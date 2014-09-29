(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed
Indonesia-based PT Bank BRI Syariah's (BRIS) National Long-Term
Rating at
'AA+(idn)' with Stable Outlook and assigned it a National Short
Term Rating of
F1+(idn). BRIS is the third-largest sharia-compliant bank in
Indonesia by total
assets.
'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default
risk relative to
other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default
risk inherently
differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated
issuers or
obligations.
'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely
payment of
financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations
in the same
country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the lowest
default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the
liquidity profile
is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BRIS's National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(idn)' reflects Fitch's
belief that
BRIS's parent, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BRI;
AAA(idn)/Stable),
would be highly likely to provide extraordinary support, if
needed. Fitch views
BRIS as the core subsidiary that BRI is using to expand its
sharia banking
business in Indonesia.
BRIS is rated one notch down from its parent to take into
account BRIS's limited
significance in term of its contribution to the parent's overall
franchise. The
disposal of BRIS, although highly unlikely, would not
fundamentally alter BRI's
overall franchise. Fitch believes BRI will provide capital
support to BRIS, in
time of need, as evidenced by capital injections in 2013. In
Fitch view, as
BRIS's loan book expands, it would require periodic capital
injections from BRI
to maintain sound core capitalisation.
BRIS's profitability and asset quality weakened amid a more
challenging economic
environment in 1H14. The bank posted higher loan impairment
charges, due mainly
to an increase in impaired loans in the commercial segment, in
1H14 and 2013
compared with 2012. Fitch expects BRIS's asset quality and
profitability to
continue to be under pressure in 2014 and 2015 due to potential
higher credit
cost and funding cost.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any significant dilution in ownership by or perceived weakening
of support from
BRI would put pressure on BRIS's National Ratings. There is no
rating upside as
BRIS's rating is driven by the rating on BRI, which is at the
top end of the
scale. Fitch expects BRIS to continue to be BRI's only core
subsidiary to expand
its sharia banking business in Indonesia.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Stefanus Yuniardhi
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6809
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Financial Institution
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30
October 2013, and
"Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies" dated 10 August
2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
