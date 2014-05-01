(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 1 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank Leumi Le Israel B.M.'s (Leumi) and Bank Hapoalim B.M.'s Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-' with Stable Outlooks. At the same time, Fitch has upgraded Leumi's and Hapoalim's Short-term IDRs to 'F1' from 'F2'. Both banks' Viability Ratings (VR) have been affirmed at 'bbb+'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary.

The upgrade of Leumi's and Hapoalim's Short-term IDRs reflects a revision of Fitch's expectation of short-term support available to the banks from the Israeli sovereign, in case of need. This is driven by, in Fitch's view, a strengthening sovereign with increasing foreign currency reserves.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS AND SUPPORT RATINGS

The two banks' Long-term and Short-term IDRs are support-driven. Their IDRs, Support Ratings (SR) and Support Rating Floors (SRF) reflect Fitch's expectation of an extremely high probability of support for the banks, if needed, from the State of Israel (A/Positive). Fitch's expectation of support from the authorities is underpinned by Israel's strong ability to provide support to its banks, as reflected in its ratings, combined with Fitch's belief that there would be a strong willingness to do so. This view is reinforced by the banks' large domestic franchises (accounting for a combined 60% of the banking sector assets and liabilities), their importance to the Israeli economy, and the Israeli authorities' consistent record of providing support to troubled banks.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS

The IDRs, SRs and SRFs are potentially sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the Israeli authorities' propensity or ability to provide timely support to the banking sector. A one notch upgrade of Israel's ratings is not likely to lead to an upgrade of the banks' SRFs.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs

Leumi's and Hapoalim's VRs reflect their still material lending concentrations by obligor and/or sector, combined with acceptable capitalisation. They are, however, supported by their strong funding profiles with solid liquidity, healthy asset quality, as well as leading domestic franchises.

Both banks have to varying degrees concentrated credit exposures by obligor and economic sector, the latter particularly towards the real estate and construction sectors. This is reflected in Fitch's assessment of the banks' risk appetite, which is a key factor in their respective VRs. Fitch acknowledges that given the structure of the Israeli corporate sector, these concentrations are difficult to avoid. The banking sector in Israel is putting on greater emphasis on reducing large exposures, and prudential regulations have been introduced to reduce the risks. At end-2013, Hapoalim reported three groups of borrowers whose exposure was each greater than 15% of its capital, accounting for 49% of regulatory capital (65% at end-2011). Leumi did not report any such exposures at end-2013.

Fitch expects Leumi's and Hapoalim's capitalisation to continue to improve from the current levels to meet the higher regulatory requirements being introduced. From January 2015, Israeli banks will need to meet a minimum Basel III Tier 1 ratio of 9%, increasing to 10% from January 2017 for the two largest banks (applicable to banks with over 20% of banking sector assets). Both banks use the standardised method to calculate capital requirements for credit risk, with significantly higher risk weights than many European banks using the internal ratings-based approach; this partly explains the banks' low risk-weighted capital ratios. Leverage (tangible common equity / tangible assets) is solid and compares well to international peers. Nonetheless, on balance, Fitch considers capital to be acceptable in light of the credit concentrations.

Funding and liquidity is sound at Leumi and Hapoalim, and supports the VRs. Both banks fund themselves via customer deposits, with only limited use of wholesale markets. The banks benefit from a large and fairly stable deposit base - comprising mostly retail customers - providing excess liquidity after funding their lending activities. Both banks' liquidity buffers are ample and largely made up of cash and sovereign bonds.

Asset quality has remained healthy at both banks, with impaired loans accounting for around 2% - 3% of gross loans. Commercial real estate loans have underperformed somewhat, although it is the large individual exposures that are likely to provide the greatest downside risk for the banks.

Profitability continues to be affected by the banks' fairly high cost bases and the generally low interest rate environment. Fitch expects continued focus on containing costs and on increasing income generation to result in broadly stable profitability in 2014. Net interest margin is sound for both Leumi and Hapoalim, and Fitch expects the banks will keep loan impairment charges low and which can easily be absorbed by earnings.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs

The VRs take into account both banks' improving capitalisation and their risk appetite adjustments, in particular a gradual reduction of credit concentrations. A downgrade of the VRs would most likely be driven by increased risk appetite, either abroad or for higher-risk sectors in Israel, or worsening asset quality affecting capitalisation. Given the already high ratings in the context of their operating environment, an upgrade of the VRs is currently unlikely.

The rating actions are as follows:

Leumi

Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook

Short-Term IDR: upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'

Hapoalim

Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook

Short-Term IDR: upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'