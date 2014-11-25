(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of
America
Corporation's (BAC) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'
and maintained
the Rating Outlook at Negative and reflects Fitch's expectation
that the
probability that the bank would receive support from the U.S.
government if ever
required is likely to decline during the next six to nine
months. At the same
time, Fitch affirmed BAC's Short-Term IDR at 'F1', Viability
Rating (VR) at
'a-', Support Rating (SR) at '1', and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
at 'A'. A full
list of rating actions, including actions on BAC's main
subsidiaries and debt
ratings, is at the end of this rating action commentary.
The rating actions have been taken as part of a periodic review
of the Global
Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and
globally active
banking groups. On balance, Fitch's outlook for the sector is
stable. The 12
banks have continued to strengthen their balance sheets in 9M14.
Capitalisation
has improved materially over the past two years and liquidity
remains sound.
This strengthening balances continued pressure on earnings,
particularly in
securities businesses, and remaining material but unpredictable
exposure to
conduct and regulatory risks.
Fitch forecasts weak growth in the eurozone during 2015 while
growth in the US
and UK is expected to be somewhat stronger, which should help
the GTUBs with a
significant presence in these regions. Spikes in market
volatility, most
recently in October 2014, show that uncertainty remains over how
expectations of
rising interest rates in the US will affect financial markets.
Our expectation
is that rises in interest rates will be gradual and would follow
improved
prospects for the economy, which should help business volumes.
Sharp and
unexpected hikes in US interest rates would likely result in
increased market
volatility and, consequently, additional pressure on banks'
earnings, although
we believe that the GTUBs' risk appetite has declined.
Lower risk appetite should help the banks avoid material losses
on trading
positions but an adverse operating environment could result in a
change of our
outlook if earnings prospects suffer materially. For
eurozone-focused banks, a
prolonged deflationary scenario would put pressure on earnings
and could result
in a changed rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF
BAC's Long- and Short-term IDRs, SR and SRF reflect Fitch's
expectation that
there remains an extremely high probability of support from the
U.S. government
('AAA'/Stable Outlook) if required. This expectation reflects
the U.S.'s
extremely high ability to support its banks especially given its
strong
financial flexibility, though this propensity is becoming less
certain. Specific
to BAC, Fitch's view of support likelihood is based mostly on
its systemic
importance in the U.S., its global interconnectedness given its
size and
operations in global capital markets, significant deposit market
share and its
position as a key provider of financial services to the U.S.
economy. BAC's IDRs
and senior debt ratings benefit from support because BAC's VR is
below its SRF.
However, the momentum is gaining pace to resolve even the most
complex banking
groups without significantly disrupting the financial markets
and without
requiring state support. The Negative Outlook on BAC's Long-term
IDR reflects
Fitch's view that there is a clear intention to reduce support
for G-SIFIs in
the U.S., as demonstrated by the Dodd Frank Act (DFA) and
progress regulators
have made on implementing the Orderly Liquidation Authority
(OLA). The FDIC has
proposed its single point of entry (SPOE) strategy and further
initiatives are
demonstrating the U.S. government's progress to eliminate state
support for U.S.
banks going forward, which increases the likelihood of senior
debt losses if its
banks run afoul of solvency assessments.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF
As BAC's Long-term IDR is at its SRF and Fitch does not expect
an upgrade of its
VR during the next six to nine months, the sensitivities of the
bank's IDR's are
predominantly the same as those for the SRF.
The SR and SRF are sensitive to progress made in finalizing the
SPOE strategy
and any additional regulatory initiatives that may be imposed on
the G-SIFIs,
including debt thresholds at the holding company. Fitch's
assessment of
continuing support for U.S. G-SIFIs has to some extent relied
upon the
feasibility of OLA implementation rather than its enactment into
law (when DFA
passed). A key hurdle that remains is whether sufficient
contingent capital
exists at the holding company to recapitalize without requiring
government
assistance.
Fitch expects that the SPOE strategy and regulatory action to
ensure sufficient
contingent capital will be finalized in the near term, but
regardless of its
finalization Fitch believes that sufficient regulatory progress
continues to be
made over the ratings time horizon. Therefore, Fitch expects to
revise BAC's SR
to '5' and its SRF to 'No Floor' likely during the first half of
2015.
A revision of the SRF to 'No Floor' would mean that BAC's
Long-Term IDR would
likely be downgraded to the level of its VR, which, as it
currently stands,
would mean a one-notch downgrade to 'A?'. After a revision of
the SRF, the
Long-term IDR and the Outlook would be sensitive to the same
factors as its VR.
A downgrade of the Long-term IDR would not necessarily lead to a
downgrade of
the Short-term IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
BAC's VR continues to be supported by good capital and liquidity
positions.
Additionally, while Fitch would note that BAC's core earnings
have also begun to
show some improvement, the vast majority of the company's
earnings over the last
few years have been absorbed by litigation settlements and
costs.
To this end, over the last year BAC has reached settlements with
among others
the Federal Housing and Finance Administration (FHFA) and the
Department of
Justice (DOJ) over legacy mortgage related matters.
These sizable settlements amounted to total consideration in
excess of $25
billion over the last several quarters, though some of the
liability had been
reserved for in prior years and some of it was non-cash in
nature.
Nevertheless, the vast majority of BAC's earnings have been
absorbed by these
large settlements as well as continued litigation costs on other
matters.
Additionally, BAC also took some actions to reduce certain risk
weighted assets
(RWA) to support the denominator in regulatory capital ratio
calculations,
keeping relatively steady. BAC also raised some debt to help
fund these
payments.
Fitch would note that while BAC does still have a number of
outstanding legal
issues to still be resolved, they are all much smaller compared
to the FHFA and
DOJ settlements. As such, while Fitch would expect litigation
costs to still be
a drag on BAC's overall results, it does not expect the
magnitude of settlements
and litigation costs incurred in 2013 and 2014 to persist.
In Fitch's view, BAC's core earnings profile continues to
exhibit improvements
despite the challenging market environment and protracted low
interest rate
environment. Much of this improvement is the result of
continued expense
management initiatives.
This includes continuing to reduce expenses in the company's
Legacy Assets &
Servicing Group (LAS), as well as having realized significant
savings from 'New
BAC' initiatives, which have included streamlining processes,
more effectively
utilizing technology systems, optimizing some of its branch
network, and
reducing headcount to name a few.
Even with the savings realized to date, Fitch believes further
expense
management remains a key lever management can pull to drive
future earnings
performance. While the bulk of this is still to be realized in
the LAS group,
additional cost savings are likely to arise out of the company's
core operations
as well.
Fitch believes that to the extent that management is successful
at realizing
these cost savings over a medium-term time horizon, BAC's
returns should improve
closer to peer group averages as well as Fitch's estimate of the
company's
long-term cost of equity assumption of around 12%.
Fitch notes that BAC has a number of strong franchises, whose
strength may be
more evident without the consistent overhang of large litigation
costs and
settlements as well as a somewhat bloated cost structure.
KEY SENSITIVITIES - VR
As previously alluded to, longer-term positive rating momentum
for the VR is
predicated on a consistent improvement in overall earnings to at
least levels of
other G-SIFI institutions, all while maintaining ample liquidity
and a good
capital position.
Notwithstanding the impact of the reserve releases noted above
on recent
earnings performance, BAC's core earnings have also been
moderately volatile on
a quarterly basis given the company's large reliance on capital
markets
activities. Capital markets revenue, on balance, approximates
one-third of
overall revenue, and was comparatively weak in the third quarter
of 2014
(3Q'14).
Over time, should management be able to execute on improving
performance in the
retail banking business as well as maintain its strong
performance in wealth
management, the capital markets businesses contribution to
earnings could
decline and therefore add some stability to overall earnings.
This could be a
positive rating factor over a longer-term time horizon.
It is also worth noting that some of the potential improvement
in the retail
banking business is also likely predicated on rising short-term
interest rates
whenever that occurs. BAC indicates that its interest rate risk
positioning is
asset sensitive, which Fitch believes is largely supported by
the company's
large retail deposit base, which given this composition has the
potential to
have a larger deposit re-pricing lag than some peer banks.
That said, Fitch also notes that both the current absolute level
of interest
rates and the duration of low interest rates is unprecedented by
historical
standards, complicating the dynamics of positioning a balance
sheet for rising
rates for all financial institutions, including BAC.
While not expected, should remaining litigation exposures or
other unforeseen
charges result in a significant net earnings loss, or if the
company's
regulatory or tangible capital ratios begin to meaningfully
decline over a near-
to intermediate- term time horizon, the VR could be downgraded.
Additionally,
should BAC's overall credit quality materially deteriorate over
the near term,
or the company experience a severe and unexpected risk
management failure this
could negatively impact the VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM
DEPOSIT RATINGS
BAC's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by BAC and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in BAC's IDR. This means
that should BAC's
Long-term IDR be downgraded due to Fitch's evolving view of
support discussed
above, deposit ratings could be similarly impacted.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BAC and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from BAC's or its bank
subsidiaries' VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by BAC and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in BAC's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY AND
OPERATING SUBSIDIARY
Fitch is now considering introducing a rating differential
between the holding
company and bank in the U.S. due to structural changes in the
sector and the
evolving regulatory landscape, as described in the special
report 'U.S. Bank
HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles', dated March 27, 2014.
This may result
in a possible downgrade of BAC's holding company rating, an
upgrade of operating
company ratings, or no changes to ratings if Fitch's views the
long-term debt
requirement assigned to BAC as providing an insufficient amount
of bail-in
capital at the operating company level.
KEY RATING DRIVERS & SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED
COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of BAC's bank subsidiaries benefit from the
cross-guarantee
mechanism in the U.S. under FIRREA and therefore IDRs and VRs of
Bank of
America, N.A. are equalised across the group. Fitch regards
BAC's investment
banking and broker-dealer entities such as Merrill Lynch
International and Bank
of America Merrill Lynch International Ltd to be core entities
for BAC and thus
IDRs equalized and linked to BAC.
Fitch views BAC's MBNA Limited subsidiary's ratings to be
strategically
important for BAC and thus IDRs of this entity are one notch
lower than BAC's
IDR in accordance with Fitch's rating criteria.
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalised with those
of BAC to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in BAC's IDRs.
To the extent that one of BAC's subsidiary or affiliated
companies is not
considered to be a core business, Fitch could also notch the
subsidiary's rating
from BAC's IDR.
BAC is one of the largest U.S. banks in terms of total deposits,
loans,
branches, mortgage originations/servicing and credit card
issuance. Following
its January 2009 merger with Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc., BAC also
became one of
the top financial institutions in wealth management and
investment banking.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Bank of America Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Negative;
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'BBB+'
--Long-term market linked securities at 'A emr';\
--Senior shelf at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a-';
--Preferred stock at 'BB'
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'A'.
Bank of America N.A.
--Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Negative;
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'BBB+'
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Long-term deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a-'
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'A'.
Bank of America California, National Association
--Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Negative;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a-';
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'A'.
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-term market linked notes at 'A emr';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Negative;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch International Limited
--Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Negative;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
B of A Issuance B.V.
--Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Negative;
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Support at '1'.
Secured Asset Finance Company B.V.
--Senior debt at 'A'.
Secured Asset Finance Company LLC
--Senior debt at 'A'.
LaSalle Bank N.A.
LaSalle Bank Midwest N.A.
--Long-term deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1'.
Countrywide Bank FSB
--Long-term deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
BofA Canada Bank
--Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Negative;
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
MBNA Limited
--Long-term IDR at 'A-', Outlook Negative;
--Long-term senior debt at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'
--Support at '1'.
Merrill Lynch International
--Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Negative;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Merrill Lynch International Bank Ltd.
--Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Negative;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Merrill Lynch B.V.
--Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Negative;
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-term market linked securities at 'A emr';
--Support at '1'.
Merrill Lynch & Co., Canada Ltd.
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
BAC Canada Finance
--Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Negative;
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Merrill Lynch Japan Finance GK
--Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Negative;
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Merrill Lynch Japan Securities Co., Ltd.
--Long-term IDR at 'A', Outlook Negative;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Support at '1'.
Merrill Lynch S.A.
--Long-term market linked securities at 'A emr'.
BankAmerica Corporation
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'BBB+'.
Countrywide Financial Corp.
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'BBB+'.
Countrywide Home Loans, Inc.
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-term senior shelf unsecured rating at 'A';
FleetBoston Financial Corp
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'BBB+'.
LaSalle Funding LLC
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
MBNA Corp.
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Short-term debt at 'F1'.
NationsBank Corp
--Long-term senior shelf debt at 'A';
--Long-term senior debt at 'A';
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'BBB+'.
NCNB, Inc.
--Long-term subordinated debt at 'BBB+'.
BAC Capital Trust VI-VIII
BAC Capital Trust XI - XV
--Trust preferred securities at 'BB+'.
BAC AAH Capital Funding LLC I - VII
BAC AAH Capital Funding LLC IX - XIII
--Trust preferred securities at 'BB+'.
BankAmerica Capital III
BankBoston Capital Trust III-IV
Barnett Capital Trust III
Countrywide Capital III, IV, V
Fleet Capital Trust V
MBNA Capital B
NB Capital Trust III
--Trust preferred securities at 'BB+'.
Merrill Lynch Preferred Capital Trust III, IV, and V
Merrill Lynch Capital Trust I, II and III
--Trust preferred securities at 'BB+'.
Fitch withdraws the following ratings:
Bank of America Georgia, N.A.
Bank of America Oregon, National Association
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a-';
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'A'.
LaSalle Bank Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability Rating at 'a-';
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'A'.
Merrill Lynch Finance (Australia) Pty LTD
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
United States Trust Company N.A.
--Long-term deposits at 'A+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
