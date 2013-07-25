(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank Muscat's
(BM) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and Viability Rating (VR) at
'bbb'. The
Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating
actions is at the
end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
BM's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's view of the
extremely high probability of support being available from the
Omani authorities
if needed, given the strong history of support for the banking
system from the
regulator, the Central Bank of Oman. Fitch's view of support
also considers BM's
systemic importance (c.40% market share of assets) as well as
the government's
large shareholding in the bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
These ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of the
willingness or
ability of the Omani state to provide support.
RATING DRIVERS -VR
The VR reflects BM's dominant franchise, which translates into
leading market
shares in Oman. Given its size and ownership structure, BM
benefits from
preferential access to government-sponsored business and
funding, although
transactions are on a commercial basis. The rating also
recognises the bank's
consistently good operating profitability and asset quality. The
rating is
constrained by high borrower concentrations and fairly tight
balance sheet
liquidity due to fast loan growth.
BM's net profit grew by 20% yoy in 2012, driven by volume growth
and continuing
low cost of funding, outpacing tightening asset margins. Solid
fee income
generation and falling loan impairment charges also contributed
to the bottom
line. In Q113, net profit fell by 25% due to a OMR14.9m (USD40m)
one-off loss
relating to a major fraud at its card processor in India, to
which BM had
outsourced some its pre-paid travel card operations. However,
the bank's
healthy operating profitability enabled it to absorb the loss
with no
significant impact on its financial metrics or risk profile. We
expect the
bank's prospects to continue to benefit from the growing Omani
economy and its
strong domestic position.
Non-performing loans (NPL) increased in 2012, albeit moderately,
due to a weaker
corporate lending, highlighting the borrower's sensitivity to
concentration
risk. However, its NPL ratios have remained constant at around
3% since 2011 and
we are not expecting this to change significantly given BM's
strategic core
customer base and the favourable outlook for the operating
environment. Fitch's
main concern for asset quality is the bank's high borrower
concentrations, which
expose it to event risk, although this is mitigated as many
large exposures are
Oman government-related. Faster growth in new segments,
particularly in the SME
sector owing to new prudential regulations could lead to some
weakening in asset
quality over time.
BM has a strong funding profile, with a large and stable
customer deposit base
(77% of non-equity funding) complemented by a range of wholesale
funding.
However, from a liquidity perspective, its loans/customer
deposits ratio is
relatively high (Q113: 105%), and unlikely to reduce
significantly during the
year.
Capitalisation has strengthened after a OMR97m rights issue in
2012 and a
subsequent private placement in 2013. BM's Fitch core capital
ratio was a
comfortable 13.2% at end-Q113. If credit growth continues at its
currently high
level (up 16% in 2012), the capital benefit of the rights issue
will not
maintain the Fitch core capital ratio at its current level. Any
more negative
trends than Fitch's base case assumptions could put pressure on
Fitch's
assessment of the bank's standalone strength.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
BM's VR is constrained by its reliance on Oman's narrow economy
and high loan
concentrations. A material strengthening of capitalisation (in
line with other
leading regional banks), with continued development of the
bank's franchise and
sound asset quality could lead to an upgrade, but this is
potentially a
longer-term scenario. Downward pressure on the VR could arise if
performance
consistently lags its peers and the bank's Fitch core capital
weakens faster
than the agency's current expectations. A general deterioration
of the operating
environment could also put pressure on the rating.
BM is the leading bank in Oman, 24% owned by the Royal Court
Affairs. Other Oman
government entities (mainly pension funds) own smaller stakes.
The International
Finance Corporation is a new shareholder following its
acquisition of a 5.3%
stake in H113. The bank is a clear market leader in retail and
corporate
banking, Islamic and International banking. Operations outside
Oman, include a
branch in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and representative offices in
Dubai and
Singapore. BM also has strategic investments in BMI Bank BSC,
Bahrain (49%),
Muscat Capital LLP, Saudi Arabia (97.5%) and Mangal Keshav
Securities, India
(43%).
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank Muscat
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured - EMTN programme affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured - EMTN programme affirmed at 'F2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Laila Sadek
Director
+44 20 3530 1308
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 31
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria,' dated 15
August 2012 and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12
December 2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
