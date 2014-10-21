(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed
Bank of China
(Hong Kong) Ltd's (BOCHK) and China Citic Bank International
Ltd's (CNCBI)
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' and 'BBB'
respectively. The
Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this rating
action commentary.
Both banks' Long-Term IDRs are driven by their standalone
strength as denoted by
their respective Viability Ratings (VR). The affirmations and
Stable Outlooks
reflect Fitch's view that both banks will maintain enough
financial flexibility
to mitigate their steadily increasing China concentration risks.
Their IDRs are
also underpinned by the expectation of support from their
respective parents,
Bank of China (BOC; A/Stable) and China Citic Bank (CNCB;
BBB/Stable), from
which both banks generate significant new business
opportunities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - BOCHK's IDRs, VR AND
SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs and VR take into account its solid market
position in Hong Kong
and strong financial profile, which are counterbalanced by
rising concentration
risk. As part of a Chinese banking group, BOCHK has strong
access to finance
cross-border activity in China, although this also increases
BOCHK's business
concentration in China. BOCHK's gross mainland China exposure
stood at 49% of
its total assets at end-1H14, which was above the total system's
33%. Fitch
expects China-related lending to remain BOCHK's dominant growth
driver. The
ratings also reflect the bank's measured growth, which indicates
reasonable risk
management. The domestic loan portfolio is concentrated on
property-related
lending (1H14: 16% of assets, compared with 10% for the total
system).
Fitch expects BOCHK's impaired loan ratio to increase from 0.29%
at end-1H14, in
part driven by possible further deterioration in the asset
quality of its
mainland subsidiary Nanyang Commercial Bank (China) amid slower
growth in the
Chinese economy. Its listed intermediate parent BOCHK (Holdings)
Limited lowered
its dividend payout ratio to 48% in 1H14 and 2013 from 63% in
2012, and Fitch
expects BOCHK to lower its dividend payout ratio in line with
this move. This
will support its Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio, which remained
the highest
among rated banks in Hong Kong at 18.2% at end-1H14. However, a
large portion of
BOCHK's FCC is made up of property revaluation reserves (22% of
FCC at
end-1H14), which may be susceptible to a decline in property
prices.
BOCHK has a strong retail franchise of 262 branches and a
healthy domestic
deposit base, with retail deposits accounting for about 50% of
total deposits at
end-1H14. The bank maintains a comfortable loan-to-deposit ratio
of 70% at
end-1H14 and invests excess liquidity with large Chinese banks,
other
international banks and governments. About 90% of the bank's
bond holdings are
rated at 'A-' or above.
BOCHK's senior debt is rated in line with its IDR as they
represent direct,
unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the
bank.
BOCHK's VR could come under pressure if the higher business
concentration in
China and unexpectedly fast growth are not mitigated by enhanced
loss absorption
buffers or other evidence of strengthened risk management.
Downward pressure on
the VR could also result from further integration with BOC,
which has a weaker
VR of 'bb'.
BOC's IDRs underpin BOCHK's as Fitch continues to view BOCHK as
a core
subsidiary for which parental support is extremely likely.
Therefore, a
downgrade in BOCHK's VR would not affect its IDRs unless BOC's
IDRs or its
propensity to support BOCHK were to weaken.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - CNCBI's IDRs, VR AND
SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs and VR reflect its adequate financial profile,
with management
and liquidity considered rating strengths. However, CNCBI's high
business
concentration in China due to its close ties with CNCB makes it
susceptible to
credit and non-credit risks in China, including any dislocation
of Chinese
banking system, and weak collateral enforceability and corporate
governance.
These risks are reflected in Fitch's view of CNCBI's risk
appetite, asset
quality and company profile, and they ultimately constrain the
ratings.
CNCBI's gross mainland China exposure was 69% of assets at
end-1H14. Its credit
growth is faster than its peers, driven by syndicated loans amid
strong
collaboration with CNCB. Syndicated loans increased 31% during
1H14 to account
for 16% of loans at end-1H14. The bank's China loans are usually
extended to
large enterprises in top-tier cities, borrowers which Fitch
considers generally
less risky. Fitch expects loan impairment charges to increase as
the loans
season (1H14: 1bp). The top 20 loan borrowers accounted for 137%
of FCC at
end-1H14, down from 146% at end-2013, while loan-to-value-ratio
of the property
portfolio remained low at 37%.
CNCBI maintains liquid assets (cash, government securities and
interbank assets
with tenors of and below three months) of HKD62bn, or 26% of its
total assets,
as a buffer against potential refinancing risk. The bank is
primarily funded by
deposits, with the top 10 depositors representing only 14% of
total non-bank
deposits at end-1H14. Its loan-to-deposit ratio improved to 79%
at end-1H14 from
82% at end-2013 due to rapid deposit growth that was driven by
yuan inflows. The
bank's good position in Hong Kong's offshore yuan
foreign-exchange transaction
market supported deposit growth, which would have been more
challenging if it
relied purely on its medium-sized Hong Kong retail network.
CNCBI's higher profitability in 1H14 was driven in part by
higher income from
placing yuan deposits with Chinese banks onshore; such income is
subject to
market conditions and may not be recurring.
CNCBI's capitalisation improved following the issuance of
Additional Tier 1
capital securities in April 2014. CNCBI's risk-weighted assets
increased to
around 70% of total assets at end-1H14, compared with 45% at
BOCHK. The bank's
FCC ratio of 11.3% is broadly in line with peers'.
The bank's senior debt is rated in line with its IDR as they
represent direct,
unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the
bank.
CNCBI's VR could come under pressure if its credit growth and
risk
concentrations were no longer commensurate with its
capitalisation or if there
was evidence of higher risk taking. Downward pressure on the VR
could also
result from further integration with CNCB, which has a weaker VR
of 'b+'. An
upgrade of the ratings is unlikely in light of CNCBI's business
model, which
results in high business concentration in China.
Fitch now considers CNCBI a core subsidiary of CNCB, compared
with a
strategically important subsidiary previously, which results in
both entities'
IDRs being equalised. A downgrade in CNCBI's VR would only
trigger a downgrade
in its IDR if CNCB's IDRs or its propensity to support CNCBI
were also to
weaken.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - BOCHK's SUPPORT RATING
AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating (SR) of '1' reflects an extremely high
probability of
support from BOC, and ultimately from the Chinese government,
which owns BOC, if
required. The SR is potentially sensitive to any change in
assumptions around
the propensity or ability of BOC to provide timely support to
the bank.
The Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'A-' reflects Fitch's view
that the Hong Kong
authorities are extremely likely to provide it with support in
case of need,
given its systemic importance, including in currency note
issuance and yuan
clearing. However, Fitch expects Hong Kong to make progress in
implementing the
legislative and practical changes to enable effective resolution
frameworks, and
therefore expects to revise BOCHK's SRF to 'No Floor' in 2H15 to
reflect Fitch's
opinion that support from the Hong Kong sovereign cannot be
relied upon.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - CNCBI's SUPPORT RATING
The bank's SR of '2' reflects a high probability of support from
CNCB, and
ultimately the Chinese government, which owns CNCB. Fitch
considers CNCBI a core
subsidiary of CNCB, given CNCBI's strengthened importance in
supporting CNCB's
cross-border business expansion and its key role within the
group. The SR is
potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions around the
propensity or
ability of CNCB to provide timely support to the bank.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - BOCHK's SUBORDINATED DEBT
BOCHK's Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt is rated one notch below
its IDR to
reflect the notes' higher loss severity given their
subordination to senior
unsecured instruments. The debt rating is sensitive to the same
factors that
might affect BOCHK's IDRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - CNCBI's SUBORDINATED DEBT
CNCBI's Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt is rated one notch below
its VR to
reflect the notes' higher loss severity given their
subordination to senior
unsecured instruments. Fitch also rates CNCBI's subordinated
debt with
non-viability clauses and partial write-down features at the
same level as the
Lower Tier 2 instruments. These debt ratings are sensitive to a
change in the
bank's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured securities affirmed at 'A'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
China Citic Bank International Limited
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured securities affirmed at 'BBB'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt without non-viability clauses
affirmed at 'BBB-'
Subordinated notes with non-viability clauses affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ivan Lin, CFA
Associate Director
+852 2263 9984
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies",
dated 10 August
2012, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities Criteria",
dated 31 January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.