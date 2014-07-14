(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-and Short-term
IDRs of Banesco USA (BNSC) at 'B+/B', respectively. The Rating
Outlook is
Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR
BNSC's IDRs are currently constrained by low levels of
profitability, its
geographic and product concentration to the South Florida CRE
market, and
exposure to non-domestic credit markets. Conversely, the capital
base and stable
funding profile provide support to the credit profile and
ratings. Although
credit performance has remained solid over the past seven
quarters and
dramatically improved since the financial crisis, asset quality
indicators may
be benefitting from the rapid loan portfolio growth BNSC has
experienced since
2011.
BNSC remained profitable during 2013, although earnings have
trended downward
since 2011 and are considered a key rating constraint. BNSC
reported an ROA of
just 33bps in 2013. Earnings were constrained by very high
operating expenses
due to elevated levels of personnel and occupancy expenses
associated with
hiring executive level and BSA related employees during 2013.
Fitch expects that
operating costs are likely to continue to constrain earnings
potential in the
near term as additional costs associated with the BSA
remediation program will
weigh heavily on earnings throughout 2014. Fitch also expects
the NIM to decline
in the near term due to the diminishing impact of discount
accretion related to
the purchase of loans from Security Bank N.A in 2012.
Fitch considers BNSC's credit risk profile to be reflective of
the rating. The
company has exhibited strong growth, particularly in CRE and
commercial credits,
in recent years. Moreover, Fitch also considers BNSC to be
product and
geographically concentrated as CRE represents 400% of capital
and is mainly in
the Miami-Dade MSA. While the South Florida CRE market has
exhibited slowly
stabilizing real estate values, the office real estate sector,
which is a
sizeable portion of the CRE portfolio, has not exhibited any
material level of
recovery.
Fitch also remains concerned about BNSC's increasing exposure to
commercial and
CRE credits in Puerto Rico due to the commonwealth's fragile
economy and
recessionary climate. Additional credit risk considerations
include the effects
of sovereign risk in the international loan portfolio which
makes up
approximately 11% of total loans. Over half of the international
portfolio
consists of exposure to borrowers in Venezuela and is mainly
secured by
residential, and to a lesser extent CRE properties in South
Florida. Although
economic instability remains a concern in Venezuela, credit risk
is offset by
the strong level of collateral protection and prudent
non-resident credit
underwriting standards.
BNSC's credit quality has improved. Asset quality indicators
compare positively
to that of similarly rated peers; however, Fitch believes the
measures may be
understated given that the portfolio is relatively unseasoned
due to level of
loan growth in recent years. In the first quarter of 2014, total
nonperforming
assets (inclusive of accruing TDRs) have declined to 277 bps of
loans and
foreclosed real estate through a combination of pay downs, loan
sales and
workout strategies, while NCOs have averaged three bps of loans
over the past
four quarters. These measures are well below the peak levels
experienced during
the financial crisis of roughly 9.83% and 1.80%, respectively.
BNSC's credit rating benefits from a solid capital structure. As
of year-end
2013, the company's Fitch core capital/risk-weighted assets
ratio was 13.37% and
its tangible common equity/tangible assets ratio was 9.4%. Fitch
considers the
capital base sufficient to support risks within the business
mix; however,
further balance sheet growth coupled with limited profitability
have the
potential to adversely impact capital ratios. Moreover, the lack
of access to
external capital is considered a rating constraint.
Fitch views BNSC's funding profile favorably. The funding
structure is largely
core deposit driven, and benefits from a high volume of
international deposits
which make up 61% of total deposits. The majority of
international funding is
sourced from Venezuelan depositors who have turned to U.S. banks
as a safe
haven. These deposits typically have a very low attrition rate,
limited rate
sensitivity and provide a stable source of low cost funding. In
an effort to
reduce reliance on Venezuelan funding, management has been
working to grow
domestic deposits in conjunction with loan growth. Fitch views
the
diversification of funding sources positively. Although the loan
portfolio has
grown significantly since 2011, balance sheet leverage remains
below peer levels
as loans makeup 75.5% of deposits. Furthermore, BNSC maintains a
high level of
liquid assets to support immediate cash needs. Fitch believes
BNSC is well
positioned to maintain its liquidity position, fund impending
growth/runoff and
address any potential shortfalls in the normal course of
business.
Fitch views BNSC's relationship with the Banesco Group
positively. The brand
affiliation has supported BNSC's deposit raising efforts and
also provides a
more sophisticated risk management infrastructure which is
comparable to larger
institutions.
The Stable Outlook reflects BNSC's stable credit performance and
lowered growth
expectations in light of the shift in strategy toward addressing
issues related
to BSA/AML oversight. Going forward, management anticipates
controlled growth in
key business segments with no expectations for further
acquisitions over the
near-term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR
Sustained and improved profitability combined with the
maintenance of strong
credit performance and credit profit would be considered
positive rating
drivers.
Given BNSC's ratings are relatively low on the rating scale,
Fitch does not
envision much downward rating pressure. However, ratings could
be negatively
affected if BNSC continues to grow in high risk lending
segments, in excess of
manageable levels or if Fitch believes that growth is a result
of compromised
underwriting. Considering the recent trends and updated growth
plans, Fitch
considers this a relatively low likelihood.
Fitch notes that there is risk in Venezuelan depositors seeking
other U.S.
based-banking institutions to deposit their monies in the event
of concern
regarding BNSC or the Banesco Group. However, to date, BNSC has
actually
benefited from its association with the Banesco brand, despite
volatility in
Venezuela, as demonstrated by its stable deposit base.
Nonetheless, BNSC's
ratings may be vulnerable to changing depositor behavior, if
Banesco Group
itself were the subject of concern.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BNSC has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, BNSC is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. The IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
Historically, BNSC's principal shareholders have demonstrated a
willingness to
provide capital; however, Fitch's rating analysis does not
assume capital
support from the shareholders
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BNSC's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
BNSC's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from depositor
preference. U.S.
depositor preference gives deposit liabilities superior recovery
prospects in
the event of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by BNSC are
primarily
sensitive to any change in BNSC's long- and short-term IDRs.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Banesco USA (BNSC)
--Long-term IDR at 'B+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Long-term deposits at 'BB-';
--Short-term deposits at 'B';
--Viability at 'b+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5457
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.