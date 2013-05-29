(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, May 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed PT Bank
Mayapada Internasional Tbk's (Mayapada) National Long-Term
rating at 'A-(idn)'.
The Outlook is Stable.
Rating Action Rationale
The affirmation of the National Long-Term ratings reflects
Mayapada's standalone
financial profile with adequate capitalisation and
profitability, improved asset
quality, and its relatively small franchise compared to other
large banks in
Indonesia.
Key Rating Drivers- National Rating
The ratings take into account the bank's adequate capital
position and
profitability, concentrated loan book, and its small size in the
Indonesian
banking system (0.4% of system assets).
Fitch core capital and Tier-1 ratio (capital adequacy ratio or
CAR) decreased to
12.8% and 10.5%, respectively, at end-Mar13 (2012: 13%, 10.7%
and 2011: 16.1%
and 14%) mainly due to rapid loan expansion of about 39% in
2012. Pre-provision
profit over total assets improved to 2% in Q113 and 1.4% in 2012
(2011:1.1%) due
to lower operating expenses. This, combined with an one-off
recovery of an
impaired loan, resulted in higher return on assets of 3.1% in
Q113 (2012: 1.7%,
2011:1.5%). Fitch expects further improvement in Mayapada's
profitability to be
limited by intensifying competition in the near to medium term.
Fitch expects the bank's CAR to rise to about 16% at end-2013
through a rights
issue of IDR 300bn and a subordinated bond issue of IDR 700bn in
June 2013. The
agency believes the bank will need continuous capital injections
to support its
business growth in the medium term or risk notable dilution of
its
capitalisation.
Fitch notes that Mayapada has been able to improve its asset
quality with
non-performing loans (NPLs) fell to 1.7% of total loans at
end-Mar13 (2012: 3%),
after some non-performing loans in the corporate segment were
repaid.
The bank's loan-to-deposit ratio remained stable at 83% at
end-Mar13 (2012: 81%)
despite the increase in loan growth. High-cost time deposits
accounted for
about 81% of total deposits compared to the 54% average for its
larger
competitors. However, the bank's deposits are well diversified
- with the top
20 depositors making up about 10% of total deposits at
end-March 2013.
Liquidity is satisfactory with liquid assets (cash, government
bonds and central
bank deposits) remaining stable at 20% of total assets at
end-March13 with no
bonds outstanding.
Rating Sensitivities- National Rating
Downward rating pressure may arise from excessive loan growth
(higher than the
industry average of about 25% in 2012), which may lead to a
deterioration in
loan quality and/or weakened core capitalisation.
Prospects for a rating upgrade are limited, in light of
Mayapada's small
franchise, highly concentrated loan exposure and the potential
negative
consequences on asset quality and capitalisation of its rapid
loan growth.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
