spite of limited growth.
The bank has a
strong franchise, good asset quality, adequate reserves, strong
capital and
sound performance. Besides improving its contribution to
Bancolombia's bottom
line, the bank is also performing an important role in
Bancolombia's expansion
into the region, beyond El Salvador.
Bancolombia boasts a well-balanced business with loans
diversified by geography,
by industry, by product and by obligor. Little undesired
concentrations,
adequate asset quality, ample reserves and sufficient liquidity
reflect a
well-diversified deposit base and proven access to capital
markets.
Strong earnings generation, resilient margins and controlled
operating costs
contribute to Bancolombia's performance while sound asset
quality and adequate
risk management contain credit costs. In spite of changing
external conditions
and market volatility which affected the bank's investment
portfolio valuation,
Bancolombia's profitability has historically compared very well
with its
regional peers.
In spite of rapid growth into riskier segments and portfolio
seasoning,
Bancolombia's asset quality metrics showed signs of
stabilization during 2012
and 1H'13 and remain sound, with past-due loans (90-day PDLs)
reaching 1.5% at
June 2013. Moreover, the bank maintains ample reserves that
cover PDLs 3.1x.
Given its sizable market share the bank enjoys a
well-diversified, stable and
relatively low-cost deposit base providing flexibility to grow.
In addition, the
bank has proven access to local and global capital and debt
markets.
Accordingly, the loan-to-deposits ratio reached 109% at June
2013 as the bank
actively uses capital markets to better match its assets and
liabilities tenor
profile.
Fitch's view of Bancolombia's creditworthiness is tempered by
its heightened
competitive environment and the execution risk that any merger
or acquisition
entails. In addition, the bank's acquisitions will somewhat
stretch the bank's
capital - Fitch expects Bancolombia's Fitch Core Capital ratio
(FCC) to decline
about 400 basis points (bps) on day one of the announced
acquisition - but
positive prospects in its two main markets, continued
profitability and moderate
organic growth should allow it to replenish its capital and
bring FCC closer to
10% within a 24-30-month period.
On Feb. 19, 2013 Bancolombia announced that it would acquire
100% of the common
shares and 90.1% of the preferred shares of HSBC's banking and
insurance
operations in Panama for $2.1 billion. In addition, Bancolombia
announced on
Dec. 18, 2012 that it would acquire 40% of the holding company
of Banco
Agromercantil (BAM) for $216 million through Bancolombia Panama
(BP), a wholly
owned subsidiary of Bancolombia.
The expected expansion of Bancolombia's activities in Panama
through the
acquisition of HSBC Panama will further enhance the 'core'
characteristics of
the Panamanian operations of Bancolombia in Panama and Central
America.
In Fitch's opinion, the bank's expansion within Colombia and
abroad would deepen
its revenue diversification and support its revenues while a
positive economic
background fosters healthy growth. Bancolombia would maintain a
strong balance
sheet and performance while solvency metrics would gradually
revert to the
average of similarly rated peers.
SUPPORT AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Bancolombia's Support Rating and Support Rating floor reflect
its systemic
importance. Support from Colombia's central bank would, in
Fitch's opinion, be
forthcoming, if needed. Colombia's ability to provide such
support is considered
moderate and reflected in its sovereign rating ('BBB-' with a
Positive Outlook).
SENIOR UNSECURED AND SUBORDINATED DEBT
The ratings of Bancolombia's senior unsecured and subordinated
debt are driven
by the bank's IDR. The plain-vanilla subordinated debt is rated
one notch below
the bank's IDR reflecting a potentially higher loss in the event
of default
given its subordinated nature.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VIABILITY AND ISSUER DEFAULT RATINGS
Bancolombia's VR and IDRs may be negatively affected if the bank
fails to
replenish its FCC according to the expected projections
(expected FCC Ratio of
around 10% by 2015), an unexpected deterioration of its impaired
loans ratio
above 4%, or a reduction of its ample loan loss coverage. In
addition, a weaker
profitability below the recent average (ROAA around 1.7%) could
hinder its
ability to replenish its capital base and may trigger a negative
rating action.
Bancolombia's IDRs and VRs would be upgraded if the bank
completes uneventful
mergers and is able to sustain its performance while maintaining
its sound
balance sheet and restoring its FCC ratio toward the median of
similarly rated
banks.
Even when integration risk of the acquired entities exists, as
it does in any
other M&A transaction, a solid history of successful integration
in Colombia and
abroad and the good financial profile of the acquired entity
suggests that these
risks are manageable for Bancolombia. Alternatively, a failure
to duly integrate
the acquired business may trigger a negative rating action on
Bancolombia's VR
and IDRs.
SUPPORT AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Bancolombia's Support and Support Rating Floor ratings would be
affected by a
change in Colombia's ability or willingness to support the bank.
SENIOR UNSECURED AND SUBORDINATED DEBT
The ratings of Bancolombia's senior unsecured and subordinated
debt would move
in line with the bank's VR/IDR.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for Bancolombia S.A.:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'F2';
--Viability rating at 'bbb';
--Support rating at '3';
--Support rating floor at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB'.
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB-';
--National long-term rating at 'AAA(col)'; Outlook Stable
--National short-term rating at 'F1+(col)';
--Multiples y sucesivas emisiones de bonos ordinarios de
Bancolombia con cupo
global por $1.5 billones National rating at 'AAA(col)'.
