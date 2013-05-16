(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of America Corporation's (BAC) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with a Stable Rating Outlook, short-term IDR at 'F1', and upgraded the Viability Rating (VR) to 'a-' from 'bbb+'. At the same time, Fitch affirmed the Support Rating (SR) at '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A'. A full list of rating actions, including actions on BAC's main subsidiaries and debt ratings, follows at the end of this press release. The rating actions on BAC have been taken in conjunction with Fitch's Global Trading and Universal Bank (GTUB) periodic review. Fitch's outlook for the industry is stable. Positive rating drivers include improved liquidity, funding, capitalization and more streamlined businesses, all partly driven by regulation. Offsetting these positive drivers are substantial earnings pressure, regulatory uncertainty and heightened legal and operational risk. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BAC's IDR is at its Support Rating Floor and therefore is based on support from the U.S. authorities. The affirmation of the IDR, Support Rating and SRF reflect Fitch's unchanged view that there is an extremely high probability that BAC would receive support from the authorities if required because of the bank's systemic importance domestically and internationally. The Stable Outlook on BAC's long-term IDR reflects Fitch's view that sovereign support for the bank will continue to be available. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BAC's IDRs, Support Rating, SRF and senior debt ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions about the availability of sovereign support for the bank. There is a clear political intention to ultimately reduce the implicit state support for systemically important banks in Europe and the U.S., as demonstrated by a series of policy and regulatory initiatives aimed at curbing systemic risk posed by the banking industry. This might result in Fitch revising SRFs downward in the medium term, although the timing and degree of any change would depend on developments with respect to specific jurisdictions. In this context, Fitch is paying close attention to ongoing policy discussions around support and 'bail in' for U.S. and Eurozone banks. Until now, senior creditors in major global banks have been supported in full, but resolution legislation is developing quickly and the implementation of creditor 'bail-in' is starting to make it look more feasible for taxpayers and creditors to share the burden of supporting large, complex banks. Any downgrade of BAC's SRF would lead to a downgrade of the bank's IDRs. In line with Fitch's criteria, the bank's Long-term IDR is the higher of the VR and the SRF. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR BAC's VR was upgraded based on the substantial progress the company has made over the last year in resolving some of its legacy issues. Fitch believes BAC's progress in reducing its litigation risks and the firm's significantly enhanced capital and liquidity position improves its credit profile. Fitch notes that BAC still has some potentially large remaining litigation risks, primarily regarding the approval of the company's $8.5 billion private label RMBS settlement with the Bank of New York Mellon (BK) as trustee. If the settlement is invalidated and then over time the potential liability for this issue increased such that BAC was forced to increase reserves, Fitch believes it would be absorbable within the context of the firm's earnings and improved capital ratios, despite the significant risk from this issue. In addition, Fitch incorporates the assumption that if the settlement is invalidated, the duration of the ultimate resolution would likely extend out for some time, allowing BAC to further build its capital and reserves for these exposures. As of the first quarter of 2013 under current Basel III capital rules, BAC's Tier 1 common ratio was 9.52%, up from 9.25% in the sequential quarter, which is better than Fitch's expectations. BAC's global excess liquidity remains in excess of $370 billion, and Fitch believes BAC's Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) would be comfortably above expected regulatory requirements. Earlier this year BAC reached a settlement with Fannie Mae (FNM) related to representation and warranty claims for a $3.6 billion cash payment as well as the repurchase of $6.6 billion of residential mortgage loans previously sold to FNM. Fitch believes that not only was this total consideration manageable but that it also substantially addressed BAC's exposure to mortgage repurchase obligations from FNM, which Fitch views as a positive for the company. More recently BAC reached a settlement with monoline insurer MBIA for total financial impact of $2.7 billion relative originally reported 1Q13 earnings. This settlement reflects an incremental charge of $1.3 billion, which implies existing reserves were $1.4 billion, in order for BAC to resolve to resolve all outstanding claims with MBIA. Though Fitch notes that the ultimate settlement cost with MBIA trended modestly higher than Fitch's expectations, it is still easily manageable within the context of the company's quarterly earnings and improved capital position. Additionally, the uncertainty that it removes from potential future litigation losses helped to support the upgrade of the VR. Fitch notes that BAC's overall earnings, while improved, remain weighed down by litigation and other costs and thus on a core earnings basis remain below some peers. BAC's core pre-tax profits (as calculated by Fitch excluding DVA/CVA adjustments and various other gains/charges but including litigation costs) equated to a 0.4% adjusted return on assets (ROA) including the incremental MBIA costs during the first quarter of 2013, which is lower than earnings performance of other G-SIFI institutions. However, BAC has driven some earnings improvement in its investment banking and trading businesses as well as its wealth management unit. Fitch believes that as management continues to move past legacy and litigation issues, thereby allowing it to focus more on reducing costs and driving the business, overall earnings should slowly improve. However, earnings are still likely to remain below peers at least over an intermediate-term time horizon. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR Longer-term positive rating momentum for the VR would be predicated on a consistent improvement in overall earnings to at least levels of other G-SIFI institutions. Fitch does note that notwithstanding the impact of various gains/charges on overall earnings, BAC's core earnings have also been somewhat volatile given its large reliance on corporate banking and capital markets revenue, which currently approximates one-third of overall revenue. Should BAC be able to drive improvement in its retail business, Fitch expects that over time, capital markets' contribution to overall earnings could decline, which could add some stability to earnings. Over a longer term time horizon, this added stability of earnings could be a positive ratings factor. Fitch notes that BAC's VR could be downgraded if potential remaining litigation related losses noted above or other unforeseen charges result in significant net earnings losses in excess of Fitch's stressed scenarios, or if the company's capital ratios begin to meaningfully decline over a near-to-intermediate term time horizon. Additionally, any severe risk management failures or a sharp reversal in current credit quality trends could also negatively impact the VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BAC and by various issuing vehicles are all notched down from BAC's or its bank subsidiaries' VRs in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective nonperformance and relative loss severity risk profiles. With today's upgrade of the VR, all subordinated debt and hybrid securities have also been upgraded by one notch. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BAC and its subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in BAC's VR. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY BAC's IDR and VR are equalized with those ratings of its operating companies and banks, reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. It has modest double leverage. RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY Should BACs' holding company become under-capitalized or have cash flow coverage of less than 18 months to meet obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could notch the holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating companies. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY The IDRs and VRs of BAC's bank subsidiaries benefit from the cross-guarantee mechanism in the U.S. under FIRREA and therefore IDRs and VRs of Bank of America, N.A., Bank of America Georgia, Bank of America Rhode Island, N.A., FIA Card Services N.A., LaSalle Bank N.A., United States Trust Company N.A., are equalized across the group. Fitch regards BAC's investment banking and broker-dealer entities such as Merrill Lynch & Co. Inc. and related entities and Bank of America Securities Ltd. to be core business for BAC and thus IDRs equalized and linked to BAC. Fitch now views BAC's MBNA Limited subsidiary's ratings to be strategically important rather than core for BAC and thus IDRs of this entity have been downgraded one notch from BAC's IDR in accordance with Fitch's rating criteria. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those of BAC to reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive to changes in the parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently does not expect, or from changes in BAC's IDRs. To the extent that one of BAC's subsidiary or affiliated companies is not considered to be a core business, Fitch could also notch the subsidiaries rating from BAC's IDR. BAC is one of the largest U.S. banks in terms of total deposits, loans, branches, mortgage originations/servicing and credit card issuance. Following its January 2009 merger with Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc., BAC became one of the top financial institutions in wealth management and investment banking. The rating actions are as follows: Bank of America Corporation --Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable; --Long-term senior debt affirmed at 'A'; --Long-term subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB', --Long-term market linked securities affirmed at 'A emr'; --Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'; --Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1'; --Viability Rating upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+'; --Preferred stock upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'; --Support affirmed at '1'; --Support floor affirmed at 'A'. Bank of America N.A. --Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable; --Long-term senior debt affirmed at 'A'; --Long-term subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. --Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'; --Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1'; --Long-term deposits affirmed at 'A+'; --Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F1'; --Viability Rating upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+'; --Support affirmed at '1'; --Support floor affirmed at 'A'. Bank of America Georgia, N.A. Bank of America Oregon, National Association Bank of America California, National Association --Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'; --Viability Rating upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+'; --Support affirmed at '1'; --Support floor affirmed at 'A'. Bank of America Rhode Island, National Association --Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'; --Long-term deposits affirmed at 'A+'; --Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F1'; --Viability Rating upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+'; --Support affirmed at '1'; --Support floor affirmed at 'A'. FIA Card Services N.A. --Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'; --Long-term deposits affirmed at 'A+'; --Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F1'; --Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1'; --Long-term senior debt affirmed at 'A'; --Viability Rating upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+'; --Support affirmed at '1'; --Support floor affirmed at 'A'. LaSalle Bank Corporation --Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable --Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'; --Viability Rating upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+'; --Support affirmed at '1'; --Support floor affirmed at 'A'. Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc. --Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable; --Long-term senior debt affirmed at 'A'; --Long-term market linked notes affirmed at 'A emr'; --Long-term subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'; --Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1'; --Viability Rating upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+'; --Support affirmed at '1'; --Support floor affirmed at 'A'. Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Inc. --Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'. Banc of America Securities Limited --Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'. B of A Issuance B.V. --Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable; --Long-term senior debt affirmed at 'A'; --Long-term subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; --Support affirmed at '1'. Secured Asset Finance Company B.V. --Senior debt affirmed at 'A'. LaSalle Bank N.A. LaSalle Bank Midwest N.A. --Long-term deposits affirmed at 'A+'; --Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F1'. United States Trust Company N.A. Countrywide Bank FSB --Long-term deposits affirmed at 'A+'; --Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F1'; MBNA Canada Bank --Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable; --Long-term senior debt affirmed at 'A'; --Long-term subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'. MBNA Limited --Long-term IDR downgraded to 'A-' from 'A', Outlook Stable; --Long-term senior debt downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; --Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' --Support affirmed at '1'. Merrill Lynch International Bank Ltd. --Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'; --Support affirmed at '1'. Merrill Lynch B.V. --Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable; --Long-term senior debt affirmed at 'A'; --Long-term market linked securities affirmed at 'A emr'; --Support affirmed at '1'. Merrill Lynch & Co., Canada Ltd. --Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'; --Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1'. BAC Canada Finance --Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable; --Long-term senior debt affirmed at 'A'; --Long-term market linked securities affirmed at 'A emr'; --Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'; --Support affirmed at '1'. Merrill Lynch Japan Finance Co., Ltd. --Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable; --Long-term senior debt affirmed at 'A'; --Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'; --Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1'; --Support affirmed at '1'. Merrill Lynch Japan Securities Co., Ltd. --Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'; --Support affirmed at '1'. Merrill Lynch Finance (Australia) Pty LTD --Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'; --Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'. BankAmerica Corporation --Long-term senior debt affirmed at 'A'; --Long-term subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. Countrywide Financial Corp. --Long-term senior debt affirmed at 'A'; --Long-term subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. Countrywide Home Loans, Inc. --Long-term senior debt affirmed at 'A'; --Long-term senior shelf unsecured rating at 'A'; FleetBoston Financial Corp --Long-term subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. LaSalle Funding LLC --Long-term senior debt affirmed at 'A'; MBNA Corp. --Long-term senior debt affirmed at 'A'; --Long-term subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; --Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1'. NationsBank Corp --Long-term senior debt affirmed at 'A'; --Long-term subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. NCNB, Inc. --Long-term subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. BAC Capital Trust VI-VIII BAC Capital Trust XI - XV --Trust preferred securities upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'. BAC AAH Capital Funding LLC I - VII BAC AAH Capital Funding LLC IX - XIII BAC LB Capital Funding Trust I - II --Trust preferred securities upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'. BankAmerica Capital III BankBoston Capital Trust III-IV Barnett Capital Trust III Countrywide Capital III, IV, V Fleet Capital Trust V MBNA Capital B NB Capital Trust III --Trust preferred securities upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'. Merrill Lynch Preferred Capital Trust III, IV, and V Merrill Lynch Capital Trust I, II and III --Trust preferred securities upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'. Contact: Primary Analyst Joseph S. Scott Senior Director +1-212-908-0624 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 