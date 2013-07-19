(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banesco USA's (BNSC) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and short-term IDR at 'B+'/'B', respectively. A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. RATING ACTION RATIONALE BNSC's IDRs reflect its limited history, geographic and product concentration, limited franchise value and modest earnings metrics. Ratings are supported by the company's strong brand affiliation, solid capital ratios given its risk profile, and good liquidity profile. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and Viability Rating (VR) BNSC's earnings are considered good at current rating levels, but are offset by its limited history and track record. Although results have benefited from the company's strong loan growth while maintaining low levels of net-charge offs (NCOs), Fitch believes that current NCOs and provision levels are not a good proxy for future performance. Furthermore, the company's profitability is mainly spread driven and revenue diversity is limited, although improving in most recent periods. Banesco's earnings measures are in line with expectations and incorporated in current ratings. Despite being a start-up in 2006, the company has been profitable since 2010. For year-end 2012, BNSC experienced a decline in net income, although, on a pre-tax basis income was slightly higher. This was due to a rise in operating expenses mainly from salaries and benefits jumping 82% compared to 2011. Notably, core earnings (net interest income and non-interest income) continue to improve quarter-over-quarter. Fitch believes successful execution of the bank's strategic growth should improve profitability measures. BNSC is focused on growing its balance sheet organically and/or through acquisitions. Overall, the loan portfolio exhibits sound asset quality; however, given rapid growth, credit measures may be understated. Nonetheless, asset quality ratios are much better than its similarly-sized peers in the local market. Despite operating in a challenging real estate market, NCOs have remained manageable. Although reserve levels have declined in most recent periods, they remain sufficient to support its present loan portfolio mix. Fitch notes that BNSC's loan book is concentrated in commercial real estate (CRE), similar to peers in the local market. Offsetting this, the portfolio itself is diversified by collateral type and granular in average size. During 2012, the company also reduced its real estate concentration by growing loans in commercial & industrial (C&I), along with correspondent banking and trade finance lending. BNSC's primary funding source is its core deposits, particularly foreign depositors. These deposits tend to be stickier compared to domestic clients, which are more sensitive to interest rates. Although not anticipated, a slowdown in deposit inflows from international customers to the U.S. may impact the company's strategic plans and increase future funding costs. Although capital is considered appropriate given the bank's asset mix on the balance sheet, its ability to access the capital markets (if needed) is considered limited. The principal owners have demonstrated continued support of the bank, as evidenced by additional capital contributions since the bank's inception; however, this is not incorporated into Fitch's rating nor is it relied upon. Given the company's good earnings performance, it has been successful in generating internal capital, and, on a risk-adjusted basis the capital position is strong. Although Tier 1 RBC has come down, it remains high at 12.13% as of first quarter 2013 (1Q'13). RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VR BNSC's financial measures are in-line with current ratings and at the high-end of their potential range. Positive rating drivers would be the successful execution of strategic growth initiatives while BNSC delivers improving and sustainable financial measures that are above similarly rated peer averages. Although not expected, negative credit trends could potentially pressure ratings, particularly if pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) is not sufficient to absorb potential net losses and capital position weakens. Reputational risk is also a concern given the bank's ties to Banesco Group domiciled in Venezuela. To-date, the bank has actually benefited from the Banesco brand, despite turmoil in Venezuela, as demonstrated by its stable deposit base. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support and Support Rating Floors BNSC's has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'NF'. In Fitch's view, BNSC is not systemically important and therefore, Fitch believes the probability of support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any support. Over the years, capital ratios have been augmented by contributions from the principal owners with an injection most recently of $7 million in April 2013. Although the owners have demonstrated their willingness to provide capital support, Fitch does not incorporate support into the ratings. PROFILE Established in 2006, Banesco USA (previously named BBU Bank and renamed in June 2011) is a state-chartered bank that is regulated by the FDIC and Florida state banking regulators (Office of Financial Regulations State of Florida). It operates mainly in Miami-Dade and Broward counties (with six branches) and one branch in Puerto Rico. The bank offers banking services to corporate and individual customers located in its operating markets. Similar to local peers, real estate financing is the main lending activity. At March 31, 2013, BNSC reported $775.3 million in total assets, $65.4 million in total equity and $663.2 million in deposits. The U.S.-based bank is affiliated with the 'Banesco' group, which has strong brand recognition in Latin America and is a market leader in Venezuela. Banesco Banco Universal is Venezuela's largest privately-held bank in terms of deposits and assets. The group also includes Banesco, S.A. y Subsidiaria based in Panama and Banesco Banco Multiple, S.A., in the Dominican Republic. The Banesco group also has banks in Colombia (Banesco), Curacao (Societe Financiere Des Antilles N.V.) and Spain (Banco Etcheverria). BNSC leverages the Banesco brand to gather deposits in its local market. Further, given its ties to Banesco, BNSC's infrastructure and organization are reflective of a larger institution. As in the other banks in the Banesco group, the management team is made up of individuals with many years of experience in the local markets. Fitch affirms the following ratings of Banesco USA: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'; --Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'; --Long-term Deposit Ratings at 'BB-'; --Short-term Deposit Ratings at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'b+'; --Support '5'; --Support 'NF'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Doriana Gamboa Director +1-212-908-0865 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Sarim Khan Associate Director +1-312-368-5459 Committee Chairperson Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. 