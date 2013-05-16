(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of
America
Corporation's (BAC) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'
with a Stable
Rating Outlook, short-term IDR at 'F1', and upgraded the
Viability Rating (VR)
to 'a-' from 'bbb+'. At the same time, Fitch affirmed the
Support Rating (SR) at
'1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A'. A full list of rating
actions,
including actions on BAC's main subsidiaries and debt ratings,
follows at the
end of this press release.
The rating actions on BAC have been taken in conjunction with
Fitch's Global
Trading and Universal Bank (GTUB) periodic review. Fitch's
outlook for the
industry is stable. Positive rating drivers include improved
liquidity, funding,
capitalization and more streamlined businesses, all partly
driven by regulation.
Offsetting these positive drivers are substantial earnings
pressure, regulatory
uncertainty and heightened legal and operational risk.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BAC's IDR is at its Support Rating Floor and therefore is based
on support from
the U.S. authorities. The affirmation of the IDR, Support Rating
and SRF reflect
Fitch's unchanged view that there is an extremely high
probability that BAC
would receive support from the authorities if required because
of the bank's
systemic importance domestically and internationally.
The Stable Outlook on BAC's long-term IDR reflects Fitch's view
that sovereign
support for the bank will continue to be available.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
BAC's IDRs, Support Rating, SRF and senior debt ratings are
sensitive to a
change in Fitch's assumptions about the availability of
sovereign support for
the bank. There is a clear political intention to ultimately
reduce the implicit
state support for systemically important banks in Europe and the
U.S., as
demonstrated by a series of policy and regulatory initiatives
aimed at curbing
systemic risk posed by the banking industry. This might result
in Fitch revising
SRFs downward in the medium term, although the timing and degree
of any change
would depend on developments with respect to specific
jurisdictions. In this
context, Fitch is paying close attention to ongoing policy
discussions around
support and 'bail in' for U.S. and Eurozone banks. Until now,
senior creditors
in major global banks have been supported in full, but
resolution legislation is
developing quickly and the implementation of creditor 'bail-in'
is starting to
make it look more feasible for taxpayers and creditors to share
the burden of
supporting large, complex banks.
Any downgrade of BAC's SRF would lead to a downgrade of the
bank's IDRs. In line
with Fitch's criteria, the bank's Long-term IDR is the higher of
the VR and the
SRF.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
BAC's VR was upgraded based on the substantial progress the
company has made
over the last year in resolving some of its legacy issues. Fitch
believes BAC's
progress in reducing its litigation risks and the firm's
significantly enhanced
capital and liquidity position improves its credit profile.
Fitch notes that BAC still has some potentially large remaining
litigation
risks, primarily regarding the approval of the company's $8.5
billion private
label RMBS settlement with the Bank of New York Mellon (BK) as
trustee. If the
settlement is invalidated and then over time the potential
liability for this
issue increased such that BAC was forced to increase reserves,
Fitch believes it
would be absorbable within the context of the firm's earnings
and improved
capital ratios, despite the significant risk from this issue.
In addition, Fitch incorporates the assumption that if the
settlement is
invalidated, the duration of the ultimate resolution would
likely extend out for
some time, allowing BAC to further build its capital and
reserves for these
exposures. As of the first quarter of 2013 under current Basel
III capital
rules, BAC's Tier 1 common ratio was 9.52%, up from 9.25% in the
sequential
quarter, which is better than Fitch's expectations. BAC's global
excess
liquidity remains in excess of $370 billion, and Fitch believes
BAC's Liquidity
Coverage Ratio (LCR) would be comfortably above expected
regulatory
requirements.
Earlier this year BAC reached a settlement with Fannie Mae (FNM)
related to
representation and warranty claims for a $3.6 billion cash
payment as well as
the repurchase of $6.6 billion of residential mortgage loans
previously sold to
FNM. Fitch believes that not only was this total consideration
manageable but
that it also substantially addressed BAC's exposure to mortgage
repurchase
obligations from FNM, which Fitch views as a positive for the
company.
More recently BAC reached a settlement with monoline insurer
MBIA for total
financial impact of $2.7 billion relative originally reported
1Q13 earnings.
This settlement reflects an incremental charge of $1.3 billion,
which implies
existing reserves were $1.4 billion, in order for BAC to resolve
to resolve all
outstanding claims with MBIA. Though Fitch notes that the
ultimate settlement
cost with MBIA trended modestly higher than Fitch's
expectations, it is still
easily manageable within the context of the company's quarterly
earnings and
improved capital position. Additionally, the uncertainty that it
removes from
potential future litigation losses helped to support the upgrade
of the VR.
Fitch notes that BAC's overall earnings, while improved, remain
weighed down by
litigation and other costs and thus on a core earnings basis
remain below some
peers. BAC's core pre-tax profits (as calculated by Fitch
excluding DVA/CVA
adjustments and various other gains/charges but including
litigation costs)
equated to a 0.4% adjusted return on assets (ROA) including the
incremental MBIA
costs during the first quarter of 2013, which is lower than
earnings performance
of other G-SIFI institutions.
However, BAC has driven some earnings improvement in its
investment banking and
trading businesses as well as its wealth management unit. Fitch
believes that as
management continues to move past legacy and litigation issues,
thereby allowing
it to focus more on reducing costs and driving the business,
overall earnings
should slowly improve. However, earnings are still likely to
remain below peers
at least over an intermediate-term time horizon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Longer-term positive rating momentum for the VR would be
predicated on a
consistent improvement in overall earnings to at least levels of
other G-SIFI
institutions. Fitch does note that notwithstanding the impact of
various
gains/charges on overall earnings, BAC's core earnings have also
been somewhat
volatile given its large reliance on corporate banking and
capital markets
revenue, which currently approximates one-third of overall
revenue. Should BAC
be able to drive improvement in its retail business, Fitch
expects that over
time, capital markets' contribution to overall earnings could
decline, which
could add some stability to earnings. Over a longer term time
horizon, this
added stability of earnings could be a positive ratings factor.
Fitch notes that BAC's VR could be downgraded if potential
remaining litigation
related losses noted above or other unforeseen charges result in
significant net
earnings losses in excess of Fitch's stressed scenarios, or if
the company's
capital ratios begin to meaningfully decline over a
near-to-intermediate term
time horizon. Additionally, any severe risk management failures
or a sharp
reversal in current credit quality trends could also negatively
impact the VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BAC and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from BAC's or its bank
subsidiaries' VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
nonperformance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
With today's upgrade of the VR, all subordinated debt and hybrid
securities have
also been upgraded by one notch.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by BAC and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in BAC's VR.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
BAC's IDR and VR are equalized with those ratings of its
operating companies and
banks, reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the
U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
It has modest
double leverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should BACs' holding company become under-capitalized or have
cash flow coverage
of less than 18 months to meet obligations, there is the
potential that Fitch
could notch the holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of
the operating
companies.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of BAC's bank subsidiaries benefit from the
cross-guarantee
mechanism in the U.S. under FIRREA and therefore IDRs and VRs of
Bank of
America, N.A., Bank of America Georgia, Bank of America Rhode
Island, N.A., FIA
Card Services N.A., LaSalle Bank N.A., United States Trust
Company N.A., are
equalized across the group. Fitch regards BAC's investment
banking and
broker-dealer entities such as Merrill Lynch & Co. Inc. and
related entities and
Bank of America Securities Ltd. to be core business for BAC and
thus IDRs
equalized and linked to BAC.
Fitch now views BAC's MBNA Limited subsidiary's ratings to be
strategically
important rather than core for BAC and thus IDRs of this entity
have been
downgraded one notch from BAC's IDR in accordance with Fitch's
rating criteria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those
of BAC to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in BAC's IDRs.
To the extent that one of BAC's subsidiary or affiliated
companies is not
considered to be a core business, Fitch could also notch the
subsidiaries rating
from BAC's IDR.
BAC is one of the largest U.S. banks in terms of total deposits,
loans,
branches, mortgage originations/servicing and credit card
issuance. Following
its January 2009 merger with Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc., BAC
became one of the
top financial institutions in wealth management and investment
banking.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank of America Corporation
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable;
--Long-term senior debt affirmed at 'A';
--Long-term subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB',
--Long-term market linked securities affirmed at 'A emr';
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1';
--Viability Rating upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+';
--Preferred stock upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-';
--Support affirmed at '1';
--Support floor affirmed at 'A'.
Bank of America N.A.
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable;
--Long-term senior debt affirmed at 'A';
--Long-term subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1';
--Long-term deposits affirmed at 'A+';
--Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F1';
--Viability Rating upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+';
--Support affirmed at '1';
--Support floor affirmed at 'A'.
Bank of America Georgia, N.A.
Bank of America Oregon, National Association
Bank of America California, National Association
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Viability Rating upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+';
--Support affirmed at '1';
--Support floor affirmed at 'A'.
Bank of America Rhode Island, National Association
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Long-term deposits affirmed at 'A+';
--Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F1';
--Viability Rating upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+';
--Support affirmed at '1';
--Support floor affirmed at 'A'.
FIA Card Services N.A.
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Long-term deposits affirmed at 'A+';
--Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F1';
--Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1';
--Long-term senior debt affirmed at 'A';
--Viability Rating upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+';
--Support affirmed at '1';
--Support floor affirmed at 'A'.
LaSalle Bank Corporation
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Viability Rating upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+';
--Support affirmed at '1';
--Support floor affirmed at 'A'.
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable;
--Long-term senior debt affirmed at 'A';
--Long-term market linked notes affirmed at 'A emr';
--Long-term subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1';
--Viability Rating upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+';
--Support affirmed at '1';
--Support floor affirmed at 'A'.
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Inc.
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'.
Banc of America Securities Limited
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'.
B of A Issuance B.V.
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable;
--Long-term senior debt affirmed at 'A';
--Long-term subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Support affirmed at '1'.
Secured Asset Finance Company B.V.
--Senior debt affirmed at 'A'.
LaSalle Bank N.A.
LaSalle Bank Midwest N.A.
--Long-term deposits affirmed at 'A+';
--Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F1'.
United States Trust Company N.A.
Countrywide Bank FSB
--Long-term deposits affirmed at 'A+';
--Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F1';
MBNA Canada Bank
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable;
--Long-term senior debt affirmed at 'A';
--Long-term subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'.
MBNA Limited
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'A-' from 'A', Outlook Stable;
--Long-term senior debt downgraded to 'A-' from 'A';
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
--Support affirmed at '1'.
Merrill Lynch International Bank Ltd.
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Support affirmed at '1'.
Merrill Lynch B.V.
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable;
--Long-term senior debt affirmed at 'A';
--Long-term market linked securities affirmed at 'A emr';
--Support affirmed at '1'.
Merrill Lynch & Co., Canada Ltd.
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1'.
BAC Canada Finance
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable;
--Long-term senior debt affirmed at 'A';
--Long-term market linked securities affirmed at 'A emr';
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Support affirmed at '1'.
Merrill Lynch Japan Finance Co., Ltd.
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable;
--Long-term senior debt affirmed at 'A';
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1';
--Support affirmed at '1'.
Merrill Lynch Japan Securities Co., Ltd.
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Support affirmed at '1'.
Merrill Lynch Finance (Australia) Pty LTD
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'.
BankAmerica Corporation
--Long-term senior debt affirmed at 'A';
--Long-term subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
Countrywide Financial Corp.
--Long-term senior debt affirmed at 'A';
--Long-term subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
Countrywide Home Loans, Inc.
--Long-term senior debt affirmed at 'A';
--Long-term senior shelf unsecured rating at 'A';
FleetBoston Financial Corp
--Long-term subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
LaSalle Funding LLC
--Long-term senior debt affirmed at 'A';
MBNA Corp.
--Long-term senior debt affirmed at 'A';
--Long-term subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1'.
NationsBank Corp
--Long-term senior debt affirmed at 'A';
--Long-term subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
NCNB, Inc.
--Long-term subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
BAC Capital Trust VI-VIII
BAC Capital Trust XI - XV
--Trust preferred securities upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'.
BAC AAH Capital Funding LLC I - VII
BAC AAH Capital Funding LLC IX - XIII
BAC LB Capital Funding Trust I - II
--Trust preferred securities upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'.
BankAmerica Capital III
BankBoston Capital Trust III-IV
Barnett Capital Trust III
Countrywide Capital III, IV, V
Fleet Capital Trust V
MBNA Capital B
NB Capital Trust III
--Trust preferred securities upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'.
Merrill Lynch Preferred Capital Trust III, IV, and V
Merrill Lynch Capital Trust I, II and III
--Trust preferred securities upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Joseph S. Scott
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0624
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2057
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Securities Firms Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis' (July 9,
2012);
--'U.S. Banks - Sovereign Support - When Does it End' (Dec. 15,
2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Securities Firms Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
U.S. Banks â€” Sovereign Support: When Does it End -- Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.