(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Banistmo, S.A.'s
(Banistmo) long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB'. The
Rating Outlook
on the IDR was revised to Positive from Stable. At the same
time, Fitch affirmed
the bank's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb-'. A complete list of
Banistmo's
ratings follows at the end of this press release.
The Outlook revision of Banistmo's long-term IDR follows a
recent action in its
shareholder's ratings, Bancolombia. (For more information about
Bancolombia's
rating drivers please refer to 'Fitch Affirms Bancolombia at
'BBB', Outlook
Positive' dated Sept. 16, 2014, available at
www.fitchratings.com.) Banistmo is
considered to be a 'core' subsidiary to its parent (per Fitch's
criteria:
'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies,' published August
2012, available
'www.fitchratings.com').
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, Support Rating, National Ratings
Banistmo IDR, Support Rating and National Ratings are driven by
the potential
support it would receive from its parent, Bancolombia, S.A.
('BBB'/Outlook
Positive), should it be required. This is based in Fitch's view
of Bancolombia's
capacity and willingness to support Banistmo, in the bank's role
in
Bancolombia's expansion and diversification in the region, its
expected
contribution in revenues and assets and the significant
reputational risk that
its default would pose to Bancolombia. Fitch expects Banistmo to
provide a
recurring stream of revenues to Bancolombia over the medium
term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
Banistmo's current VR reflects the bank's sound franchise, good
and improved
asset quality, good funding base and capitalization. Banistmo's
intrinsic
creditworthiness is tempered by its lower than average loan loss
reserve cushion
and profitability. Banistmo has a good market share and network
of service
points in the Panamanian competitive banking system and a good
mix of loans and
deposits.
Banistmo's capitalization improved from the levels reached in
2012, although its
core capital ratio remains below its main peers. Management is
not expecting
dividend distribution for common shares in 2014, which is
positive for the
bank's capitalization and balance expansion. In Fitch's opinion,
Banistmo may
need fresh core capital to sustain its balance sheet expansion,
without
affecting its core capital ratios in the medium term. In Fitch's
opinion, there
is a high probability of Bancolombia providing capital, should
it be required.
Banistmo's asset quality improved, although it still compares
negatively with
local peers. The NPLs accounted for 1.4% of total loans as of
June 2014, from a
peak of 3.8% in the year 2010. In addition, restructured loans,
charge-offs and
foreclosed assets accounted for a low and controlled 1.5% of
gross loans.
Although, reserves coverages improved to 75.6% of NPLs as of
June 2014, they
compare negatively with the average of the banking system.
Banistmo's operating profitability improved up to 1.1% of
assets, the highest
level since the year 2008. The bank's profitability metric was
boosted by
enhancements in the overhead costs efficiency, a net interest
margin (NIM)
slightly above the system's average and low loan provision
expenses. The bank's
ample network of service points helps maintain a diversified and
a relatively
stable deposits base, with a good mix of deposits. Other long
term funding
supplement the financing structure and helps the term mismatches
management.
Banistmo has good levels of liquidity
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support Rating
Banistmo's support of '2' denotes that Fitch views the bank as a
core subsidiary
for Bancolombia, as defined by the agency's Criteria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, Support and National Ratings
Banistmo's IDRs, Support Rating, and national ratings are
sensitive to a change
in Fitch's opinion on the parent's capacity and/or propensity to
support its
subsidiaries. They could be upgraded if Bancolombia's IDRs are
upgraded.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Banistmo's VR could be pressured if sustained asset quality
deterioration
undermines the bank's financial performance, causing a decline
in its FCC ratio,
or weakening its reserve coverage. More specifically, Banistmo's
VR could be
downgraded if its FCC to Weighted Assets and/or Tangible Common
Equity to
Tangible Assets ratios fall consistently below 9% or 7%,
respectively; and/or if
operating ROAA remains consistently below the market average.
Fitch has affirmed Banistmo's rating as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Positive from
Stable;
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Support Rating at '2';
--National long-term rating at 'AA+(pan)'; Outlook revised to
Positive from
Stable;
--National short-term rating at 'F1+(pan)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Edgar Cartagena
Director
+503 2516 6613
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Senior Director
+52 81 8399 9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013);
--'Panama' (March 7, 2014);
--'Central American Banks: Growing at Different Paces, with
Sound Balance
Sheets' (Oct. 14, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Panama After the Elections: Policy Continuity Likely
here
Central American Banks: Growing at Different Paces, with Sound
Balance Sheets
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.