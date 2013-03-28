March 28 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of Ceylon (BOC)'s Long-Term (LT) Foreign Currency
(FC) and Local Currency (LC) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook. The
agency has also affirmed BOC's Viability Rating (VR) at 'b+' and its National LT rating at
'AA+(lka)' with a Stable Outlook. BOC's Support rating and Support Rating Floor
have also been affirmed at '3' and 'BB-' respectively, the latter at the same
level as the sovereign.
Fitch has also assigned BOC's proposed senior unsecured USD-denominated notes an
expected rating of 'BB-(EXP)', same as its FC IDR given that the notes are
expected to rank equally with the bank's senior unsecured creditors. The
proposed notes will have a maturity of five years, while semi-annual coupon
payments will be at a fixed rate. The final rating is contingent upon receipt of
final documents conforming to information already received. A full list of
rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
Key Rating Drivers
BOC's LT IDRs are driven by the Government of Sri Lanka's (the State) high
propensity and limited ability to provide support to the bank under
extraordinary situations. In Fitch's view, the State's high propensity stems
from BOC's systemic importance as the largest bank in the country (accounting
for nearly 20% of banking system deposits and assets), its quasi-sovereign
status, its role as a key lender to the Government and full government
ownership, while the State's limited ability is reflected in the 'BB-'/Stable
Sovereign rating.
BOC's VR - which is one notch lower than the LT IDR - reflects the growing
pressures particularly in terms of its weakening capitalisation and
deteriorating asset quality, which may experience further deterioration in the
near term. While BOC's strong domestic franchise remains a strength from a
funding perspective, near-term funding challenges will likely remain,
considering the high loans-to-deposits ratio (LDR) amid rising interest rates.
BOC's loan book has a high exposure to the State and State owned entities (SOE)
and while a sizeable portion of the exposure is state guaranteed, the resulting
concentration risk is significant. For e.g. Ceylon Petroleum Corporation itself
accounts for nearly 20% of BOC's total exposure. Notwithstanding state
exposures, BOC's gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio weakened to 2.8% (FY11:
2.1%) in FY12 owing to one-off event risks such as floods and drought (in Q412)
and the Maldives' political turmoil.
BOC's capitalisation (Tier 1 Capital Adequacy Ratio, 2012:9%, 2011:9.3%) - which
is already impacted by high dividend pay-outs (FY12: 38.4%, FY11: 34%) - has
been steadily weakening. High loan growth, deteriorating net NPL-equity (FY12:
15%) and the absence of fresh capital injection since 2007 remain the key
reasons. While slowing loan growth and higher SOE exposure (zero risk weight for
state guarantee) may help BOC to negotiate the difficulty in the interim, timely
capital injections from the State remains critical to BOC's future
capitalisation.
The dip in BOC's low-cost deposits ratio (FY12: 44%, FY11: 51%) was broadly in
line with the industry trend. Given the intense competition for deposits and
high credit demand from the State, Fitch believes that BOC's endeavor to reduce
its LDR to around 90% may not be possible in the near term.
Rating Sensitivities
Any change in Sri Lanka's Sovereign rating or the perception of state support to
BOC could result in a change in BOC's IDRs and National Ratings. Visible
demonstration of preferential support for BOC will be instrumental to an upgrade
of its National LT Rating.
The VR remains under pressure and could be downgraded if a sharp asset-quality
downturn is not complemented by timely re-capitalization from the state. An
upgrade to VR, though unlikely in the near-term, will be triggered by consistent
improvement in both asset quality parameters and capital levels and supported by
BOC's ability to lower loan-deposits ratio overtime.
BOC is the largest bank in terms of assets in Sri Lanka and has a wide domestic
presence across Sri Lanka. BOC has 13 subsidiaries and five associates and has
branches in Chennai, India and Male (Maldives); and a fully-owned subsidiary,
Bank of Ceylon (UK) Ltd, in the UK.
A full list of BOC's ratings:
Long-term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB-'
USD senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BB-'
Proposed USD senior unsecured notes: assigned at 'BB-(exp)'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(lka)' ; Outlook Stable
Outstanding subordinated debentures: affirmed at 'AA(lka)'.