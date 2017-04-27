(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed UniCredit Bank Austria AG's (Bank Austria) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Negative Outlook and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. Fitch's rating action follows the downgrade of Bank Austria's ultimate parent, UniCredit S.p.A.'s (UC) Long-Term IDR to 'BBB'/Stable from 'BBB+' (Outlook revised to Stable from Negative). UC's downgrade follows the downgrade of Italy's Sovereign Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' (see: "Fitch Downgrades Italy's LTFC IDR to 'BBB'; Outlook Stable" dated 21 April 2017 and available on www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Bank Austria's IDRs, VR and senior unsecured debt ratings reflect its strong capitalisation metrics and reduced risk profile. We believe that the bank should be able to generate sufficient earnings and maintain a conservative risk profile following the transfer of its subsidiaries in central and eastern Europe (CEE) and its 41% stake in its Turkish unit to UC in 4Q16. Bank Austria's consolidated transitional common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was a strong 18% at end-2016 due to the reduction in risk-weighted assets following the CEE spin-off and the EUR1 billion cash contribution from UC in August 2016. We consider that Bank Austria's capitalisation supports a VR one notch above UC's VR in the short term. UC has so far refrained from upstreaming capital from its Austrian subsidiary and intends to maintain this approach. We expect UC to remain committed to maintain high regulatory capital ratios at its Austrian subsidiary. The Negative Outlook on Bank Austria's Long-term IDR reflects our expectation that the fungibility of capital within the UC group will increase, and that capitalisation and financial flexibility could worsen due to further deterioration of UC's financial strength. Moreover, under its assumed single-point-of-entry resolution model, UC would continue to operate under its parent bank structure. We believe that the higher fungibility of capital and liquidity within the UC group that would result from this approach makes material capital upstreaming more likely as capital is increasingly managed across the UC group. We believe that this is likely under the Single Supervision Mechanism (SSM) with the European Central Bank (ECB) as regulator. DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING (DCR) The bank's DCR is equalised with the Long-Term IDR because derivative counterparties in Austria have no definitive preferential status over other senior obligations in a resolution scenario. SUPPORT RATING Bank Austria's Support Rating indicates a 'BBB' long-term rating floor based on institutional support. It reflects Fitch's opinion that UC would have a high propensity to support its Austrian subsidiary in case of need. In our opinion, Bank Austria's size no longer constrains UC's ability to support it following the transfer of the CEE operations. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Bank Austria's VR, IDRs and senior debt rating are sensitive to changes in UC's IDRs, to its strategic plans for its Austrian operations and to changes in the fungibility of capital within the UC group. A further downgrade of UC's ratings would lead to a downgrade of Bank Austria's ratings because we believe that a weakening of UC's financial strength would increase the risk that excess capital may be upstreamed from Bank Austria to UC. Furthermore, as capital is increasingly managed across the UC group, intragroup contagion risk means that a subsidiary would not typically be rated more than a notch above its parent within the eurozone. Bank Austria's VR, and therefore IDR, would then be likely to converge with UC's ratings, which are one notch below Bank Austria's, as indicated by Bank Austria's Negative Outlook. Bank Austria's ratings are also sensitive to deterioration of the performance of the bank's domestic retail business. A downgrade of Bank Austria's VR would result in a downgrade of its IDRs to the level of UC's IDR. The upside for Bank Austria's VR is limited because of the links with UC's ratings, and in light of the bank's own, narrowed geographic diversification and higher reliance on wholesale (corporate) banking for profit generation. DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING (DCR) The DCR is primarily sensitive to changes in Bank Austria's Long-Term IDR. In addition, it could be upgraded to one notch above the IDR if changes in legislation creates legal preference for derivatives over certain other senior obligations and if, in Fitch's view, the volume of all legally subordinated and non-preferred senior obligations provides a substantial enough buffer to protect derivative counterparties from default in a resolution scenario. In such a scenario, however, building up a sufficient buffer could take several years. The extent of a buffer would also depend on UC's plans to pre-place internal total loss-absorbing capacity, and whether Bank Austria would be a main beneficiary of this. SUPPORT RATING An upgrade of Bank Austria's Support Rating would be contingent on an upgrade of UC's Long-Term IDR. A downgrade could occur if UC decides to upstream capital from its Austrian subsidiary or we perceive a weakening in UC's propensity to support, for example through significantly decreasing importance of Bank Austria's role in the group, none of which we expect, or if UC's ability to provide support weakens materially. The rating actions are as follows: UniCredit Bank Austria AG Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Derivative Counterparty Rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(dcr)' Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB+' EMTN programme: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2' Contact: Primary Analyst Krista Davies Director +44 20 3530 1579 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Christian Schindler Associate Director +44 20 3530 1323 Committee Chairperson Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001