(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed
UniCredit Bank Austria
AG's (Bank Austria) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB+' with a
Negative Outlook and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
Fitch's rating action follows the downgrade of Bank Austria's
ultimate parent,
UniCredit S.p.A.'s (UC) Long-Term IDR to 'BBB'/Stable from
'BBB+' (Outlook
revised to Stable from Negative). UC's downgrade follows the
downgrade of
Italy's Sovereign Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR to 'BBB' from
'BBB+' (see:
"Fitch Downgrades Italy's LTFC IDR to 'BBB'; Outlook Stable"
dated 21 April 2017
and available on www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Bank Austria's IDRs, VR and senior unsecured debt ratings
reflect its strong
capitalisation metrics and reduced risk profile. We believe that
the bank should
be able to generate sufficient earnings and maintain a
conservative risk profile
following the transfer of its subsidiaries in central and
eastern Europe (CEE)
and its 41% stake in its Turkish unit to UC in 4Q16.
Bank Austria's consolidated transitional common equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio was a
strong 18% at end-2016 due to the reduction in risk-weighted
assets following
the CEE spin-off and the EUR1 billion cash contribution from UC
in August 2016.
We consider that Bank Austria's capitalisation supports a VR one
notch above
UC's VR in the short term. UC has so far refrained from
upstreaming capital from
its Austrian subsidiary and intends to maintain this approach.
We expect UC to
remain committed to maintain high regulatory capital ratios at
its Austrian
subsidiary.
The Negative Outlook on Bank Austria's Long-term IDR reflects
our expectation
that the fungibility of capital within the UC group will
increase, and that
capitalisation and financial flexibility could worsen due to
further
deterioration of UC's financial strength. Moreover, under its
assumed
single-point-of-entry resolution model, UC would continue to
operate under its
parent bank structure. We believe that the higher fungibility of
capital and
liquidity within the UC group that would result from this
approach makes
material capital upstreaming more likely as capital is
increasingly managed
across the UC group. We believe that this is likely under the
Single Supervision
Mechanism (SSM) with the European Central Bank (ECB) as
regulator.
DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING (DCR)
The bank's DCR is equalised with the Long-Term IDR because
derivative
counterparties in Austria have no definitive preferential status
over other
senior obligations in a resolution scenario.
SUPPORT RATING
Bank Austria's Support Rating indicates a 'BBB' long-term rating
floor based on
institutional support. It reflects Fitch's opinion that UC would
have a high
propensity to support its Austrian subsidiary in case of need.
In our opinion,
Bank Austria's size no longer constrains UC's ability to support
it following
the transfer of the CEE operations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Bank Austria's VR, IDRs and senior debt rating are sensitive to
changes in UC's
IDRs, to its strategic plans for its Austrian operations and to
changes in the
fungibility of capital within the UC group.
A further downgrade of UC's ratings would lead to a downgrade of
Bank Austria's
ratings because we believe that a weakening of UC's financial
strength would
increase the risk that excess capital may be upstreamed from
Bank Austria to UC.
Furthermore, as capital is increasingly managed across the UC
group, intragroup
contagion risk means that a subsidiary would not typically be
rated more than a
notch above its parent within the eurozone.
Bank Austria's VR, and therefore IDR, would then be likely to
converge with UC's
ratings, which are one notch below Bank Austria's, as indicated
by Bank
Austria's Negative Outlook.
Bank Austria's ratings are also sensitive to deterioration of
the performance of
the bank's domestic retail business. A downgrade of Bank
Austria's VR would
result in a downgrade of its IDRs to the level of UC's IDR.
The upside for Bank Austria's VR is limited because of the links
with UC's
ratings, and in light of the bank's own, narrowed geographic
diversification and
higher reliance on wholesale (corporate) banking for profit
generation.
DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING (DCR)
The DCR is primarily sensitive to changes in Bank Austria's
Long-Term IDR. In
addition, it could be upgraded to one notch above the IDR if
changes in
legislation creates legal preference for derivatives over
certain other senior
obligations and if, in Fitch's view, the volume of all legally
subordinated and
non-preferred senior obligations provides a substantial enough
buffer to protect
derivative counterparties from default in a resolution scenario.
In such a
scenario, however, building up a sufficient buffer could take
several years. The
extent of a buffer would also depend on UC's plans to pre-place
internal total
loss-absorbing capacity, and whether Bank Austria would be a
main beneficiary of
this.
SUPPORT RATING
An upgrade of Bank Austria's Support Rating would be contingent
on an upgrade of
UC's Long-Term IDR. A downgrade could occur if UC decides to
upstream capital
from its Austrian subsidiary or we perceive a weakening in UC's
propensity to
support, for example through significantly decreasing importance
of Bank
Austria's role in the group, none of which we expect, or if UC's
ability to
provide support weakens materially.
The rating actions are as follows:
UniCredit Bank Austria AG
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(dcr)'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'
EMTN programme: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Krista Davies
Director
+44 20 3530 1579
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Christian Schindler
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1323
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
