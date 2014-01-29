(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Jan 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt rating at a€˜AAAa€™, Short-term IDR at a€˜F1+a€™, Support Rating (SR) at a€˜1a€™ and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at a€˜AAAa€™. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS a€“ IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF

The affirmation of the Long-term IDR, SR, SRF and senior debt ratings reflects Fitcha€™s belief that there is an extremely high probability that the Dutch state (AAA/Negative) will provide support to BNG in case of need.

BNGa€™s operations are determined by the banka€™s policy role and its strategy is framed by the banka€™s articles of association. In addition, BNGa€™s franchise is largely dependent on its public ownership (50% by the Dutch state and 50% by Dutch municipalities and provinces). Given these considerations, Fitch believes it is not possible to meaningfully analyse BNG in its own right, and therefore does not assign a Viability Rating to the bank. BNGa€™s Long-term IDR is at the same level as the banka€™s SRF.

Given the bank's policy role and public sector ownership (non-public ownership is prevented under the bank's articles of association), Fitch believes the Dutch state would intend to act as a shareholder supporting a strategically important investment and look to intervene in BNG ahead of any situation where conditions for resolution could be met.

The Negative Outlook on the banka€™s Long-term IDR is in line with the Negative Outlook on the Netherlandsa€™ sovereign rating.

RATING SENSITIVITIES a€“ IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT

As BNGa€™s Long-term IDR and senior debt rating are at the SRF of a€˜AAAa€™, any change in the banka€™s SR and SRF would in turn lead to a downgrade of the banka€™s IDRs and senior debt ratings. Any revision of the Outlook on the Dutch sovereign rating would be reflected in the Outlook on BNGa€™s Long-term IDR.

RATING SENSITVITIES a€“ SR AND SRF

The banka€™s SR and SRF are sensitive to any weakening of Fitch's assumptions around the ability (e.g., a downgrade of the Netherlandsa€™ rating) or propensity of the Dutch state to support BNG (e.g., due to a highly unexpected change in ownership or strategic changes in business model diluting Dutch local and central government involvement).

BNG is a Dutch-registered bank and thus potentially affected by developments at the European Union (EU) level to reduce implicit state support for banks, including the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and the Single Resolution Mechanism proposals. In September 2013, Fitch commented on its approach to incorporating support in its bank ratings in light of evolving support dynamics for banks worldwide (see 'Fitch Outlines Approach for Addressing Support in Bank Ratings', 'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths', and 'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' available at www.fitchratings.com) and followed this with an update in December (see a€œSovereign Support for Banks Update on Position Outlined In 3Q13a€�). In Fitch's assessment of likely rating paths for BNG, we will focus on the potential constraints on the Dutch's authorities' ability to support the bank arising from the EU resolution agenda and State Aid Rules.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR: affirmed at a€˜AAAa€™; Outlook Negative

Short-term IDR: affirmed at a€˜F1+a€™

Support Rating: affirmed at a€˜1a€™

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at a€˜AAAa€™

Long-term senior unsecured debt: affirmed at a€˜AAAa€™

European Commercial Paper: affirmed at a€˜F1+a€™

Long-term market linked senior unsecured debt: affirmed at a€˜AAA(emr)a€™