(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Banco Nacional
de Comercio
Exterior, S.N.C. (Bancomext) at 'BBB+' and 'A-', respectively.
In addition,
Fitch affirms Bancomext's short-term IDRs at 'F2', its Support
Rating at '2',
Support Rating floor at 'BBB+', and its long- and short-term
national scale
ratings at 'AAA(mex)' and 'F1+(mex)', respectively. The entity's
local senior
unsecured debt issues were also affirmed at 'AAA(mex)'. The
Rating Outlook on
the Long-term ratings is Stable. A full list of rating actions
is at the end of
this rating action commentary.
IDRs and national scale ratings
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bancomext's IDRS remain aligned with the sovereign ratings and
reflect the high
probability that the entity will receive support from Mexico's
federal
government if required, according to an explicit guarantee
stated in its Organic
Law (Article 10) and considering Mexico's investment grade
rating. Under this
law, the Mexican government is explicitly responsible for
domestic or foreign
operations carried out by Bancomext. The ratings also consider
the strategic
role and high relevance of Bancomext in the execution of the
Mexican federal
government's economic objectives.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Bancomext's ratings would reflect any change in Mexico's
sovereign ratings,
which currently have a Stable Rating Outlook, given that the
bank's IDRs are
driven by the explicit support granted by the Mexican federal
government in its
organic law.
Support and Support Rating Floor
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bancomext's Support Rating and Support Rating floor were
affirmed at '2' and
'BBB+', respectively, given its important policy role as the
third largest
development bank in Mexico specializing in export-import
activities in Mexico
and the full guarantee it has from the sovereign. Fitch's
Support Rating floors
indicate a level below which the agency will not lower the
bank's Long-term IDRs
as long as the assessment of the support factors does not
change.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A potential upgrade or downgrade of Bancomext's Support Rating
and Support
Rating floor would be driven by a change in Mexico's sovereign
rating and/or a
change in the expected propensity of support from the Mexican
government; both
unlikely events at present.
Credit Profile
Bancomext's'Sector-Product-Geography' business model is oriented
to finance
export-import activities, mainly 1st floor loans and to a lesser
extent 2nd
floor loans (small and medium enterprises through financial
intermediaries).
Bancomext's lending activities grew rapidly over the past three
years (average
growth 21.7%); Fitch expects that this trend will be sustained
in the near
future.
Fitch affirms the following:
Bancomext:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'A-';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Rating floor at 'BBB+';
--National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)';
--Local senior unsecured debt issues at 'AAA(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
