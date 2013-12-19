(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/MILAN/LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Banif -
Banco Internacional do Funchal, S.A.'s (Banif) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BB', Support Rating (SR) at '3' and Support Rating
Floor (SRF) at
'BB'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. At the same
time, Fitch has
upgraded Banif's Viability Rating (VR) to 'ccc' from 'f'. A full
list of rating
actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SR and SRF and VRs
Banif's Long-term IDR and senior debt rating are at its SRF. The
affirmation of
these ratings is based on Fitch's view that there continues to
be a moderate
likelihood of state support for Banif, if needed. Capital
backstop funds of
EUR6.4bn are still available under the IMF/EU support programme.
Banif holds
about 4% deposit market share, making it a second tier bank in
Portugal, in
Fitch's view. The Portuguese government has been supportive of
domestic banks,
including Banif.
The Negative Outlook on Banif's Long-term IDR mirrors that on
the sovereign,
given the links between bank and sovereign ratings in Portugal.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF
Banif's Long-term IDR and SRF are sensitive to any change in the
assumptions
underpinning Fitch's current judgement about Portugal's ability
(as measured by
its ratings) to support banks.
These ratings may also be affected by changes in the agency's
assumptions around
the sovereign's propensity of support. Potential future
sovereign support for
creditors of banks across jurisdictions is weakening given
legal, regulatory,
political and economic dynamics. This is highlighted in "The
Evolving Dynamics
of Support for Banks" and "Bank Support: Likely Rating Path",
both dated 11
September 2013 at www.fitchratings.com.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The upgrade of Banif's VR reflects the improvement in its
capitalisation,
resulting in a Fitch- eligible capital (FEC) ratio of 10% at
end-3Q13 (Fitch
Core Capital ratio of 7.5%). The VR also takes into account the
bank's small
franchise in Portugal, its still negative underlying
profitability, high
impairment charges arising from weak asset quality, the need to
dispose non-core
assets and high reliance on ECB funding.
Banif's core tier 1 capital ratio improved to 12.1% at end-3Q13
as the bank
reduced risk-weighted assets and received EUR700m capital and
EUR400m contingent
convertible instruments (EUR150m of which was repaid in 2013)
from the
Portuguese government in January 2013. Banif also raised EUR312m
capital from
private investors during 2013, which included EUR71m of capital
obtained from a
voluntary liability management exercise. Fitch believes that
although the
improved capitalisation has strengthened the bank's buffer to
cover further
losses that could arise from further asset quality deterioration
it remains
tight for the bank's weak asset quality.
Banif's restructuring plan should result in a further reduction
in the bank's
balance sheet and branch network. The bank will position itself
in SME lending
and private banking in mainland Portugal alongside a continued
focus on the
Madeira and Azores islands business, where the bank has leading
market shares.
Banif is simplifying its organisation and plans to divest and/or
run-down
non-core assets. Fitch believes that there is some execution
risk in relation to
the restructuring plan, particularly in the sale of assets. The
completion of
the plan is key to returning the bank to profitability and hence
supporting
internal capital generation.
Banif generated a small pre-impairment operating loss in 9M13.
This reflected
narrower margins, pressured by a low-interest rate environment
and higher
funding costs, despite cost- cutting measures. High loan
impairment charges
resulted in a EUR229m operating loss for 9M13.
Fitch expects retail funding costs to decline in 2014, and a
more favourable
operating environment should help ease asset quality pressure as
Portugal's
economy is expected to come out of recession in the new year.
While Fitch
expects Banif to remain loss-making in 2014, these factors
should help constrain
the losses.
Banif's asset quality is weak with a 30-days-overdue loan ratio
of 13.5% at
end-3Q13. This indicator is less stringent than the regulatory
credit-at-risk
indicator. The bank's asset quality is worse than its peers',
due to higher
exposure to consumer lending and the construction and real
estate sectors, both
at home and abroad.
Banif's funding includes a high proportion of funding obtained
from the ECB (27%
of total assets at end-3Q13). Banif's deposits declined 12% in
the year to 3Q13,
due to its restructuring and recapitalisation process and
decline in spreads.
However, its net loans/deposits ratio (including retail debt
placed) was still
adequate at 118% at end-3Q13.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The rating may benefit from a return of underlying operating
profitability and
successful disposal of non-core assets that would help preserve
and improve
capital levels. Successful completion of the remaining
capital-raising plan
during 2014 would indicate that the bank is on track in its
restructuring. While
the proceeds from the capital-raising might be used to repay the
contingent
convertible bonds held by the government and therefore result in
no increase in
capital, it would help reduce interest expenses and support
future earnings. A
stabilisation of its deposit base, a reduction of ECB funding
and improvement in
asset quality trends would also be positive rating drivers.
Downward rating pressure would arise from an inability to turn
around the bank
successfully and ultimately needing additional extraordinary
support.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED AND HYBRIDS
The bank's subordinated debt has been upgraded to 'CC' from 'C',
reflecting the
bank's VR upgrade. Banif's preference shares have been affirmed
at 'C', as Fitch
believes that a high risk of non-performance remains. The
ratings are sensitive
to changes in Banif's VR or to changes in Fitch's expectation of
the
instruments' relative non-performance risk.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
VR: upgraded to 'ccc' from 'f'
SR: affirmed at '3'
SRF: affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'BB'
Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'CC' from 'C'
Preference shares: affirmed at 'C'
