(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/WARSAW/MOSCOW, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Bank
Millennium's (BM) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB-' with a Stable
Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
commentary.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE - IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATINGS
BM's IDRs are based on the bank's standalone strength, reflected
in its 'bbb-'
Viability Rating (VR). The affirmation reflects BM's sizeable
and relatively
stable franchise in Poland, its granular deposit funding,
strengthened
capitalisation, above-average asset quality and improved
liquidity profile. The
ratings also reflect potential liquidity and credit risks
related to BM's
sizeable exposure to foreign currency (FC)-denominated
mortgages, and challenges
related to the re-balancing of BM's loan book in a less buoyant
operating
environment as well as bringing BM's profitability closer to the
sector average.
BM's Long-term IDR is one notch above that of its parent, Banco
Comercial
Portugues, S.A. (BCP; 'BB+'/Negative, 'b'). In Fitch's view,
potential contagion
risk for BM from BCP is moderate. BM does not rely on BCP for
funding, its
direct exposure to its parent is small and its diversified
deposit base has
proved stable during the current crisis. In Fitch's view, the
risks related to
potential up-streaming of liquidity or capital from BM are
reduced by the
strength and diligence of Polish banking supervision. BM also
remains a valuable
asset for BCP, making its disposal a potential source of
recapitalisation of the
parent, which serves as a disincentive to impair its profile.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATINGS
BM's financial performance in 2012 was similar to 2011. Revenues
increased by 3%
yoy on the back of stable margins and increased business
volumes. The
improvement of pre-impairment profit was offset by higher
impairment charges
(57bps of average gross loans vs. 41bps in 2011) and after-tax
profit was
virtually flat yoy.
Changes in the composition of the loan book over 2012 related
predominantly to
the retail part. The share of FC mortgages in total loans fell
to 46% from 51%
and was substituted by an increase in LC mortgages and cash
loans. The FC
mortgage portfolio amortisation reduces the exposure by around
CHF300m annually.
Overall, the share of FC loans in total loans dropped by around
5pps to 50% at
end-2012.
The quality of BM's loan portfolio strongly benefits from the
large share of
mortgage loans (66% of the total exposure) which, despite a
gradual increase in
NPLs, have continued to perform well at BM. At end-Q113,
impaired loans ratio
stood at around 5% (2011: 4.9%) and loans past due more than 90
days at 2.8%
(2011: 2.3%). Provisions covered 59% of impaired and 107% of
loans more than 90
days overdue. Uncovered impaired loans were a moderate 17% of
Fitch core capital
(FCC) at end-Q113.
Application of the IRB approach for the mortgage and revolving
retail loans
portfolio resulted in a meaningful reduction of the capital
requirement at 2012,
despite the floor on risk weighted assets (RWA) imposed at 80%
of those
calculated under the standardised approach. On a like-for-like
basis
(standardised approach), the FCC ratio would have fallen over
2012 by around
50bps to 12.1%, but with the lower RWA calculation it increased
by around 110bps
to 13.7%.
The stable funding profile has been predominantly based on
customer deposits
(86% of liabilities at end-Q113). The loans/deposits ratio fell
to 95% at
end-Q113 from 100% at end-2012 on the back of continued deposit
acquisition and
a virtually flat loan book.
BM's large exposure to FC-denominated mortgage loans
(predominantly in Swiss
francs) to unhedged borrowers is ratings negative, given
potential credit risk
related to growing unemployment and/or significant and prolonged
local currency
depreciation against the Swiss franc. The latter would also
exert liquidity
pressure on BM, given the sizeable balance-sheet currency
mismatch, which is
closed through derivative transactions.
Risk related to the roll-over of derivative contracts is
mitigated by the long
tenor of a sizeable portion of them, BM's track record of
maintaining swap
market access since the onset of the global financial crisis, a
significant
back-up swap facility available from an international financial
institution and
the possibility of swap facilities being introduced again by the
Polish Central
Bank in case of general market stress.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the bank's
improved liquidity and
capital provide sufficient buffers to absorb risks related to a
moderate
deterioration of the operating environment in Poland.
The Stable Outlook also reflects Fitch's view of only moderate
contagion risk
from any further negative developments at BCP. Nevertheless, a
sharp
deterioration in BCP's credit profile, in particular if
accompanied by a further
escalation of the eurozone crisis and greater weakness of the
PLN, would be
negative for BM in light of its high proportion of FC mortgage
lending and
dependence on the pricing and availability of swap instruments
to address
currency mismatches.
RATING RATIONALE, DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The Support Rating of '3' and the Support Rating Floor of 'BB'
are underpinned
by Fitch's view that BM could benefit from support from the
Polish sovereign, if
needed, given BM's systemic significance and its 5.0% market
share in domestic
retail deposits. A weakened ability by the Polish state to
support banks
(signalled by a change in the sovereign rating), or the absence
of timely state
support in case of significant deterioration in the bank's
standalone profile,
could lead to a downgrade of these ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-(pol)'; Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Fitch Polska S.A.
Krolewska 16,
00-103 Warsaw
Secondary Analyst
Michal Bryks, ACCA
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'National Ratings Criteria' dated 19 January 2011,
'Rating FI
Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August 2012 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.