CHICAGO, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of
America
Corporation's (BAC) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'
and revised the
Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable. At the same time, Fitch
affirmed BAC's
Short-Term IDR at 'F1', Viability Rating (VR) at 'a-', Support
Rating (SR) at
'1', and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A'. A full list of
rating actions,
including actions on BAC's main subsidiaries and debt ratings,
is at the end of
this rating action commentary.
The revision of the Outlook on BAC's support-driven Long-term
IDR to Negative
reflects Fitch's expectation that the probability that the bank
would receive
support from the U.S. government if ever required is likely to
decline within
one to two years. Therefore, Fitch expects to revise BAC's
Support Rating to '5'
and its SRF to 'No Floor' within the next one to two years,
likely to be at some
point in late 2014 or in 1H15.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with a review
of support for
banks globally and also as part of a periodic review of the
Global Trading and
Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and globally
active banking
groups. Fitch's outlook for the sector is stable on balance.
Earnings pressure
in securities businesses, particularly in fixed income, and
continued conduct
and regulatory risks present in the GTUBs are offset by stronger
balance sheets
as capitalisation and liquidity remain sound. Fitch forecasts
stronger GDP
growth in most economies, which should contribute to a more
balanced economic
environment, but the economic environment is likely to remain
challenging in
2014.
Today's rating actions assume that BAC will perform adequately
under the CCAR
stress test, though Fitch has no visibility into any potential
qualitative
rejections for BAC, or any of the other 29 banks subject to
regulatory stress
testing. Although a qualitative rejection of a capital plan
request under CCAR
would be viewed negatively by Fitch, it is not expected to have
any rating
implications for BAC.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF
BAC's Long and Short-term IDRs, SR and Support Rating Floor SRF
reflect Fitch's
expectation that there remains an extremely high probability of
support from the
U.S. government ('AAA'/Stable Outlook) if required. This
expectation reflects
the U.S.'s extremely high ability to support its banks
especially given its
strong financial flexibility, though propensity is becoming less
certain.
Specific to BAC, Fitch's view of support likelihood is based
mostly on its
systemic importance in the U.S., its global interconnectedness
given its size
and operations in global capital markets, significant deposit
market share and
its position as a key provider of financial services to the U.S.
economy. BAC's
IDRs and senior debt ratings benefit from support because BAC's
VR is below its
SRF.
The Negative Outlook on BAC's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's
view that there is
a clear intention to reduce support for G-SIFIs in the U.S., as
demonstrated by
the Dodd Frank Act (DFA) and progress regulators have made on
implementing the
Orderly Liquidation Authority (OLA). The FDIC has proposed its
single point of
entry (SPOE) strategy and further initiatives are demonstrating
the U.S.
government's progress to eliminate state support for U.S. banks
going forward,
which increases the likelihood of senior debt losses if its
banks run afoul of
solvency assessments.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND
SRF
As BAC's Long-term IDR is at its SRF and Fitch does not expect
any upward
momentum in its VR during the typical Outlook horizon, the
sensitivities of its
IDR's are predominantly the same as those for the SRF. The SR
and SRF are
sensitive to progress made in finalizing the SPOE strategy and
any additional
regulatory initiatives that may be imposed on the G-SIFIs,
including debt
thresholds at the holding company. Fitch's assessment of
continuing support for
U.S. G-SIFIs has to some extent relied upon the feasibility of
OLA
implementation rather than its enactment into law (when DFA
passed). Hurdles
that remain include the resolution of how cross-border
derivative
acceleration/termination provisions are handled and that there
is sufficient
contingent capital at the holding company to recapitalize
without requiring
government assistance.
Fitch expects that the SPOE strategy and regulatory action to
ensure sufficient
contingent capital will be finalized in the near term. However,
regardless of
when it finalizes, Fitch believes that sufficient regulatory
progress continues
to be made over the ratings time horizon. Therefore, Fitch
expects to revise
BAC's Support Rating to '5' and its SRF to 'No Floor' within the
next one to two
years, likely to be some point in late 2014 or in 1H15.
A revision of the SRF to 'No Floor' would mean BAC's Long-term
IDR and senior
debt ratings would likely be downgraded to the level of its VR,
which as it
currently stands would mean a one notch downgrade to 'A-'. After
a revision of
the SRF, the Long-term IDR and the Outlook would be sensitive to
the same
factors as its VR. BAC's Short-term IDR of 'F1' would not
necessarily be
affected by the support actions discussed above. Fitch's rating
criteria does
allow for entities with IDRs of 'A-' to have a short-term rating
of 'F1'
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
BAC's VR continues to be supported by strong capital and
liquidity positions, as
well as a slowly improving earnings profile. BAC also continues
to make
substantial progress in resolving its legacy litigation risks,
all of which
continue to strengthen the firm's credit profile.
To this end, BAC recently received approval from the Supreme
Court of New York
for its $8.5 billion private label residential mortgage backed
securities (PLS)
with Bank of New York Mellon (BK) as trustee. Reserves for this
$8.5 billion
settlement as well as an incremental $100 million of litigation
costs had
already been taken, so Fitch does not anticipate an impact on
capital or
liquidity once the company begins to make settlement payments.
Fitch views the
approval of this settlement as a positive for BAC.
This settlement has been appealed by certain parties and others,
namely American
International Group (AIG), may still file an appeal. However,
given this ruling
from the court as well as the improving performance of many of
the PLS causing
some litigants to drop their objection to the settlement, Fitch
would expect the
incremental liability from a potential appeal to be much lower
for BAC than it
would have been previously.
BAC's largest remaining legacy litigation exposure is in both
New York and
California related to Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) PLS
claims. In a
prior special report, based on settlement rates for other
institutions, Fitch
estimated that FHFA litigation losses could total between $5
billion and $8
billion. With the BK as trustee settlement approved, it is
likely that BAC's
FHFA losses can be managed within the context of current
earnings forecasts and
existing capital ratios.
BAC's earnings profile continues to improve, though the Fitch
calculated (which
exclude CVA/DVA adjustments and various other gains/charges)
pre-tax return on
assets (ROA) of 0.82% over the last two quarters was aided by
substantial
reserve releases in each of the last two quarters. Without the
large reserve
releases, BAC's Fitch calculated ROA would have remained well
below some large
peer banks, which is important because Fitch expects reserve
releases to
moderate over the course of 2014 primarily due to more modest
increases in home
prices nationally and BAC's more moderate level of reserves.
BAC has a number of strong franchises within its mix of
businesses, whose
earning power could, over time, begin to emerge as BAC continues
to wind down
its legacy litigation exposures and reduce its overall cost
structure. To the
extent that management is able to achieve its cost reduction
initiatives over an
intermediate to long-term time horizon, BAC's core earnings
performance could be
more consistent with peer GTUB banks and the company's long-term
cost of equity
assumption.
BAC's VR continues to be supported by strong liquidity and a
good capital
position as the company focuses on improving earnings
performance.
As of the end of 2013, BAC's time to required funding was strong
at 38 months,
and Fitch believes BAC's Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) would be
comfortably
above current regulatory guidance. Additionally, BAC's Basel III
Tier One
Capital (CET1) ratio under the advanced approach was stable at
9.96%. In
addition, BAC estimates that it would be in compliance with the
proposed
supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) requirements at the holding
company as well
as its two main bank subsidiaries in the U.S., Bank of America,
N.A. and FIA
Card Services, N.A.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR
Longer-term positive rating momentum for the VR is predicated on
a consistent
improvement in overall earnings to at least levels of other
G-SIFI institutions,
all while maintaining ample liquidity and a good capital
position
Notwithstanding the impact of the reserve releases noted above
on recent
earnings performance, BAC's core earnings have also been
moderately volatile on
a quarterly basis given the company's large reliance on capital
markets
activities. Capital markets revenue currently approximates
one-third of overall
revenue, and was somewhat weak in the third quarter of 2013
(3Q13) but
substantially improved in the typically slow fourth quarter of
2013 (4Q13).
Over time, the capital markets businesses contribution to
earnings could decline
and therefore add some stability to overall earnings should
management be able
to execute on improving performance in the company's retail
banking business as
well as maintain its strong performance in wealth management.
This could be a
positive rating factor over a longer-term time horizon.
Should remaining litigation exposures or other unforeseen
charges result in a
significant net earnings loss in excess of Fitch's stressed
scenarios, or if the
company's regulatory or tangible capital ratios begin to
meaningfully decline
over a near-to-intermediate term time horizon, the VR could be
downgraded. While
it is not expected that BAC's overall credit quality will
materially deteriorate
over the near term, should the company experience a severe risk
management
failure this could negatively impact the VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM
DEPOSIT RATINGS
BAC's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
The ratings of long and short-term deposits issued by BAC and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in BAC's IDR. This means
that should BAC's
Long-term IDR be downgraded due to Fitch's evolving view of
support discussed
above, deposit ratings could be similarly impacted.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BAC and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from BAC's or its bank
subsidiaries' VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by BAC and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in BAC's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
BAC's IDR and VR are equalized with those ratings of its
operating companies and
banks, reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the
U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
It has modest
double leverage.
Should BACs' holding company become under-capitalized or have
cash flow coverage
of less than 18 months to meet obligations, there is the
potential that Fitch
could notch the holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of
the operating
companies.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of BAC's bank subsidiaries benefit from the
cross-guarantee
mechanism in the U.S. under FIRREA and therefore IDRs and VRs of
Bank of
America, N.A., Bank of America Georgia, Bank of America Rhode
Island, N.A., FIA
Card Services N.A., LaSalle Bank N.A., United States Trust
Company N.A., are
equalised across the group. Fitch regards BAC's investment
banking and
broker-dealer entities such as Merrill Lynch & Co. Inc. and
related entities and
Bank of America Merrill Lynch International Ltd to be core
entities for BAC and
thus IDRs equalized and linked to BAC.
Fitch views BAC's MBNA Limited subsidiary's ratings to be
strategically
important for BAC and thus IDRs of this entity are one notch
lower than BAC's
IDR in accordance with Fitch's rating criteria.
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalised with those
of BAC to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in BAC's IDRs.
To the extent that one of BAC's subsidiary or affiliated
companies is not
considered to be a core business, Fitch could also notch the
subsidiary's rating
from BAC's IDR.
BAC is one of the largest U.S. banks in terms of total deposits,
loans,
branches, mortgage originations/servicing and credit card
issuance. Following
its January 2009 merger with Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc., BAC also
became one of
the top financial institutions in wealth management and
investment banking.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank of America Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Negative;
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'BBB+'
--Long-term market linked securities at 'A emr';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a-';
--Preferred stock at 'BB'
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'A'.
Bank of America N.A.
--Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Negative;
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'BBB+'
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a-'
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'A'.
Bank of America Georgia, N.A.
Bank of America Oregon, National Association
Bank of America California, National Association
--Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Negative;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a-';
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'A'.
Bank of America Rhode Island, National Association
--Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Negative;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Long-term deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a-';
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'A'.
FIA Card Services N.A.
--Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Negative;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Long-term deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Viability Rating at 'a-';
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'A'.
LaSalle Bank Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Negative
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a-';
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'A'.
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-term market linked notes at 'A emr';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Negative;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch International Limited
--Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Negative;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
B of A Issuance B.V.
--Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Negative;
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Support at '1'.
Secured Asset Finance Company B.V.
--Senior debt at 'A'.
Secured Asset Finance Company LLC
--Senior debt at 'A'.
LaSalle Bank N.A.
LaSalle Bank Midwest N.A.
--Long-term deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1'.
United States Trust Company N.A.
Countrywide Bank FSB
--Long-term deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
MBNA Canada Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Negative;
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
MBNA Limited
--Long-term IDR at 'A-', Outlook Negative;
--Long-term senior debt at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'
--Support at '1'.
Merrill Lynch International
--Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Negative;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Merrill Lynch International Bank Ltd.
--Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Negative;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Merrill Lynch B.V.
--Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Negative;
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-term market linked securities at 'A emr';
--Support at '1'.
Merrill Lynch & Co., Canada Ltd.
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
BAC Canada Finance
--Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Negative;
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Merrill Lynch Japan Finance Co., Ltd.
--Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Negative;
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Merrill Lynch Japan Securities Co., Ltd.
--Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Negative;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Merrill Lynch Finance (Australia) Pty LTD
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
Merrill Lynch S.A.
--Long-term market linked securities at 'A emr'.
BankAmerica Corporation
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'BBB+'.
Countrywide Financial Corp.
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'BBB+'.
Countrywide Home Loans, Inc.
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-term senior shelf unsecured rating at 'A';
FleetBoston Financial Corp
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'BBB+'.
LaSalle Funding LLC
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
MBNA Corp.
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
NationsBank Corp
--Long-term senior shelf debt at 'A';
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'BBB+'.
NCNB, Inc.
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'BBB+'.
BAC Capital Trust VI-VIII
BAC Capital Trust XI - XV
--Trust preferred securities at 'BB+'.
BAC AAH Capital Funding LLC I - VII
BAC AAH Capital Funding LLC IX - XIII
--Trust preferred securities at 'BB+'.
BankAmerica Capital III
BankBoston Capital Trust III-IV
Barnett Capital Trust III
Countrywide Capital III, IV, V
Fleet Capital Trust V
MBNA Capital B
NB Capital Trust III
--Trust preferred securities at 'BB+'.
Merrill Lynch Preferred Capital Trust III, IV, and V
Merrill Lynch Capital Trust I, II and III
--Trust preferred securities at 'BB+'.
Fitch will hold a teleconference to discuss sovereign support
for banks and give
an update on rating paths on Friday, March 28 at 15:00 GMT.
Callers must register in advance using the link below and are
requested to dial
in early:
here
DA40C4B1FED21
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings were
unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to
investors.
In addition to the source(s) of information identified in
Fitch's Master
Criteria, these actions were additionally informed by
information provided by
the companies.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (January
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (January 2014);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(January 2014);
--'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' (September 2013);
--'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths' (September 2013);
--'Sovereign Support for Banks: Update On Position Outlined In
3Q13' (December
2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks
here
Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths
here
Sovereign Support For Banks: Update on Position Outlined in 3Q13
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
