(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Bank of Cyprus
Public Company Ltd (BoC) and Hellenic Bank Public Company
Limited's (HB)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'RD'. Fitch has also
upgraded the
banks' Viability Ratings (VR) to 'cc' and 'ccc', respectively,
from 'f'. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this release.
The upgrades of the VRs follow Fitch's review of the two banks'
standalone
creditworthiness after the completion of their recapitalisation
and public
details of BoC's restructuring plan, which were key milestones
in restoring the
banks' solvency. Their IDRs continue to reflect the strong
capital controls in
place, including, among others, restrictions on the free
movement of capital
within Cyprus.
In accordance with Fitch's criteria, the fact that these banks
face legal
restrictions on servicing their obligations does not preclude us
from
reassessing their VRs following their recapitalisation. However,
the VRs
continue to reflect Fitch's view that failure risk is high in
light of the
challenges the banks and the country face, notably continued
asset quality and
capital pressures as well as restoring fragile consumer
confidence.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT
While capital controls were intended to be temporary, restoring
confidence in
the Cypriot banking system is taking longer than initially
anticipated by Fitch.
We note that restrictions have been eased since they were first
introduced on 27
March 2013, but still prevail for Cypriot banks, limiting cash
withdrawals,
cashing of cheques and opening of new bank accounts. While these
measures have
been taken to stabilise the deposit outflow from Cypriot banks,
deposits subject
to capital controls constitute a material part of the two banks'
obligations, at
49% for BoC and 86% for HB of their respective balance-sheets as
of end-3Q13,
and Fitch views this as commensurate with an 'RD' rating.
According to Fitch's rating definitions, 'RD' ratings indicate
an issuer that in
our view has experienced an uncured payment default of a bond,
loan or other
material obligation but has not entered into liquidation or
ceased operating, as
is the case for BoC and HB.
BOC's Long- and Short-term senior notes programmes have been
affirmed and
simultaneously withdrawn at 'C'/'RR6' and 'C', respectively, as
these ratings
are no longer considered by Fitch as relevant.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs
The upgrades of VRs reflect the banks' recapitalisations, which
resulted in
Fitch eligible capital (FEC) ratios of 9.7% for BoC and
pro-forma of around 16%
for HB at end-3Q13. However, the highly speculative VRs of the
two banks
continue to reflect high asset quality and profitability risks,
which if not
contained could renew capital concerns, as well as banks'
sensitivity to
potentially further deposit outflows. Fitch views BoC's VR as
more at risk than
HB's due to its thinner loss-absorption capacity and greater
funding
vulnerabilities, as evidenced by a deposit franchise that was
heavily impaired
by the depositors' bail-ins and high central bank funding
dependence. BoC also
faces the challenge of integrating the acquired operations of
Cyprus Popular
Bank Public Company Ltd (CPB), whilst it completes a
restructuring under the
terms agreed with the authorities. All these factors support the
one-notch
difference between the two banks' VRs.
In July 2013, BoC raised EUR4.6bn of capital, largely by the
conversion of 47.5%
of uninsured deposits (exceeding EUR100,000) into equity.
Following the
recapitalisation, BoC agreed with the authorities to undergo a
restructuring
that entails the reorganisation of the group, reduction of
capacities and asset
optimisation.
In October 2013, HB raised EUR358m of capital (above the EUR294m
shortfall
identified by PIMCO in its adverse stress scenario), by issuing
new shares and
converting junior debt instruments into contingent convertibles
(CoCos) with, in
Fitch's view, strong conversion triggers (ie, regulatory core
Tier 1 ratio below
9%). HB has not received state aid or enforced losses onto
senior creditors.
While fragile, Fitch considers HB has a larger capital buffer
than BoC to cope
with potentially higher credit losses under Fitch's assumed
recessionary period.
We expect the Cypriot economy to contract by 7.1% in 2013, 5.1%
in 2014 and 1.5%
in 2015. In Fitch's view, to protect its viability BoC is
therefore more likely
to have to seek ways to improve capital levels to absorb
continued credit
losses.
Fitch regards additional rapid loan quality deterioration as one
of the main
risks for Cypriot banks. Non-performing loans (NPLs) escalated
further during
2013 and alongside loan contraction, led to high NPL ratios (53%
for BoC at
end-2013 and 44% for HB at end-3Q13 under the Central Bank of
Cyprus' new
definition). Their reserve coverage ratios are low at below 40%,
also
considering their reliance on collateral values, which are at
risk of further
corrections.
The gradual lifting of capital controls since March 2013 led to
steady deposit
outflows, particularly at BoC. Fitch views HB in a better
position than BoC to
face any funding and liquidity pressures that may arise if
deposits continue to
decline once controls are further eased and/or depositors'
confidence concerns
remain. This is reflected in HB's net loans/deposits ratio of
68% at end-3Q13
compared to 145% at BoC as of end-2013.
Central bank funding underpins BoC's funding and liquidity,
notably after the
partial acquisition of CPB, and is needed to cover large retail
funding
imbalances. The recapitalisation allowed BoC to exit resolution
and to be
reinstated as an eligible counterparty by the ECB, which should
help reduce
funding costs as access to the Emergency Liquidity Assistance is
substituted by
lower-cost ECB funding.
In 9M13, the two banks were loss-making due to high impairments
from the sales
of Greek operations and a rapid deterioration of Cypriot loan
books. Fitch
believes that a return to profits is increasingly challenging in
the foreseeable
future given Cyprus's recession and will require the successful
completion of
restructuring plans and/or cost-cutting measures.
RATING SENSITIVITIES -IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The two banks' IDRs are sensitive to the relaxation of capital
controls, in
particular regarding the free flow of capital within the
country. According to
details provided in the second IMF review, the Cypriot and
international
authorities agreed on a roadmap for the relaxation of capital
controls, which
envisages four phases linking relaxation steps to defined
milestones on the
restructuring of the banking sector. Each of these steps will
take into account
depositors' confidence and banks' liquidity position.
Fitch will reassess the banks' IDRs upon the completion of phase
three, which
involves the free flow of capital within the country, namely by
lifting
restrictions on cash withdrawals, cashing of cheques, and
opening of new bank
accounts. The accomplishment of this phase is based on further
progress in BoC's
restructuring and the completion of the merger of the credit
cooperative sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES -VRs
Fitch views little upside potential for the two banks' VRs in
the foreseeable
future as they remain highly vulnerable to Cypriot economic
developments and
investor/depositor confidence issues. Their overall financial
strength is
sensitive to Cyprus's recessionary environment, especially if
this is more
protracted and deeper than currently assumed. It will also
depend on their
ability to return to profits and absorb further loan losses
without jeopardising
capital, a material reduction in central bank funding at BoC and
on restoring
depositors' confidence.
Fitch views BoC, and to a lesser extent HB, at risk of a VR
downgrade. This
would mainly come from a deterioration of the capital base as
asset quality
pressures continue, and/or if funding and liquidity deteriorates
further, for
example, because of the lifting of capital controls.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SRs AND SRFs
BoC's and HB's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating
Floor (SRF) of 'No
Floor' reflects Fitch's belief that while the two banks are of
systemic
importance in Cyprus with national deposit market shares of 28%
and 11%,
respectively; support for them cannot be relied upon in light of
the scarce
resources at the authorities' disposal, the large IMF/EU
bail-out package as
well as the imposition of losses on senior creditors in the case
of BoC.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SRs AND SRFs
Fitch views little upside potential, if any, for Cypriot banks'
SRs and SRFs
given the limited ability of the Cypriot authorities to provide
support, the
recent implementation of its resolution mechanism, but also more
generally
considering the intent to reduce implicit state support for
financial
institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by a series of
legislative, regulatory
and policy initiatives. In September 2013, Fitch commented on
its approach to
incorporating support in ratings of banks worldwide in light of
evolving support
dynamics (see "The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks" and
"Bank Support:
Likely Rating Paths" available at www.fitchratings.com)
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank of Cyprus
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'RD'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'RD'
VR: upgraded to 'cc' from 'f'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
SRF: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior notes programme: affirmed at 'C/RR6'; withdrawn
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'C'; withdrawn
Hellenic Bank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'RD'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'RD'
VR: upgraded to 'ccc' from 'f'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
SRF: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Cristina Torrella
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8405
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Josep Colomer
Director
+34 93 323 8416
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014 and 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions',
dated 24
September 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
