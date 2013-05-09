(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank Leumi Le Israel B.M.'s (Leumi) and Bank Hapoalim's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-' with Stable Outlooks. Both banks' Viability Ratings (VR) have been affirmed at 'bbb+', one notch below their IDR. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SUPPORT RATING Both banks' Long- and Short-Term IDRs and Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors continue to be driven by the potential support which either bank can expect to receive, if needed, from the State of Israel ('A'/Stable). In the agency's opinion, the probability of such support being provided in a timely manner is extremely high because of the banks' large domestic franchises (together, they account for around 60% of Israel's banking system assets and deposits), their importance to the Israeli economy, and the Israeli authorities' consistent record of providing support to troubled banks in their jurisdiction. The Stable Outlook on the Long-Term IDRs reflects the Stable Outlook on Israel's sovereign Long-term IDR. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs Both banks' VRs reflect their solid domestic franchises, strong funding profile and ample liquidity position. They also reflect capitalisation levels which are just turning from weak to acceptable as a result of reducing concentrations and increasing proportion of capital/risk weighted assets. Asset quality has remained healthy at both banks, with impaired loans accounting for about 3% of gross loans. Mortgage loans continue to perform extremely well with almost no losses seen from year to year, despite the strong growth in this form of lending which has been taking place since 2010. Both banks' credit exposures are concentrated both by borrower and industry, particularly towards the real estate and construction sectors. These concentrations are difficult to avoid in the Israeli economy, where few large groups account for a big portion of the country's GDP. However, recently introduced prudential regulations are likely to reduce the levels of concentrations to capital levels, both as a result of increased capital requirements and of the need to reduce single name exposure. Hapoalim has the highest reported concentration in the system, as it reported one large exposure exceeding prudential limits and overall three group of borrowers whose exposure is greater than 15% of its capital (Leumi reported one). Funding and liquidity is sound at both banks, where customer deposits, largely retail (cheap and relatively stable), are the main source of funding and adequately fund lending activities (loans/deposits ratio: stable at 85% for Leumi and 94% for Hapoalim at end-2012). Leumi was hit by its share of the loss of one of its associates, additional provisions against staff cuts and provisions against possible expenses related to investigations that are being conducted by the US authorities with regard to customers who are US tax payers, related to 2002-2010. These series of one-offs moved it into the red in Q412. Nonetheless, its overall operating ROAE remained adequate at 7.6% (9.4% in 2011 and 13% in 2010). Its performance in 2013 is likely to begin to see some benefits from expected cost cuts. However, the outlook for sector profitability and asset quality for 2013 is mildly negative as a result of the slowdown in economic growth from Q411 and the low interest rate environment in the country. This has had the effect of narrowing NIMs across the board. Hapoalim's performance remained strong in 2012, with a reported operating ROAE of 15% (16% in 2011) RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs Both banks' Long and Short-Term IDRs are sensitive to changes in the Israeli sovereign rating, which would likely result in a revision of the bank's SRFs. The IDRs are also sensitive to a diminished propensity or ability to provide support by the State of Israel, which Fitch does not expect in the short to medium term. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs The banks' VRs take into account a gradual meeting of the minimum regulatory capital targets and, particularly in Hapoalim's case, a reduction in the concentration of the loan portfolio by both industry and single name. If these targets are not met as expected, the VRs could be downgraded. The VRs are also sensitive to a sharp deterioration in asset quality and profitability. The rating actions are as follows: Leumi Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' Bank Hapoalim Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' Contact: Primary Analyst Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Fabio Ianno Associate Director + 44 20 3530 1232 Committee Chairperson Francesca Vasciminno Senior Director +39 02 8790 87225 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. 