NEW YORK, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BancWest
Corporation's (BWE)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Rating Outlook
on the
Long-term IDR is Stable. In addition, Fitch has assigned a
Viability Rating to
BWE of 'a-'. Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of the
subsidiary banks, Bank
of the West (BOW) and First Hawaiian Bank (FHB). A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this release.
Today's rating action on BWE was taken in conjunction with
Fitch's Global
Trading and Universal Bank (GTUB) review. As part of this
review, the IDRs of
BNP Paribas (BNPP), BWE's ultimate parent, were affirmed at
'A+/F1+' (see the
press release 'Fitch Affirms BNP Paribas' IDR at 'A+'; Outlook
Stable' dated May
16, available at www.fitchratings.com).
Key Ratings Drivers - IDRs and VRs
The IDRs of BWE and its subsidiary banks are linked to that of
their 100% owner,
BNPP. Fitch believes that BWE is a strategically important
subsidiary to BNPP as
described in the rating Criteria ('Rating FI Subsidiaries and
Holding
Companies').
Fitch has assigned a VR to BancWest which is equalized to the
ratings of its
subsidiary companies, consistent with Fitch's methodology for
rating holding
companies. Although double leverage appears slightly on the high
side, Fitch is
less concerned as holding company debt is virtually all
intra-group.
BancWest has improved its capital levels reflecting the removal
of the
foreign-parent holding company capital exemption. With the
elimination of the
regulatory exemption in 2015, BNPP injected $2.2 billion in
common equity into
BWE in 2012 and the cash proceeds were used to repay debt owed
to the parent and
other affiliates. Following BNP's capital actions, BWE's Fitch
Core Capital to
Risk Weighted Assets improved to 10.20% at Dec. 31, 2012 from
5.72% at Dec. 31,
2011.
The VRs of BWE and the subsidiary banks reflect Fitch's
expectation of continued
asset quality improvement, maintenance of solid capital levels
and access to
good core deposit funding. These strengths are balanced against
Fitch's
expectation of lower core profitability in the near term as net
interest margins
continue to pressure earnings.
Fitch regards asset quality to be consistent with the current
ratings,
particularly given the noticeable improvement. Nonperforming
assets (NPAs),
including restructured loans, declined by nearly 100bps year
over year (OREO)
and stand at 2.16% of gross loss loans and other real estate
owned. Improving
asset quality metrics are driven by the BOW subsidiary, which
reduced
nonperforming loans by $466 million since first quarter 2012
(1Q'12).
Conversely, nonaccrual loans and OREO increased $9.8 million at
First Hawaiian
bank year over year, although from a low base. Despite a slight
uptick in NPAs
at First Hawaiian, Fitch expects the overall level of NPAs to
continue to
decline in the near term.
BWE's profitability has improved over recent quarters. Return on
average assets
grew to 0.84% in 1Q'13 compared to 0.80% in 2012 and 0.67% in
2011. Earnings
growth is primarily attributable to lower provision costs. In
addition, during
1Q'13, BOW realized a $6.4 million gain on sale of nonperforming
assets. Fitch
expects core earnings to face headwinds in the near term as
margin compression
is expected to pressure earnings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VRs
The IDRs of BWE and its subsidiaries are linked to that of BNPP.
Should the IDR
of BNPP change, the IDRs of BWE could also be affected. Since
BNPP's IDR is at
its Support Rating Floor, it will not likely be downgraded
unless the ability or
propensity of support of the French sovereign diminishes.
Although not viewed as
likely in the near term, if BWE becomes less strategically
important to BNPP,
its IDR could be downgraded. Fitch believes that the VRs have
limited upside in
the near term. However, continued strengthening of capital at
the holding
company, consistent credit improvement, and sustained earnings
commensurate with
higher rated peers could positively affect the VR in the medium
term.
Conversely, negative pressure on the VR could occur should
current positive
credit trends materially reverse and credit losses escalate
and/or core earnings
deteriorate from current levels. BWE had $78.9 billion in total
assets at March
31, 2013 with over 700 offices in the western United States,
principally in
California and Hawaii.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BWE's Support Rating of '1' reflects the high probability of
support from its
parent, BNPP. Since this support is based on institutional
support, as opposed
to sovereign support, there is no Support Floor Rating assigned.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BWE's Support Rating is sensitive to changes in a number of
factors including
but not limited to strategic importance of the financial
institution to BNPP;
degree of integration with a parent; guarantees and commitments
provided by the
parent; percentage ownership or control; jurisdiction; track
record of support;
cost of support; the nature of the owner; and the importance of
the FI to the
owning institution.
Fitch has assigned the following rating to BancWest Corporation:
--Viability Rating 'a-'.
The following ratings have been affirmed:
BancWest Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support Rating at '1'.
Bank of the West
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability rating at 'a-';
--Support rating at '1';
--Long-term deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1'.
First Hawaiian Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability rating at 'a-';
--Support rating a '1';
--Long-term deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1'.
