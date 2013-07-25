(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Oman-based
Bank Dhofar's (BD)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable
Outlook. The
Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at 'bb'. A full list of
rating actions
is at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
BD's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's view of the
high probability of support being available from the Omani
authorities if
needed, given the strong history of support for the banking
system from the
regulator, the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) and the bank's
systemic importance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
These ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of the
willingness or
ability of the Omani state to provide support.
RATING DRIVERS -VR
The VR reflects BD's high concentration on both sides of the
balance sheet
(although BD's concentration levels are better than most peers),
relatively
modest capitalisation and reliance on wholesale deposits. It
also reflects its
good franchise, solid operating profitability, sound asset
quality and adequate
liquidity.
BD's operating return on assets remains solid at around 2%, and
compares well
with peers. The bank continued to report solid growth in
earnings in 2012 and
Q113, although largely offset by rising costs and - at least in
2012 - a slight
increase in impairment charges. Overall profitability growth was
moderate, with
operating profit rising by 2.4% in 2012, and 3.6% year-on-year
in Q113.
Impairment charges increased slightly in 2012, but remained
moderate at 9% of
pre-impairment operating profit (7% in Q113).
Asset quality is sound, in line with most peers; the impaired
loan ratio has
shown consistent improvement over the past few years. Impaired
loans amounted to
OMR54.1m at end-Q113, about 3% of the loan book. The ratio is in
line with most
of the bank's peers. Loan reserve coverage remained strong at
137% at end-Q113.
Loans past due but not impaired dropped to OMR12.3m at end-2012
(around 0.7% of
gross loans). Most of these were less than 60 days overdue and
are more
technical delays than potential problems.
Customer deposits continued to rise, by 14% in 2012, almost
matching loan
growth. Growth was split fairly evenly between corporate and
retail; at end-Q113
about 17% of total deposits were retail. There is very high
deposit
concentration, but positively, the larger deposits are mostly
sourced from the
government and the public sector and tend to be stable despite
having relatively
short maturities. This mitigates liquidity risk to some extent.
BD remains modestly capitalised with a Fitch core capital ratio
of 11.8% and a
Tier 1 ratio of 10.4% at end-Q113. BD's total capital adequacy
ratio of 14.3% at
end-Q113 was above the 12% required by the CBO. Cash dividends
for 2012 amounted
to about 44% of 2012 net income, fairly reasonable in the
regional context,
where dividend payments tend to be high. With continued growth,
BD's
capitalisation could come under pressure, if the bank does not
strengthen its
internal capital generation or raise capital externally.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Upside for the VR would be possible if capitalisation
strengthens, with
continued development of the bank's franchise and focus on
maintaining sound
asset quality. BD's VR would also be sensitive to the outcome of
the current
merger discussions with Bank Sohar, which would make a material
difference to
the bank's franchise in Oman. Downward pressure on the VR would
arise if the
bank's capitalisation weakens. Fitch could also downgrade the
rating if asset
quality deteriorated faster than the agency's current
expectations.
At end-Q113, BD was the fourth-largest bank in Oman by assets,
with a market
share of around 11% by assets. Listed on the Muscat Securities
Market, the bank
is about 27.8% owned by a local investment company (Dhofar
International
Development and Investment Holding Company) and 28.7% owned by a
number of
government pension funds. The remaining shares are held by
corporate and private
Omani shareholders.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Laila Sadek
Director
+44 20 3530 1308
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 31
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 15
August 2012, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12
December 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.