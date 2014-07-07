(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating of the Bank of Cyprus Public Company Ltd's (BoC, CC/C, Viability Rating (VR): cc) EUR1bn outstanding residential mortgage covered bonds at 'CCC'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating action follows the upgrade of BoC's Long-term (LT) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CC' from 'RD' (Restricted Default) following the lifting of capital controls in Cyprus (see "Fitch Upgrades Bank of Cyprus to 'CC' and Hellenic Bank to 'CCC'" dated 4 July 2014). As a result of the upgrade of BoC's rating, Fitch no longer makes an exception to its covered bonds rating criteria and uses the LT IDR, instead of the VR, as a starting point for its credit risk analysis. The covered bonds' rating is based on BOC's 'CC' LT IDR, an IDR uplift of 1, a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity) and the programme's asset percentage (AP) of 95.24%, which provides at least 51% recoveries on the bonds assumed to be in default in a 'CCC' rating scenario and allows a one-notch uplift above the 'CCC-' rating on a probability of default basis. Fitch's view on the use of resolution methods other than liquidation contributes to the IDR uplift of '1' for BoC's covered bond programme. This is based on BoC's large size in its domestic market and its interconnectedness with the Cypriot economy. Fitch's D-Cap of 0 (full discontinuity) is driven by the liquidity gaps and systemic risk component. In Fitch's view the programme's extendible maturity of 12 months would not be sufficient to successfully refinance the cover assets when the source of payments for the covered bonds switches from the issuer to the cover pool. The 95.24% AP which Fitch relies upon in its analysis is the maximum level allowed by the Cypriot covered bond law and equals to Fitch's calculated breakeven AP for the 'CCC' rating. Fitch has not assigned an Outlook to the covered bonds in line with its rating definition, under which Outlooks are applied selectively to ratings in the 'CCC', 'CC' and 'C' categories. RATING SENSITIVITIES All else being equal, the covered bonds' 'CCC' rating would be sensitive to movements of BOC's IDR. The covered bonds' rating would also be vulnerable to a deterioration of the performance of the residential mortgage portfolio of more severe magnitude than currently foreseen. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. 