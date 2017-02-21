(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed
Poland-based Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego's (BGK) Long-Term
Foreign Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with Stable Outlook. A full
list of ratings
actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to BGK as its business
model is highly
dependent on support from the state.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego's IDRs, senior debt rating, Support
Rating and
Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's view of an extremely high
probability of
support from the Polish state (A-/Stable), in case of need. This
view is
predominantly based on BGK's policy role, which in turn is
underpinned by the
bank's 100% ownership by the government.
Dedicated legislation governs BGK's activities and exempts the
bank from the
Capital Requirements Directive (CRD) IV and Bank Recovery and
Resolution
Directive (BRRD). The bank, however, complies with most CRD IV
requirements with
minor exceptions and remains subject to banking supervision by
the Polish
supervisor (KNF).
Although most of BGK's debt is not guaranteed by the Polish
state, according to
Article 3 of the Law on BGK, the state provides capital,
including through
subordinated debt or by contribution in kind, and provides
liquidity support to
BGK. The ministry responsible for public finance is required to
provide BGK with
its own funds to ensure the fulfilment of BGK's duties and that
the bank
maintains adequate liquidity.
The BGK Act requires a formalised agreement between BGK and the
Ministry of
Finance covering the procedures, terms and conditions of capital
and liquidity
support to be provided to the bank is case of need. According to
article 3 of
the BGK Act, the commitment of the state satisfies the credit
protection
requirements, within the Articles 213-215 of the Regulation No
575/2013, granted
by the State Treasury. Based on that premise local currency
receivables of
commercial banks due from BGK carry a 0% risk weight.
Apart from capital and liquidity commitments as per Article 3,
BGK's short-term
liquidity is supported by a committed deposit line from the
Ministry of Finance.
The unutilised part of this line is included in calculating
liquidity ratios in
line with CRR/CRDIV requirements.
The bank manages an account for public-sector entities' deposits
at the Ministry
of Finance. BGK is responsible for providing all payment,
transfer and clearing
services to the entities. The Ministry of Finance also uses the
bank for placing
its short-term liquidity surpluses, for foreign-currency
transfers from the EU,
and for servicing the foreign debt of the central budget. BGK
also issues bonds
on behalf of the National Road Fund.
The bank's activities outside its commissioned tasks and
participation in
governmental and government-initiated programmes are focused on
the public
sector and project finance. The bank is also engaged in
commercial activities
not directly related to the government-initiated programmes, but
in line with
its mission. These are usually through participation in banking
consortia formed
with commercial banks and through setting up and funding
specialised closed-end
funds.
BGK's core funding comes predominantly from the public sector.
The placements
from the Ministry of Finance tend to be large, but volatile and
are reinvested
in liquid assets. The bank also receives bilateral funding from
international
financial institutions (around PLN2.9bn as of end-3Q16), has an
active senior
unsecured programme of up to PLN10bn (PLN5.9bn outstanding as of
end-3Q16) and
an up to EUR1bn EMTN programme guaranteed by the state (EUR800m
outstanding at
end-2016).
BGK is not subject to bankruptcy law. It can only be liquidated,
with all
liabilities of the bank taken over by the state on the
liquidation date.
GUARANTEED DEBT
The bonds were issued under an EMTN programme of up to EUR1bn,
which allows for
the issuance of various types of notes. Each series of notes
issued under the
programme is subject to a separate guarantee, and each guarantee
will need to be
approved by the State Treasury of the Republic of Poland on an
issue-by-issue
basis.
The notes' rating is in line with the Republic of Poland's 'A-'
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR. This reflects the unconditional and
irrevocable state
guarantee separate for each issue, which covers payments of both
principal and
accrued interest up to the specified total amount, and Fitch's
expectation that
the sovereign will honour the guarantee provided to noteholders
fully and in a
timely manner. The state guarantee ranks pari passu with
Poland's other
unsecured senior obligations.
Proceeds from the issue will be used to finance the National
Road Fund. The fund
is not incorporated as a legal entity, and its assets and
liabilities are booked
off-balance sheet by BGK.
BGK is the issuer of the notes under the programme and,
according to the issue
documentation, the notes "constitute direct, general and
unconditional
obligations of the issuer". However, the documentation also
states that "any
payments under debt securities issued by BGK to finance the
National Road Fund
(including any notes to be issued under the programme) may only
be made from the
National Road Fund's funds and not from other funds or assets
held by BGK". In
Fitch's view, this gives rise to some ambiguity as to the extent
of recourse to
BGK under the notes. However, this does not affect the notes'
rating, given that
it is driven by the state guarantee.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BGK's ratings are sensitive to changes to the Polish sovereign
ratings and to a
change in the bank's status as a policy bank. Fitch does not
believe that the
state's strong propensity to support BGK is likely to change in
the foreseeable
future.
GUARANTEED DEBT
The notes' long-term rating is sensitive to changes in Poland's
Long-Term
Foreign Currency IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS
The National Long-term Rating and National debt rating of BGK
reflect the
highest rating available within Poland's National Rating Scale.
They reflect our
view that relative to other issuers or obligations in Poland, it
has the lowest
expectation of default risk. They are driven by the same factors
as the IDRs and
are sensitive to changes in Fitch's view of support available to
the bank from
the Polish sovereign. This in turn would be sensitive to changes
in BGK's
ownership /or status as a policy bank. Fitch views these as
unlikely in the
foreseeable future.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Long-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
National long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(pol)';Stable Outlook
National short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(pol)'
Senior unsecured debt issuance programme long-term foreign
currency rating:
affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt issuance programme long-term local
currency rating:
affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt issuance programme National long-term
rating: affirmed at
'AAA(pol)'
Senior unsecured bonds long-term local currency rating: affirmed
at 'A-'
Senior unsecured bonds National long-term rating: affirmed at
'AAA(pol)'
Senior guaranteed notes long-term foreign currency rating:
affirmed at 'A-'
Contact:
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Fitch Polska S.A.
Krolewska 16
00-103 Warsaw
Secondary Analyst
Jakub Kopiec, CFA
Analyst
+48 22 330 6702
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+ 7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw,
Tel: +48 22 338 62
81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1019309
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
