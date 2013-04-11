(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of Jordan (BOJ) and Jordan Islamic Bank's (JIB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB-' and revised the Outlooks to Negative from Stable. The Short-term IDRs have been affirmed at 'B' and Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bb-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. RATING ACTION RATIONALE The rating action was driven by Fitch's view of the increased risks faced by the Jordanian sovereign, stemming from the deteriorating regional political situation and its adverse impact on Jordan. The economic slowdown in Jordan is persisting and the country remains structurally vulnerable to external shocks, with public finances, external position and general economy all under pressure. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND VR Both banks' IDRs are driven by their VRs. BOJ's ratings reflect its ample liquidity, solid domestic franchise and capitalisation. They also take into account the bank's difficult operating environment, fairly weak asset quality indicators as well as loan book concentrations. JIB's ratings also reflect its sound domestic franchise (it is the market leader in Islamic banking in Jordan), healthy profitability and adequate liquidity. The ratings also take into account the high financing book concentrations, higher leverage than the sector average and the challenging local economic conditions. The Outlook reflects Fitch's view of the operating environment in Jordan. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND VR The IDRs and VRs of both banks are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment of the risks relating to Jordan. Further deterioration in this assessment and/or weakening in asset quality could have a negative impact on both banks' ratings. Pressure on capitalisation could also negatively affect JIB's ratings. Upside potential for both banks' ratings depends on an improvement in Fitch's view of the local economy. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The banks' Support Ratings (SRs) and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) reflect the limited probability of support from the Jordanian authorities, notwithstanding the government's supportive stance towards the domestic banking system. While Fitch believes that Jordan has a strong propensity to support BOJ and JIB, potential support is limited by constraints on its ability to do so. RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The SRs and SRFs are potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of Jordan to provide timely support to the banks. This might arise as a result of changes in Fitch's perception of risks relating to sovereign, in either direction. The rating actions are as follows: Bank of Jordan Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating affirmed at '4' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+' Jordan Islamic Bank Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-' Support Rating affirmed at '4' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+' The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. 