(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banesco
USA's (BNSC)
long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and short-term IDR at
'B+'/'B',
respectively. A full list of ratings is provided at the end of
this release. The
Rating Outlook is Stable.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
BNSC's IDRs reflect its limited history, geographic and product
concentration,
limited franchise value and modest earnings metrics. Ratings are
supported by
the company's strong brand affiliation, solid capital ratios
given its risk
profile, and good liquidity profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and Viability Rating (VR)
BNSC's earnings are considered good at current rating levels,
but are offset by
its limited history and track record. Although results have
benefited from the
company's strong loan growth while maintaining low levels of
net-charge offs
(NCOs), Fitch believes that current NCOs and provision levels
are not a good
proxy for future performance. Furthermore, the company's
profitability is mainly
spread driven and revenue diversity is limited, although
improving in most
recent periods.
Banesco's earnings measures are in line with expectations and
incorporated in
current ratings. Despite being a start-up in 2006, the company
has been
profitable since 2010. For year-end 2012, BNSC experienced a
decline in net
income, although, on a pre-tax basis income was slightly higher.
This was due to
a rise in operating expenses mainly from salaries and benefits
jumping 82%
compared to 2011. Notably, core earnings (net interest income
and non-interest
income) continue to improve quarter-over-quarter. Fitch believes
successful
execution of the bank's strategic growth should improve
profitability measures.
BNSC is focused on growing its balance sheet organically and/or
through
acquisitions.
Overall, the loan portfolio exhibits sound asset quality;
however, given rapid
growth, credit measures may be understated. Nonetheless, asset
quality ratios
are much better than its similarly-sized peers in the local
market. Despite
operating in a challenging real estate market, NCOs have
remained manageable.
Although reserve levels have declined in most recent periods,
they remain
sufficient to support its present loan portfolio mix.
Fitch notes that BNSC's loan book is concentrated in commercial
real estate
(CRE), similar to peers in the local market. Offsetting this,
the portfolio
itself is diversified by collateral type and granular in average
size. During
2012, the company also reduced its real estate concentration by
growing loans in
commercial & industrial (C&I), along with correspondent banking
and trade
finance lending.
BNSC's primary funding source is its core deposits, particularly
foreign
depositors. These deposits tend to be stickier compared to
domestic clients,
which are more sensitive to interest rates. Although not
anticipated, a slowdown
in deposit inflows from international customers to the U.S. may
impact the
company's strategic plans and increase future funding costs.
Although capital is considered appropriate given the bank's
asset mix on the
balance sheet, its ability to access the capital markets (if
needed) is
considered limited. The principal owners have demonstrated
continued support of
the bank, as evidenced by additional capital contributions since
the bank's
inception; however, this is not incorporated into Fitch's rating
nor is it
relied upon. Given the company's good earnings performance, it
has been
successful in generating internal capital, and, on a
risk-adjusted basis the
capital position is strong. Although Tier 1 RBC has come down,
it remains high
at 12.13% as of first quarter 2013 (1Q'13).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VR
BNSC's financial measures are in-line with current ratings and
at the high-end
of their potential range. Positive rating drivers would be the
successful
execution of strategic growth initiatives while BNSC delivers
improving and
sustainable financial measures that are above similarly rated
peer averages.
Although not expected, negative credit trends could potentially
pressure
ratings, particularly if pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) is not
sufficient to
absorb potential net losses and capital position weakens.
Reputational risk is also a concern given the bank's ties to
Banesco Group
domiciled in Venezuela. To-date, the bank has actually benefited
from the
Banesco brand, despite turmoil in Venezuela, as demonstrated by
its stable
deposit base.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support and Support Rating
Floors
BNSC's has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, BNSC is not systemically important and therefore, Fitch
believes the
probability of support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not
incorporate any support.
Over the years, capital ratios have been augmented by
contributions from the
principal owners with an injection most recently of $7 million
in April 2013.
Although the owners have demonstrated their willingness to
provide capital
support, Fitch does not incorporate support into the ratings.
PROFILE
Established in 2006, Banesco USA (previously named BBU Bank and
renamed in June
2011) is a state-chartered bank that is regulated by the FDIC
and Florida state
banking regulators (Office of Financial Regulations State of
Florida). It
operates mainly in Miami-Dade and Broward counties (with six
branches) and one
branch in Puerto Rico. The bank offers banking services to
corporate and
individual customers located in its operating markets. Similar
to local peers,
real estate financing is the main lending activity. At March 31,
2013, BNSC
reported $775.3 million in total assets, $65.4 million in total
equity and
$663.2 million in deposits.
The U.S.-based bank is affiliated with the 'Banesco' group,
which has strong
brand recognition in Latin America and is a market leader in
Venezuela. Banesco
Banco Universal is Venezuela's largest privately-held bank in
terms of deposits
and assets. The group also includes Banesco, S.A. y Subsidiaria
based in Panama
and Banesco Banco Multiple, S.A., in the Dominican Republic. The
Banesco group
also has banks in Colombia (Banesco), Curacao (Societe
Financiere Des Antilles
N.V.) and Spain (Banco Etcheverria). BNSC leverages the Banesco
brand to gather
deposits in its local market. Further, given its ties to
Banesco, BNSC's
infrastructure and organization are reflective of a larger
institution. As in
the other banks in the Banesco group, the management team is
made up of
individuals with many years of experience in the local markets.
Fitch affirms the following ratings of Banesco USA:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+';
--Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B';
--Long-term Deposit Ratings at 'BB-';
--Short-term Deposit Ratings at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'b+';
--Support '5';
--Support 'NF'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Sarim Khan
Associate Director
+1-312-368-5459
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
