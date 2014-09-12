(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of Africa Benin's (BoAB) and Bank of Africa Niger's (BoAN) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B' with Stable Outlooks and Support Ratings at '4'. Fitch has also affirmed BoAN's Viability Rating (VR) at 'ccc' and downgraded BoAB's VR to 'ccc' from 'b-'. Fitch has subsequently withdrawn those ratings. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. Fitch will no longer provide rating or analytical coverage of BoAB and BoAN as the ratings of these issuers are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. The downgrade of BoAB's VR is driven by the significant deterioration of its asset quality and its modest capitalisation in a weak operating environment. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and SUPPORT RATINGS BoAB and BoAN's IDRs and Support Ratings are based on Fitch's view of the availability of support that either bank will seek from its ultimate controlling shareholder, Morocco's third-largest bank BMCE Bank (BMCE, rated BB+/b+/'3) if needed. Should BoAB and BoAN require support, in Fitch's opinion, it would ultimately be provided by BMCE, which is the majority shareholder of BoAB and BoAN's parent company, Bank of Africa Group (BoAG). However, Fitch believes that there is a limited probability that BoAB or BoAN would receive support from BMCE, if needed, given uncertainties about BMCE's ability to do so and also taking into account the complex ownership structure of the banking group to which BOAB and BoAN belong, and that BMCE is not a direct shareholder of the banks. BoAG held a 51.2% and 57.9% indirect stake in BoAB and BoAN respectively at end-1H14. In turn, BoAG was 72.6%-owned by BMCE. Fitch considers that the Moroccan authorities would have a high propensity to support BMCE if needed, given the bank's strong franchise in the country. Nevertheless, Fitch believes that cross-border support; i.e. support from the Moroccan government flowing through BMCE to BoAB or BoAN is uncertain. Therefore, Fitch assesses BMCE's capacity to support BoAB or BoAN based on its standalone financial strength as captured by its VR of 'b+'. BoAB and BoAN are strategically important to BMCE as part of its broad plan to expand in sub-Saharan countries through BoAG. BoAG is one of Africa's largest banking groups with a presence in 15 African countries. Support from the Benin state to BoAB, or from the Niger state to BoAN, is unlikely, in Fitch's opinion, given their very weak financial capabilities. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR BoAB's VR reflects its weak asset quality, tight capitalisation and its reliance on the regional central bank's repo facilities for liquidity. BoAB's credit risk is high and largely relates to domestic corporate exposures (42% of assets at end-2013) and to intra-group lending with high exposures to sister banks (around 100% of Fitch Core Capital (FCC) at end-2013). The bank's doubtful (180 days overdue) loan ratio is a growing risk (end-2013: 24.1%, 2012: 19.1%). BoAB's loan book is highly concentrated on domestic exposures (the 15 largest exposures made up 272% of FCC at end-2013) and BoAB also holds a large securities portfolio, which is concentrated on west African states. Fitch considers BoAB's capitalisation, as assessed by its FCC ratio (17% at end-2013), to be tight considering its credit risk profile, concentrated loan book, operational risk exposure and zero risk-weights on sovereign debt. Client deposits fund the bulk of BoAB's balance sheet (79% of non-equity funding at end-2013). Liquidity indicators are reasonable. Its buffer of liquid assets covered an acceptable portion of client deposits (47% at end-2013). Liquid assets are largely made up of West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) government securities eligible for repo, cash and placements with the regional central bank. BoAN's VR reflects its modest capitalisation, reliance on the regional central bank's repo facilities for liquidity as well as an overall prudent strategy and resilient asset quality. The VR is constrained by the bank's vulnerability to its volatile operating environment. Fitch views BoAN's capital base as modest (FCC of 15% at end-2013) given its operating environment and its credit risk profile. Its loan book concentration is a risk, although this is somewhat mitigated by the acceptable credit quality of its counterparties. However, BoAN has also material exposure through its securities portfolio to west African states. BoAN has a fairly reasonable track record in impaired loans ratios due to the bank's focus on local large corporates and subsidiaries of multinational corporations. At end-2013, impaired loans (180 days overdue) accounted for 2.3% of gross loans, and were 79%-reserved. BoAN's funding is highly dependent on other banks from BoAG (25% of non-equity funding at end-2013). BoAN's liquidity buffer (XOF36bn at end-2013, or 30% of client deposits) is largely reliant on the regional central bank as its liquidity buffer is made up of WAEMU government securities eligible for repo, cash and placements with the regional central bank. The rating actions are as follows: BoAB Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B'/Outlook Stable and withdrawn Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' and withdrawn Viability Rating downgraded to 'ccc' from 'b-' and withdrawn Support Rating affirmed at '4' and withdrawn BoAN Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B'/Outlook Stable and withdrawn Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B' and withdrawn Viability Rating affirmed at 'ccc' and withdrawn Support Rating affirmed at '4' and withdrawn Contact: Primary Analyst Sonia Trabelsi Director +33 1 44 29 91 42 Fitch France S.A.S 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Solena Gloaguen Director +44 20 3530 1126 Committee Chairperson Eric Dupont Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 31 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at wwww.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 January 2014 and 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.