(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-and Short-term IDRs of Banesco USA (BNSC) at 'B+' and 'B', respectively. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. Fitch's rating action follows the downgrade of Banesco Banco Universal (BBU). For details regarding BBU's downgrade, please see 'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Private-Sector Venezuelan Banks' dated Dec. 19, 2014. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR In Fitch's view, BNSC's ratings are not immediately impacted by the downgrade of BBU. Although BNSC is affiliated with the Banesco Group and shares a common ownership, BNSC does not incorporate a holding company structure, and there is no direct ownership linkage to BBU. BNSC benefits from the 'Banesco' brand and its strong recognition in Latin America and is a market leader in Venezuela through BBU, Venezuela's largest privately held bank in terms of deposit and assets. Fitch notes that there may be risks to BNSC's Venezuelan depositors seeking other U.S. based-banking institutions to deposit their monies in the event of concern regarding BNSC or the Banesco Group. However, to date, BNSC has actually benefited from its association with the Banesco brand, despite volatility in Venezuela, as demonstrated by its stable deposit base. Should a change in depositor behavior becoming prevelant, BNSC's ratings may come under review. The funding structure is largely core deposit driven and benefits from a high volume of international deposits, which make up 61% of total deposits. The majority of international funding is sourced from Venezuelan depositors who have turned to U.S. banks as a safe haven. These deposits typically have a very low attrition rate, limited rate sensitivity and provide a stable source of low cost funding. In an effort to reduce reliance on Venezuelan funding, management has been working to grow domestic deposits in conjunction with loan growth. Fitch views the diversification of funding sources positively. Furthermore, BNSC maintains a high level of liquid assets to support immediate cash needs. BNSC's IDRs are currently constrained by low levels of profitability, its geographic and product concentration to the South Florida CRE market, and exposure to non-domestic credit markets. Conversely, the capital base and stable funding profile provide support to the credit profile and ratings. Although credit performance has remained solid over the past seven quarters and dramatically improved since the financial crisis, asset quality indicators may be benefitting from the rapid loan portfolio growth BNSC has experienced. Fitch considers BNSC's credit risk profile to be reflective of the rating. The company has exhibited strong growth, particularly in CRE and commercial credits, in recent years. Moreover, Fitch also considers BNSC to be product and geographically concentrated as CRE represents 400% of capital and is mainly in the Miami-Dade MSA. Additional credit risk considerations include the effects of sovereign risk in the international loan portfolio which makes up approximately 11% of total loans. Over half of the international portfolio consists of exposure to borrowers in Venezuela and is mainly secured by residential, and to a lesser extent CRE properties in South Florida. Although economic instability remains a concern in Venezuela, credit risk is offset by the strong level of collateral protection and prudent non-resident credit underwriting standards. BNSC's credit rating benefits from a solid capital structure. As Sept. 30, 2014, the company's Fitch core capital/risk-weighted assets ratio was 13.23% and its tangible common equity/tangible assets ratio was 9.32%. Fitch considers the capital base sufficient to support risks within the business mix; however, further balance sheet growth coupled with limited profitability have the potential to adversely impact capital ratios. Moreover, the lack of access to external capital is considered a rating constraint. BBU's downgrade was triggered by the rating action of the country Venezuela's IDR to 'CCC' from 'B' due to the country's high commodity dependence which has been negatively impacted by the significant decline in international oil prices pressuring financing flexibility and rising macroeconomic instability. For further details, please see 'Fitch Downgrades Venezuela's IDRs to 'CCC'' on Dec. 18, 2014. Additionally, the ratings of banks operating in Venezuela are constrained due to government control over the financial sector and broader economy as well as high exposure to the public sector. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR Sustained and improved profitability combined with the maintenance of strong credit performance, solid capital and liquidity levels would be considered positive rating drivers. Given BNSC's ties to the Banesco Group and in particular the Venezuelan deposit base, positive rating momentum would only occur following stabilization of the operating environment in Venezuela. Ratings could be negatively affected if BNSC experienced a declining trend in its depositor base and/or r unexpected events that impact Banesco Group. Other negative rating action trigger would be excess growth in high risk lending segments, which Fitch believes may result in comprising underwriting. Considering the recent trends and updated growth plans, Fitch considers this a relatively low likelihood. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BNSC has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'NF'. In Fitch's view, BNSC is not systemically important and therefore, the probability of support is unlikely. The IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any support. Historically, BNSC's principal shareholders have demonstrated a willingness to provide capital; however, Fitch's rating analysis does not assume capital support from the shareholders RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BNSC's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to Fitch's assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in case of need. KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS BNSC's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than the company's IDR because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by BNSC are primarily sensitive to any change in BNSC's long- and short-term IDRs. Fitch affirms the following ratings: Banesco USA (BNSC) --Long-term IDR at 'B+'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Long-term deposits at 'BB-'; --Short-term deposits at 'B'; --Viability at 'b+'; --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Contact: Doriana Gamboa Director +1-212-908-0865 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Jawad Sozer, CFA Associate Director +1-312-606-2315 Committee Chairperson Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1-212-908-0560 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014); --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012); --'Fitch Downgrades Venezuela's IDRs to 'CCC' (Dec. 18, 2014); --'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Private-Sector Venezuelan Bank' (Dec. 19, 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here 