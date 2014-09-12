(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Bank of Africa
Benin's (BoAB) and Bank of Africa Niger's (BoAN) Long-term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'B' with Stable Outlooks and Support Ratings
at '4'. Fitch has
also affirmed BoAN's Viability Rating (VR) at 'ccc' and
downgraded BoAB's VR to
'ccc' from 'b-'. Fitch has subsequently withdrawn those ratings.
A full list of
rating actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
Fitch will no longer provide rating or analytical coverage of
BoAB and BoAN as
the ratings of these issuers are no longer considered by Fitch
to be relevant to
the agency's coverage.
The downgrade of BoAB's VR is driven by the significant
deterioration of its
asset quality and its modest capitalisation in a weak operating
environment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and SUPPORT RATINGS
BoAB and BoAN's IDRs and Support Ratings are based on Fitch's
view of the
availability of support that either bank will seek from its
ultimate controlling
shareholder, Morocco's third-largest bank BMCE Bank (BMCE, rated
BB+/b+/'3) if
needed.
Should BoAB and BoAN require support, in Fitch's opinion, it
would ultimately be
provided by BMCE, which is the majority shareholder of BoAB and
BoAN's parent
company, Bank of Africa Group (BoAG). However, Fitch believes
that there is a
limited probability that BoAB or BoAN would receive support from
BMCE, if
needed, given uncertainties about BMCE's ability to do so and
also taking into
account the complex ownership structure of the banking group to
which BOAB and
BoAN belong, and that BMCE is not a direct shareholder of the
banks. BoAG held a
51.2% and 57.9% indirect stake in BoAB and BoAN respectively at
end-1H14. In
turn, BoAG was 72.6%-owned by BMCE.
Fitch considers that the Moroccan authorities would have a high
propensity to
support BMCE if needed, given the bank's strong franchise in the
country.
Nevertheless, Fitch believes that cross-border support; i.e.
support from the
Moroccan government flowing through BMCE to BoAB or BoAN is
uncertain.
Therefore, Fitch assesses BMCE's capacity to support BoAB or
BoAN based on its
standalone financial strength as captured by its VR of 'b+'.
BoAB and BoAN are strategically important to BMCE as part of its
broad plan to
expand in sub-Saharan countries through BoAG. BoAG is one of
Africa's largest
banking groups with a presence in 15 African countries.
Support from the Benin state to BoAB, or from the Niger state to
BoAN, is
unlikely, in Fitch's opinion, given their very weak financial
capabilities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
BoAB's VR reflects its weak asset quality, tight capitalisation
and its reliance
on the regional central bank's repo facilities for liquidity.
BoAB's credit risk is high and largely relates to domestic
corporate exposures
(42% of assets at end-2013) and to intra-group lending with high
exposures to
sister banks (around 100% of Fitch Core Capital (FCC) at
end-2013). The bank's
doubtful (180 days overdue) loan ratio is a growing risk
(end-2013: 24.1%, 2012:
19.1%). BoAB's loan book is highly concentrated on domestic
exposures (the 15
largest exposures made up 272% of FCC at end-2013) and BoAB also
holds a large
securities portfolio, which is concentrated on west African
states.
Fitch considers BoAB's capitalisation, as assessed by its FCC
ratio (17% at
end-2013), to be tight considering its credit risk profile,
concentrated loan
book, operational risk exposure and zero risk-weights on
sovereign debt.
Client deposits fund the bulk of BoAB's balance sheet (79% of
non-equity funding
at end-2013). Liquidity indicators are reasonable. Its buffer of
liquid assets
covered an acceptable portion of client deposits (47% at
end-2013). Liquid
assets are largely made up of West African Economic and Monetary
Union (WAEMU)
government securities eligible for repo, cash and placements
with the regional
central bank.
BoAN's VR reflects its modest capitalisation, reliance on the
regional central
bank's repo facilities for liquidity as well as an overall
prudent strategy and
resilient asset quality. The VR is constrained by the bank's
vulnerability to
its volatile operating environment.
Fitch views BoAN's capital base as modest (FCC of 15% at
end-2013) given its
operating environment and its credit risk profile. Its loan book
concentration
is a risk, although this is somewhat mitigated by the acceptable
credit quality
of its counterparties. However, BoAN has also material exposure
through its
securities portfolio to west African states.
BoAN has a fairly reasonable track record in impaired loans
ratios due to the
bank's focus on local large corporates and subsidiaries of
multinational
corporations. At end-2013, impaired loans (180 days overdue)
accounted for 2.3%
of gross loans, and were 79%-reserved.
BoAN's funding is highly dependent on other banks from BoAG (25%
of non-equity
funding at end-2013). BoAN's liquidity buffer (XOF36bn at
end-2013, or 30% of
client deposits) is largely reliant on the regional central bank
as its
liquidity buffer is made up of WAEMU government securities
eligible for repo,
cash and placements with the regional central bank.
The rating actions are as follows:
BoAB
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B'/Outlook Stable and withdrawn
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' and withdrawn
Viability Rating downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b-' and withdrawn
Support Rating affirmed at '4' and withdrawn
BoAN
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B'/Outlook Stable and withdrawn
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' and withdrawn
Viability Rating affirmed at 'ccc' and withdrawn
Support Rating affirmed at '4' and withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sonia Trabelsi
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 42
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 31
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at wwww.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
January 2014 and 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies',
dated 10 August
2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
