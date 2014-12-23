(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-and Short-term
IDRs of Banesco USA (BNSC) at 'B+' and 'B', respectively. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this
release. Fitch's
rating action follows the downgrade of Banesco Banco Universal
(BBU). For
details regarding BBU's downgrade, please see 'Fitch Takes
Rating Actions on
Private-Sector Venezuelan Banks' dated Dec. 19, 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR
In Fitch's view, BNSC's ratings are not immediately impacted by
the downgrade of
BBU. Although BNSC is affiliated with the Banesco Group and
shares a common
ownership, BNSC does not incorporate a holding company
structure, and there is
no direct ownership linkage to BBU. BNSC benefits from the
'Banesco' brand and
its strong recognition in Latin America and is a market leader
in Venezuela
through BBU, Venezuela's largest privately held bank in terms of
deposit and
assets.
Fitch notes that there may be risks to BNSC's Venezuelan
depositors seeking
other U.S. based-banking institutions to deposit their monies in
the event of
concern regarding BNSC or the Banesco Group. However, to date,
BNSC has actually
benefited from its association with the Banesco brand, despite
volatility in
Venezuela, as demonstrated by its stable deposit base. Should a
change in
depositor behavior becoming prevelant, BNSC's ratings may come
under review.
The funding structure is largely core deposit driven and
benefits from a high
volume of international deposits, which make up 61% of total
deposits. The
majority of international funding is sourced from Venezuelan
depositors who have
turned to U.S. banks as a safe haven. These deposits typically
have a very low
attrition rate, limited rate sensitivity and provide a stable
source of low cost
funding. In an effort to reduce reliance on Venezuelan funding,
management has
been working to grow domestic deposits in conjunction with loan
growth. Fitch
views the diversification of funding sources positively.
Furthermore, BNSC
maintains a high level of liquid assets to support immediate
cash needs.
BNSC's IDRs are currently constrained by low levels of
profitability, its
geographic and product concentration to the South Florida CRE
market, and
exposure to non-domestic credit markets. Conversely, the capital
base and stable
funding profile provide support to the credit profile and
ratings. Although
credit performance has remained solid over the past seven
quarters and
dramatically improved since the financial crisis, asset quality
indicators may
be benefitting from the rapid loan portfolio growth BNSC has
experienced.
Fitch considers BNSC's credit risk profile to be reflective of
the rating. The
company has exhibited strong growth, particularly in CRE and
commercial credits,
in recent years. Moreover, Fitch also considers BNSC to be
product and
geographically concentrated as CRE represents 400% of capital
and is mainly in
the Miami-Dade MSA. Additional credit risk considerations
include the effects of
sovereign risk in the international loan portfolio which makes
up approximately
11% of total loans. Over half of the international portfolio
consists of
exposure to borrowers in Venezuela and is mainly secured by
residential, and to
a lesser extent CRE properties in South Florida. Although
economic instability
remains a concern in Venezuela, credit risk is offset by the
strong level of
collateral protection and prudent non-resident credit
underwriting standards.
BNSC's credit rating benefits from a solid capital structure. As
Sept. 30, 2014,
the company's Fitch core capital/risk-weighted assets ratio was
13.23% and its
tangible common equity/tangible assets ratio was 9.32%. Fitch
considers the
capital base sufficient to support risks within the business
mix; however,
further balance sheet growth coupled with limited profitability
have the
potential to adversely impact capital ratios. Moreover, the lack
of access to
external capital is considered a rating constraint.
BBU's downgrade was triggered by the rating action of the
country Venezuela's
IDR to 'CCC' from 'B' due to the country's high commodity
dependence which has
been negatively impacted by the significant decline in
international oil prices
pressuring financing flexibility and rising macroeconomic
instability. For
further details, please see 'Fitch Downgrades Venezuela's IDRs
to 'CCC'' on Dec.
18, 2014. Additionally, the ratings of banks operating in
Venezuela are
constrained due to government control over the financial sector
and broader
economy as well as high exposure to the public sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR
Sustained and improved profitability combined with the
maintenance of strong
credit performance, solid capital and liquidity levels would be
considered
positive rating drivers. Given BNSC's ties to the Banesco Group
and in
particular the Venezuelan deposit base, positive rating momentum
would only
occur following stabilization of the operating environment in
Venezuela.
Ratings could be negatively affected if BNSC experienced a
declining trend in
its depositor base and/or r unexpected events that impact
Banesco Group.
Other negative rating action trigger would be excess growth in
high risk lending
segments, which Fitch believes may result in comprising
underwriting.
Considering the recent trends and updated growth plans, Fitch
considers this a
relatively low likelihood.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BNSC has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, BNSC is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. The IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
Historically, BNSC's principal shareholders have demonstrated a
willingness to
provide capital; however, Fitch's rating analysis does not
assume capital
support from the shareholders
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BNSC's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
BNSC's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from depositor
preference. U.S.
depositor preference gives deposit liabilities superior recovery
prospects in
the event of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by BNSC are
primarily
sensitive to any change in BNSC's long- and short-term IDRs.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Banesco USA (BNSC)
--Long-term IDR at 'B+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Long-term deposits at 'BB-';
--Short-term deposits at 'B';
--Viability at 'b+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014);
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012);
2012);
--'Fitch Downgrades Venezuela's IDRs to 'CCC' (Dec. 18, 2014);
--'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Private-Sector Venezuelan Bank' (Dec. 19, 2014).
(Dec. 19,
2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
