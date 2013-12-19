(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/MILAN/LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banif - Banco Internacional do Funchal, S.A.'s (Banif) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB', Support Rating (SR) at '3' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'BB'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. At the same time, Fitch has upgraded Banif's Viability Rating (VR) to 'ccc' from 'f'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SR and SRF and VRs Banif's Long-term IDR and senior debt rating are at its SRF. The affirmation of these ratings is based on Fitch's view that there continues to be a moderate likelihood of state support for Banif, if needed. Capital backstop funds of EUR6.4bn are still available under the IMF/EU support programme. Banif holds about 4% deposit market share, making it a second tier bank in Portugal, in Fitch's view. The Portuguese government has been supportive of domestic banks, including Banif. The Negative Outlook on Banif's Long-term IDR mirrors that on the sovereign, given the links between bank and sovereign ratings in Portugal. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF Banif's Long-term IDR and SRF are sensitive to any change in the assumptions underpinning Fitch's current judgement about Portugal's ability (as measured by its ratings) to support banks. These ratings may also be affected by changes in the agency's assumptions around the sovereign's propensity of support. Potential future sovereign support for creditors of banks across jurisdictions is weakening given legal, regulatory, political and economic dynamics. This is highlighted in "The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks" and "Bank Support: Likely Rating Path", both dated 11 September 2013 at www.fitchratings.com. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR The upgrade of Banif's VR reflects the improvement in its capitalisation, resulting in a Fitch- eligible capital (FEC) ratio of 10% at end-3Q13 (Fitch Core Capital ratio of 7.5%). The VR also takes into account the bank's small franchise in Portugal, its still negative underlying profitability, high impairment charges arising from weak asset quality, the need to dispose non-core assets and high reliance on ECB funding. Banif's core tier 1 capital ratio improved to 12.1% at end-3Q13 as the bank reduced risk-weighted assets and received EUR700m capital and EUR400m contingent convertible instruments (EUR150m of which was repaid in 2013) from the Portuguese government in January 2013. Banif also raised EUR312m capital from private investors during 2013, which included EUR71m of capital obtained from a voluntary liability management exercise. Fitch believes that although the improved capitalisation has strengthened the bank's buffer to cover further losses that could arise from further asset quality deterioration it remains tight for the bank's weak asset quality. Banif's restructuring plan should result in a further reduction in the bank's balance sheet and branch network. The bank will position itself in SME lending and private banking in mainland Portugal alongside a continued focus on the Madeira and Azores islands business, where the bank has leading market shares. Banif is simplifying its organisation and plans to divest and/or run-down non-core assets. Fitch believes that there is some execution risk in relation to the restructuring plan, particularly in the sale of assets. The completion of the plan is key to returning the bank to profitability and hence supporting internal capital generation. Banif generated a small pre-impairment operating loss in 9M13. This reflected narrower margins, pressured by a low-interest rate environment and higher funding costs, despite cost- cutting measures. High loan impairment charges resulted in a EUR229m operating loss for 9M13. Fitch expects retail funding costs to decline in 2014, and a more favourable operating environment should help ease asset quality pressure as Portugal's economy is expected to come out of recession in the new year. While Fitch expects Banif to remain loss-making in 2014, these factors should help constrain the losses. Banif's asset quality is weak with a 30-days-overdue loan ratio of 13.5% at end-3Q13. This indicator is less stringent than the regulatory credit-at-risk indicator. The bank's asset quality is worse than its peers', due to higher exposure to consumer lending and the construction and real estate sectors, both at home and abroad. Banif's funding includes a high proportion of funding obtained from the ECB (27% of total assets at end-3Q13). Banif's deposits declined 12% in the year to 3Q13, due to its restructuring and recapitalisation process and decline in spreads. However, its net loans/deposits ratio (including retail debt placed) was still adequate at 118% at end-3Q13. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR The rating may benefit from a return of underlying operating profitability and successful disposal of non-core assets that would help preserve and improve capital levels. Successful completion of the remaining capital-raising plan during 2014 would indicate that the bank is on track in its restructuring. While the proceeds from the capital-raising might be used to repay the contingent convertible bonds held by the government and therefore result in no increase in capital, it would help reduce interest expenses and support future earnings. A stabilisation of its deposit base, a reduction of ECB funding and improvement in asset quality trends would also be positive rating drivers. Downward rating pressure would arise from an inability to turn around the bank successfully and ultimately needing additional extraordinary support. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED AND HYBRIDS The bank's subordinated debt has been upgraded to 'CC' from 'C', reflecting the bank's VR upgrade. Banif's preference shares have been affirmed at 'C', as Fitch believes that a high risk of non-performance remains. The ratings are sensitive to changes in Banif's VR or to changes in Fitch's expectation of the instruments' relative non-performance risk. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' VR: upgraded to 'ccc' from 'f' SR: affirmed at '3' SRF: affirmed at 'BB' Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'BB' Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'CC' from 'C' Preference shares: affirmed at 'C' Contacts: Primary Analyst Roger Turro Director +34 93 323 8406 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Contacts: Primary Analyst Roger Turro Director +34 93 323 8406 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor 08008 Barcelona Secondary Analyst Cristina Torrella Senior Director +34 93 323 8405 Committee Chairperson Christian Scarafia Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 212 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1158, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', dated 5 December 2012 and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. 